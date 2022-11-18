ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KRMG’s Stories of Light Fundraiser for Make-A-Wish raises more than $300k

By Skyler Cooper
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWCYz_0jFuAR2y00

The 17th Annual KRMG Stories of Light Fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma wrapped up Thursday evening in a big way.

As the final minutes counted down, the goal of raising $300,000 was surpassed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7IyT_0jFuAR2y00

At the close of the event, KRMG listeners and generous corporate donors had donated more than $310,000 to help make wishes come true for Oklahoma children with life-threatening illnesses.

By Friday morning, that number had ticked up to more than $314,000.

KRMG’s Stories of Light started in 2005 and now in its 17th year, has raised more than $4 million for Oklahoma kids.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
KRMG

Bison's relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond

BULL HOLLOW, Okla. — (AP) — Ryan Mackey quietly sang a sacred Cherokee verse as he pulled a handful of tobacco out of a zip-close bag. Reaching over a barbed wire fence, he scattered the leaves onto the pasture where a growing herd of bison — popularly known as American buffalo — grazed in northeastern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Search carried out for two who disappeared in Turley one year ago

TULSA, Okla. — A search was carried out Saturday by the family of three people who disappeared last year in Tulsa County. Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, went missing in late Oct. of 2021. The remains for Grimes were discovered, but Selby and Parton have never been found.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Republicans try to stop Saturday voting in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA — (AP) — Republican groups appealed to Georgia's highest court Tuesday in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

US Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testified Tuesday before a special grand jury that's investigating whether President Donald Trump and others illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. The South Carolina Republican's appearance before the panel came after a drawn-out legal fight that went all...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

OBN seizes more than four pounds of fentanyl pills

Okla. — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) recently seized more than four pounds of fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs and ecstasy tablets, according to an OBN Facebook post. The OBN posted the following on the Facebook page, as well as a picture of the pills:. OBN recently...
KRMG

Mar-a-Lago special master case goes before appeals court

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal appeals court is hearing arguments Tuesday on whether to shut down an independent arbiter's review of documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home. The Justice Department has asked the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy