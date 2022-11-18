ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Grady Co. volunteers clean Ochlocknee River

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - No one likes seeing litter alongside Georgia’s roadways and rivers. Volunteers spent their Saturday morning preserving Georgia’s natural beauty in Grady County. It took place at Hadley Ferry Bridge Boat Ramp. “We’ve got some volunteers to come out and help us. We get out...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Hall brings Her Dream Creations to life

Black-owned businesses have increased since the onset of the COVID pandemic. Many arose in the beauty industry, including lash technicians, hairdressers and makeup artists. The Circuit machine became the primary source for clothing brands and accessories. Amani Hall, a third-year accounting student, became one of the many Black-owned businesses when...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One person hurt, leaps from window to escape Valdosta house fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - One person is hospitalized after a fire early Friday morning in Valdosta. Valdosta Fire Department says the fire broke out around 2:30 am at a two-story home at 700 Lake Park Rd. Firefighters say one person jumped from the second floor to escape the flames. They...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
LEON COUNTY, FL
High School Football PRO

Lake Butler, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Madison County HS football team will have a game with Union County High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MADISON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Lovett opens eatery in food court

Lovett’s Wings and Burgers was started by Gabriel Lovett back in 2018. Lovett says he started running his business just making plates for the community. He said people used to come over to his place and say his food was so good that he should begin selling plates as a side hustle. His plate business ramped up very quickly as he was getting over 100 plus requests a day.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahasee police investigating armed robbery at tobacco shop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Saturday evening armed robbery of a business, according to a TPD spokesperson. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. along 1525 West Tharpe Street, at the Tobacco Outlet. A suspect armed with a pistol took cash from the business, according to officers. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostacity.com

VFD Responses to Early Morning Fire

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at 2:31 A.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 700 Lake Park Road. The first fire unit arrived in less than 4 minutes to find heavy smoke and flames from a large, two-story residence. One occupant jumped from the second floor as units arrived and was transported to SGMC due to injuries sustained from the fire. All other occupants escaped the fire without injury. It took fire companies several minutes to bring the fire under control.
VALDOSTA, GA
westorlandonews.com

Ben Crump Donates $50,000 at FAMU Law Classic Tailgate

On Saturday, November 19th, Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law is hosting the annual Classic Tailgate. This is an event for alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends to enjoy music, great food and fun before the Florida Classic game between FAMU and Bethune Cookman University. FAMU Law Dean...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

1,500 vehicles up for grabs at the fall Moultrie Swap Meet

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There will be all types of cars for show and sale at the Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet’s fall event. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the meet’s CEO who talked about all things automotive and the event’s history. “We’ve been doing this,...
MOULTRIE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

REI opens in Market Square

As the chain’s first store in Florida’s Panhandle, REI brings a new level of preparation and excitement to Tallahassee’s outdoor community. Originally founded in Seattle in 1938 over a lack of accessibility to outdoor equipment, REI has since become a nationally recognized hub for newcomers and experienced adventurers looking to find the right gear or expand their horizons into new territories. Inside the 22,000 square foot store are a range of supplies, equipment and apparel dedicated to hiking, bikes and repair, kayaks and more. To the right of the store’s entrance is an array of camping categorized materials including sleeping bags rolled up onto display shelves and a variety of tarps for customers to choose from to construct their own setup to their liking.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU police chief, others support gun ban on campus

Once you are over the age of 21 in Florida, it is legal for you to carry a firearm on you in. public if you have a concealed weapon permit. But even with a concealed weapon permit, there are still some places where it is illegal. to bring a firearm,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy