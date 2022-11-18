Read full article on original website
Biden eases Trump-era restrictions for financial advisers on ESG
The Biden administration is making it easier for money managers to consider climate change and other environmental and social factors in retirement investments. The Labor Department on Tuesday issued a new final rule making it so that these fiduciaries can consider “the economic effects of climate change” in investments that they oversee.
Kim Jong Un's sister warns U.S. of 'a more fatal security crisis'
Kim Yo Jong is widely considered North Korea’s second most powerful person after her brother.
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education announced on Tuesday it is extending the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments until June 30 while legal challenges to the administration’s student debt relief program are fought over in the courts. The agency said if the student debt relief program has not been put in place […] The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
