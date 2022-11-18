ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prophetstown, IL

aroundptown.com

Weekend Events for Nov. 25th-27th

Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. November 25th from 5-8 pm Savanna will hold their Christmas Walk throughout the downtown with horse drawn wagon rides, a cookie walk, in-store specials, live music and more. November 25th the Savanna Festival of Trees opens at the Museum & Cultural...
OREGON, IL
rcreader.com

19th Century Christmas, December 4

Sunday, December 4, noon – 5 p.m. For the first time since 2019, visitors can experience the wonders of a traditional Victorian holiday season in Moline's unique Deere-family homes through 19th Century Christmas, the Butterworth Center's and Deere-Wiman House's eagerly anticipated December 4 event boasting litany of yuletide treats including live music performances, interactive tours, make-and-take activities, refreshments, and, of course, a special visit by Santa Claus.
MOLINE, IL
aroundptown.com

Lions ‘Toys For Kids’ Underway

Prophetstown Lions Club Toys for Kids drive has begun. Each year the Lions help make the holidays a little bit brighter for those in need by helping to provide clothes and gifts, collected through Toys for Kids. Helping out is easy just look for the marked bins around and drop off a gift of clothes or a toy for anyone through high school age. Those items are then wrapped and unveiled on Christmas morning.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
rcreader.com

“Blue Christmas: An Elvis Rock 'n' Roll Holiday Extravaganza,” December 8

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1282 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL. In addition to his rock, blues, and gospel smashes, Elvis Presley recorded numerous renditions of popular seasonal tunes, and many of those timeless hits will be heard when the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse hosts two December 8 performances of Blue Christmas: An Elvis Rock 'n' Roll Holiday Extravaganza, the return of the King-sized stage entertainment starring touring musician and noted impersonator Robert Shaw.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Clinton performs concrete patching, closes road

The City of Clinton has announced a road closure to perform concrete patching. The northbound lane of South Bluff Boulevard next to Neubauer Park, between Seventh Avenue South and Douglas Court, will be closed on Tuesday, November 22nd between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact the City Engineering Department at (563) 242-2144 with questions.
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

That Dam Shopping Trip 2022

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building

A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
GALESBURG, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory is set to glow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory will be glowing before residents know it. “All Aglow” was named by an online blog as one of the 16 best places to view Christmas lights around Chicago. It includes 300,000 lights and 50 handmade candy canes throughout the gardens. The event, which starts Saturday, is free to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Genesis HealthPlex closed Tues. for water main repair

The City of Moline will be shutting off the water supply to the Genesis Moline HealthPlex, 900 28th Avenue Drive in Moline, on Tuesday November 22. The shut off will last all day to facilitate a water main repair. The Genesis Convenient Care, Physician Offices, Imaging and Laboratory services located at the HealthPlex will be […]
MOLINE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wglc.net

Princeton Fire Department reports busy Monday

PRINCETON – The Princeton Fire Department reported a busy Monday, with two separate calls for fires to be extinguished. Around 10:30 AM they were called to the 500 block of South Main Street for a vehicle on fire. Later that same day, around 2:30 PM, crews were called to the 600 block of East Peru Street in Princeton for a multi level dwelling that had smoke showing. The fire department quickly contained the blaze to the kitchen area. The cause of both fires remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported.
PRINCETON, IL
aroundptown.com

Obituary- Nancy Dietz

NANCY DIETZ, 70, of Prophetstown, IL, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, IL. Her memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown with Rev. Isaac Newman, pastor of Yorktown Church of Christ officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:30 PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials have been established to Yorktown Church of Christ and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
ourquadcities.com

‘Empty the Shelters’ helps pets find homes for the holidays

BISSELL Pet Foundation will bring hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1-11. This effort has helped nearly 126,000 pets find loving homes, making Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the country, a news release says.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
wvik.org

The Time to Object to Changes in Downtown Rock Island Has Begun

It would increase their property taxes by one percent. Last Tuesday, a 60-day period began for the public to sign an objection petition. If 51% of the area's residents and 51% of its property owners sign the objection petition, then the city would have to terminate the process. Miles Brainard,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

