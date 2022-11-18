Read full article on original website
aroundptown.com
Weekend Events for Nov. 25th-27th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. November 25th from 5-8 pm Savanna will hold their Christmas Walk throughout the downtown with horse drawn wagon rides, a cookie walk, in-store specials, live music and more. November 25th the Savanna Festival of Trees opens at the Museum & Cultural...
rcreader.com
19th Century Christmas, December 4
Sunday, December 4, noon – 5 p.m. For the first time since 2019, visitors can experience the wonders of a traditional Victorian holiday season in Moline's unique Deere-family homes through 19th Century Christmas, the Butterworth Center's and Deere-Wiman House's eagerly anticipated December 4 event boasting litany of yuletide treats including live music performances, interactive tours, make-and-take activities, refreshments, and, of course, a special visit by Santa Claus.
aroundptown.com
Lions ‘Toys For Kids’ Underway
Prophetstown Lions Club Toys for Kids drive has begun. Each year the Lions help make the holidays a little bit brighter for those in need by helping to provide clothes and gifts, collected through Toys for Kids. Helping out is easy just look for the marked bins around and drop off a gift of clothes or a toy for anyone through high school age. Those items are then wrapped and unveiled on Christmas morning.
She ‘lived United’ during the pandemic. Galesburg Chamber honors community service award winner
Carol Hagan is the recipient of the 2022 Thomas B. Herring Community Service Award. She received the award Monday at the Galesburg Chamber of Commerce’s 44th Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon at Cedar Creek Hall. Hagan was selected from a nomination pool of several candidates. Hagan has a long history of...
rcreader.com
“Blue Christmas: An Elvis Rock 'n' Roll Holiday Extravaganza,” December 8
Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1282 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL. In addition to his rock, blues, and gospel smashes, Elvis Presley recorded numerous renditions of popular seasonal tunes, and many of those timeless hits will be heard when the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse hosts two December 8 performances of Blue Christmas: An Elvis Rock 'n' Roll Holiday Extravaganza, the return of the King-sized stage entertainment starring touring musician and noted impersonator Robert Shaw.
Clinton performs concrete patching, closes road
The City of Clinton has announced a road closure to perform concrete patching. The northbound lane of South Bluff Boulevard next to Neubauer Park, between Seventh Avenue South and Douglas Court, will be closed on Tuesday, November 22nd between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact the City Engineering Department at (563) 242-2144 with questions.
KWQC
That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building
A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for you to check out
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Nov. 18-20. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and Josh Lamberty were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Our GMQC team also...
Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory is set to glow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory will be glowing before residents know it. “All Aglow” was named by an online blog as one of the 16 best places to view Christmas lights around Chicago. It includes 300,000 lights and 50 handmade candy canes throughout the gardens. The event, which starts Saturday, is free to […]
Chariton Leader
Watch now: Balloon handlers save the day as a gust of wind tries to take Kermit the Frog during Davenport's Festival of Trees parade
Balloon handlers save the day as a gust of wind tries to take Kermit the Frog during Davenport's Festival of Trees parade on Saturday. Locations — JOHNSTON — At first, Scott Brennan was not sure if Iowa was getting a fair shake. Iowa still will have one statewide...
Genesis HealthPlex closed Tues. for water main repair
The City of Moline will be shutting off the water supply to the Genesis Moline HealthPlex, 900 28th Avenue Drive in Moline, on Tuesday November 22. The shut off will last all day to facilitate a water main repair. The Genesis Convenient Care, Physician Offices, Imaging and Laboratory services located at the HealthPlex will be […]
Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
wglc.net
Princeton Fire Department reports busy Monday
PRINCETON – The Princeton Fire Department reported a busy Monday, with two separate calls for fires to be extinguished. Around 10:30 AM they were called to the 500 block of South Main Street for a vehicle on fire. Later that same day, around 2:30 PM, crews were called to the 600 block of East Peru Street in Princeton for a multi level dwelling that had smoke showing. The fire department quickly contained the blaze to the kitchen area. The cause of both fires remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported.
WIFR
Local shops, restaurants could offer affordable options for Thanksgiving
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - In less than a week, families across the country and here in the Stateline will gather around the table for Thanksgiving dinner that will cost more than it has in years. According to the American Farm Bureau Association, a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people will cost...
Kenny Chesney ‘Going Back’ To Illinois’ Vibrant Arena
Kenny Chesney is bringing his “I Go Back” tour to Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The Mark at 8:30 p.m. May 4. Kelsea Ballerini opens the show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at all Ticketmaster locations. All ages require a ticket. Doors open at...
aroundptown.com
Obituary- Nancy Dietz
NANCY DIETZ, 70, of Prophetstown, IL, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, IL. Her memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown with Rev. Isaac Newman, pastor of Yorktown Church of Christ officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:30 PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials have been established to Yorktown Church of Christ and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
ourquadcities.com
‘Empty the Shelters’ helps pets find homes for the holidays
BISSELL Pet Foundation will bring hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1-11. This effort has helped nearly 126,000 pets find loving homes, making Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the country, a news release says.
wvik.org
The Time to Object to Changes in Downtown Rock Island Has Begun
It would increase their property taxes by one percent. Last Tuesday, a 60-day period began for the public to sign an objection petition. If 51% of the area's residents and 51% of its property owners sign the objection petition, then the city would have to terminate the process. Miles Brainard,...
QC Psychic & Paranormal Expo creates connections among occult fans
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 9th annual Quad Cities Psychic & Paranormal Expo was held in Davenport between Nov. 19-20. More than two dozen vendors lined the floors of the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, right across from the Festival of Trees. "We bring in the vendors from around the Midwest,"...
