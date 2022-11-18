Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Florence + the Machine postpone Dance Fever tour after Florence Welch breaks her foot: 'My heart is aching'
Florence Welch is hanging up her dancing shoes, at least for now. The Florence + the Machine frontwoman announced that the band must postpone the U.K. leg of their Dance Fever tour — which just kicked off Nov. 16 — after she discovered she had recently broken her foot. The group were previously scheduled to play London's O2 Arena for a second night on Saturday.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
American Songwriter
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
Carrie Underwood Sets The Screen On Fire In A Mesh-Panelled Bodysuit And Short-Shorts For Her 'Hate My Heart' Music Video
Carrie Underwood rocked a stunning, blingy outfit in her new “Hate My Heart” music video, and fans can’t get enough! The Grammy winner, 39, just released the video that coincided with her latest single off her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, and flaunted her toned figure in a sultry, see-through black mesh bodysuit with fringe detailing, sparkly short-shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs, and silver heeled boots.
Harry Styles collaboration would be a 'dream' for country artist Shania Twain
Harry Styles and Shania Twain shared the stage at Coachella in April and the country singer said she would like to collaborate with the former One Direction member on some music in the future. During Styles' Coachella set, Twain joined him on stage and the two sang a duet of...
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Karol G Brings Her Energetic Live Show to the Latin Grammys Stage
Karol G brought all her big hits of the year the 2022 Latin Grammys stage. The Colombian superstar performed her latest bangers, including “Cairo,” “Provenza,” and “Gatúbela,” letting the audience at the award show see the electric energy she’s brought to her recent tour. Karol G opened her performance bathed in red light while performing “Gatúbela.” She writhed onstage with her dancers, capturing the vibe of the song’s sultry music video. She then danced through the audience while performing her euphoric anthem “Provenza.” For the grand finale, she transformed the stage into an Egyptian-themed set while performing “Cairo.” She...
Watch: Dierks Bentley performs 'Gold' on 'Late Show'
Dierks Bentley performed his new song "Gold" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Touring With Jon Pardi Looks Like Fun…
Well…. this tour looks just awful. Friends, beer, music and fun… that’s what it is like being on tour with Jon Pardi. CMT took some behind the scene footage of life on the road with Pardi during his stop in Boston for his Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour with Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters.
dancehallmag.com
Burna Boy Confirmed For Jamaica Concert
Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy is set to bring his Love Damini tour to the Caribbean islands of Trinidad, Antigua, and Jamaica next month. “Burna Boy Live – the Concert Experience would take place in Trinidad on December 16 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Antigua on December 17 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, and Jamaica on December 18 at the National Stadium in Kingston, making him the first African artist ever to headline a stadium in these Caribbean Islands,” a press release said.
ABC News
Shania Twain to receive Music Icon award at 2022 People's Choice Awards
This does impress us much: Shania Twain is set to receive a special honor at the upcoming 2022 People's Choice Awards, which will take place on Tuesday Dec. 6. The superstar will receive the "Music Icon" award in recognition of her historic, decades-long career as the best-selling female country-pop artist of all time.
Charlie Puth And Stevie Wonder Beatbox Together In Honor Of Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie received the Icon Award at this year's AMAs.
Comments / 0