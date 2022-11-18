ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Cisco, major Triangle employer, to cut overall workforce by more than 4,000

By Brian Gordon
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416RKI_0jFuAYE300

Layoffs are rippling through the tech world, with Cisco the latest major employer to announce it’s scaling back its workforce. Cisco told The News and Observer it intends to cut 5% of its overall workforce through a limited restructuring, which should impact more than 4,000 positions.

The California-based conglomerate employs around 5,000 people in the Triangle. It built its Research Triangle Park campus in the 1990s, which currently includes more than 10 corporate office buildings.

In an emailed statement, Cisco spokesperson Robyn Blum did not specify if the broader cuts will impact local workers.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and we will do all we can to offer support to those impacted, including generous severance packages, job placement services and other benefits wherever possible,” she said.

Despite the forthcoming layoffs, Blue noted the company will still “have roughly the same number of employees at the end of this fiscal year as we had when we started.”

Cisco had 83,300 full-time workers as of July, according to its latest annual financial filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.

Open Source

Do you enjoy Triangle tech news? Subscribe to Open Source, The News & Observer's weekly technology newsletter and look for it in your inbox every Friday morning. Sign up here .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bpr.org

Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process

Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
waltermagazine.com

I Took the Direct Flight from Raleigh to the Bahamas and Here’s How It Went

The new flight to Grand Bahama is the seventh international route out of RDU. About one week ago, on Thursday, November 17, I headed over to RDU and boarded a 1 ½-hour flight to the island of Grand Bahama. This wouldn’t have been a particularly notable trip, save for the fact that it was the inaugural flight on the new nonstop route from Raleigh to Freeport from Bahamasair—and the seventh international route offered by RDU overall. To both Raleighites and Bahamians, the launch of the twice-weekly flight (Thursdays and Saturdays) was a cause for major celebration, and I was lucky enough to be smack in the middle of the whole event.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Thanksgiving Day hours for grocery and retail stores 2022

Many grocery and retail stores are closed completely or are shutting down early on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Check out the list of store hours in case you need to do some last minute shopping. A number of grocery stores will be closing between 2 pm and 4 pm on Nov....
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham's Public Hardware store closing after 98 years

A nearly century old business in downtown Durham is closing. Public Hardware has been owned by the Wall family since 1924, and they've been in their current location since 1995. In the back of the Public Hardware store is an old scale that's a family tradition. "Every one of us...
DURHAM, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
17K+
Followers
559
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy