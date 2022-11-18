KRMG’s Stories of Light Fundraiser for Make-A-Wish raises more than $300k

The 17th Annual KRMG Stories of Light Fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma wrapped up Thursday evening in a big way.

As the final minutes counted down, the goal of raising $300,000 was surpassed.

At the close of the event, KRMG listeners and generous corporate donors had donated more than $310,000 to help make wishes come true for Oklahoma children with life-threatening illnesses.

By Friday morning, that number had ticked up to more than $314,000.

KRMG’s Stories of Light started in 2005 and now in its 17th year, has raised more than $4 million for Oklahoma kids.

