As the chain’s first store in Florida’s Panhandle, REI brings a new level of preparation and excitement to Tallahassee’s outdoor community. Originally founded in Seattle in 1938 over a lack of accessibility to outdoor equipment, REI has since become a nationally recognized hub for newcomers and experienced adventurers looking to find the right gear or expand their horizons into new territories. Inside the 22,000 square foot store are a range of supplies, equipment and apparel dedicated to hiking, bikes and repair, kayaks and more. To the right of the store’s entrance is an array of camping categorized materials including sleeping bags rolled up onto display shelves and a variety of tarps for customers to choose from to construct their own setup to their liking.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO