Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
How Michael Imperioli nearly tanked his 'White Lotus' Season 2 audition
The onetime 'Sopranos' actor plays a soon-to-be divorced husband, father — and sex addict — in the Sicily-set return of the series.
‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 3: Premiere Date (Plus, How to Watch the New Episodes Early)
'Miss Scarlet and The Duke' returns for a third season in January 2023, but if you're a PBS member, you can stream the new episodes starting Thanksgiving Day.
‘White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
“The White Lotus” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO. The news of the renewal comes as creator Mike White’s hit anthology series has aired just three out of seven episodes of its second season. Like the seasons before it, the third season will follow a new group of guests at an entirely different White Lotus resort. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second is set in Sicily. “Reflecting on ‘The White Lotus’’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
SheKnows
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, November 21 through Friday, November 25, two very special folks arrive for a visit. Meanwhile, Bill finds out that there are still people around who are willing to stand up to him — or at least one person. Oh, and there’s a little wedding you may have heard something about happening over at the Forrester estate. But whether or not it’ll result in an actual marriage, only time will tell…
EW.com
Norman Reedus says The Walking Dead Daryl and Carol finale goodbye 'felt like a funeral'
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Daryl Dixon was always going to make it out alive of The Walking Dead. The fact that fans promised to riot if he didn't was one clue. The fact he is already in production on a spin-off series was the other. But how would Daryl make it out? And how would things end with him and his post-apocalyptic BFF Carol?
EW.com
The Walking Dead finale ending with Rick and Michonne explained
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. The Walking Dead easily could have ended its epic 11-season, record-breaking run with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) riding off into the distance on his motorcycle. And for a minute there, as the screen faded to black, it appeared it would. And then a match was lit.
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Confirmed By HBO, Will Be Set In Yet Another Exotic Location
It’s official: The White Lotus is returning for a third season! After breaking records at HBO, Mike White‘s anthology series has been renewed. The beloved series debuted to critic and fan approval in July 2021, with its first season receiving 20 Emmy Award nominations and taking home ten, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second season (dubbed a “resounding triumph” by Decider’s Megan O’Keefe) is on track to follow in its footsteps.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Every Clue That Harper Dies (So Far)
We're approaching the latter half of 'The White Lotus' Season 2, so here are all the clues Harper dies in the coming episodes.
thecinemaholic.com
The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
Created by Mike White, HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ is a satirical anthology series. If it addresses the wealth and class disparities in its first season, it targets sexual politics in season 2. In episode 4 of the sophomoric season, titled ’In the Sandbox,’ the narrative really picks up as things get astronomically wilder. After returning from Nardò, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) finds a condom wrapper and begins to think that Ethan (Will Sharpe) has cheated on her. Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) become acquainted with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and Jack (Leo Woodall). Meanwhile, the two locals inadvertently find themselves in a bizarre situation with the Di Grasso family without knowing anything about it. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The White Lotus’ season 2 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.
‘Tokyo Vice’ Season 2 at HBO Max Casts Takayuki Suzuki (EXCLUSIVE)
Takayuki Suzuki has joined “Tokyo Vice” Season 2 at HBO Max in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama series debuted in April 2022 and was renewed for a second season in June. It is inspired by Jake Adelstein’s memoir of the same name. Ansel Elgort stars as Adelstein, an American living in Japan who becomes a reporter covering the Tokyo Metropolitan police beat. Suzuki will star in the series as Masahito Ohno. Described as “a brilliant and charming architect, Ohno is a client at the hostess club at the heart of season two. Slowly he’s pulled...
‘The Walking Dead’ Finale Resurrects Dead Characters For Ads Produced By Ryan Reynolds‘ Maximum Effort And AMC Networks‘ Content Room, With Help From Kimmelot
Taking advantage of the expected mass tune-in for tonight’s finale of The Walking Dead, a handful of ads featuring characters who died during the show’s 11-season run has given fans reason to not look away during commercial breaks. The initiative resurrecting four characters for ads for Autodesk, Deloitte, DoorDash, MNTN and Ring (watch a compilation ABOVE) was co-ordinated by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and AMC Networks’ Content Room. Kimmelot’s Dan Sanborn also had a hand in putting together the brand-straddling narratives. The characters making their return included Milton Mamet (played by Dallas Roberts), Andrea Harrison (Laurie Holden), Rodney (Joe Ando-Hirsh) and...
Nzingha Stewart To Direct First 2 Episodes Of Amazon’s ‘Cross’ Starring Aldis Hodge
EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s Alex Cross series has found its opening director. Nzingha Stewart will direct and exec produce the pilot and second episode of Cross, which comes from Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television It marks Stewart’s next project, having recently directed the pilot episode as well as a number of other episodes of Netflix’s From Scratch. Cross has been in the works for a while and recently scored a series order last month. The series, which is based on the best-selling book series by James Patterson, stars Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the...
EW.com
What to Watch this week: Snap your fingers for Wednesday debut, and Criminal Minds returns with Evolution
Thanksgiving week is the perfect time to catch up on shows and movies you may have fallen behind on watching (who doesn't love a good post-Turkey Day binge?), but there are still a lot of new shows and episodes to check out, including the season 31 finale of Dancing With the Stars, where Charli D'Amelio, Shangela, Wayne Brady, and Gabby Windey are all competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy.
Fearne Cotton Behind Sky Kids Drama As Channel Goes Linear; Prime Video’s ‘The Devil’s Hour’ Renewed For Seasons Two & Three; Eagle Eye Animation; ‘A Cosmology Of Monsters’; Lenny Abrahamson Joins DIFF Board – Global Briefs
Fearne Cotton Behind Sky Kids Drama As Channel Goes Linear British presenter Fearne Cotton is exec producing a Sky Kids drama as the channel launches ad-free on linear TV, moving in the opposite direction to older-skewing BBC kids rival CBBC, which will soon be online only. The Sky Kids channel will roll out to Sky linear TV as a 24 hour channel in February with originals including the Cotton-exec produced My Friend Misty, following an animated character who sets out to build emotional resilience in kids. Misty surprises a group of children in the show with magical visits, helping them to...
