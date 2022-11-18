Read full article on original website
Second Harvest of Big Bend hosts Thanksgiving turkey, food distribution
Saturday, 40 volunteers were helping pass out Thanksgiving meal kits at Second Harvest's holiday distribution. So everyone can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
WALB 10
Grady Co. volunteers clean Ochlocknee River
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - No one likes seeing litter alongside Georgia’s roadways and rivers. Volunteers spent their Saturday morning preserving Georgia’s natural beauty in Grady County. It took place at Hadley Ferry Bridge Boat Ramp. “We’ve got some volunteers to come out and help us. We get out...
WCTV
Two organizations deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving feasts to those in need
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of families will be receiving the missing pieces for a Thanksgiving feast as local volunteers work to deliver turkeys and canned goods to families in need. Share Your Heart and Fellowship of Christian Athletes are two groups that supplied over 300 feasts to families in...
thefamuanonline.com
Hall brings Her Dream Creations to life
Black-owned businesses have increased since the onset of the COVID pandemic. Many arose in the beauty industry, including lash technicians, hairdressers and makeup artists. The Circuit machine became the primary source for clothing brands and accessories. Amani Hall, a third-year accounting student, became one of the many Black-owned businesses when...
WCTV
One person hurt, leaps from window to escape Valdosta house fire
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - One person is hospitalized after a fire early Friday morning in Valdosta. Valdosta Fire Department says the fire broke out around 2:30 am at a two-story home at 700 Lake Park Rd. Firefighters say one person jumped from the second floor to escape the flames. They...
wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
WCTV
Tallahassee bakery finds ingredients for success during uncertain times
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First the pandemic, then inflation and supply chain woes. Running a restaurant or eatery right now is no easy feat. The Big Bend and South Georgia has seen its share of local restaurants closing over the past few years. But in 2022, Florida actually saw a slight...
WCTV
Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
Lake Butler, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NBC Miami
FAMU Grad Student to Finally Receive Degree Nearly Derailed by Controversial Photo
Florida A&M stopped Terica Williams from getting her master's degree in the spring over a viral image that appeared to be her in the nude, but now they’re changing course. What appeared to be nude photo taken at a Florida landmark delayed Williams from launching her career. Williams thought...
thefamuanonline.com
Lovett opens eatery in food court
Lovett’s Wings and Burgers was started by Gabriel Lovett back in 2018. Lovett says he started running his business just making plates for the community. He said people used to come over to his place and say his food was so good that he should begin selling plates as a side hustle. His plate business ramped up very quickly as he was getting over 100 plus requests a day.
WCTV
Tallahasee police investigating armed robbery at tobacco shop
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Saturday evening armed robbery of a business, according to a TPD spokesperson. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. along 1525 West Tharpe Street, at the Tobacco Outlet. A suspect armed with a pistol took cash from the business, according to officers. The...
valdostacity.com
VFD Responses to Early Morning Fire
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at 2:31 A.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 700 Lake Park Road. The first fire unit arrived in less than 4 minutes to find heavy smoke and flames from a large, two-story residence. One occupant jumped from the second floor as units arrived and was transported to SGMC due to injuries sustained from the fire. All other occupants escaped the fire without injury. It took fire companies several minutes to bring the fire under control.
westorlandonews.com
Ben Crump Donates $50,000 at FAMU Law Classic Tailgate
On Saturday, November 19th, Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law is hosting the annual Classic Tailgate. This is an event for alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends to enjoy music, great food and fun before the Florida Classic game between FAMU and Bethune Cookman University. FAMU Law Dean...
WALB 10
1,500 vehicles up for grabs at the fall Moultrie Swap Meet
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There will be all types of cars for show and sale at the Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet’s fall event. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the meet’s CEO who talked about all things automotive and the event’s history. “We’ve been doing this,...
WCTV
Four injured, including two young children, in Taylor County crash Saturday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four people were hurt, including two children, following a single-vehicle crash in Taylor County Saturday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a SUV was driving south on Spring Warrior Road near Quail Street around 6:30 p.m. when it traveled off the roadway to the right. The...
WCTV
‘I completely disagree:’ CPRB chairman pushes back on effort to oust member
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The chairman of the Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board is taking a firm stance against calls to remove a member of the committee tasked with reviewing police policy. Chairman Edward Gaines shared a statement with WCTV Sunday in response to a push by the Police Benevolent...
thefamuanonline.com
REI opens in Market Square
As the chain’s first store in Florida’s Panhandle, REI brings a new level of preparation and excitement to Tallahassee’s outdoor community. Originally founded in Seattle in 1938 over a lack of accessibility to outdoor equipment, REI has since become a nationally recognized hub for newcomers and experienced adventurers looking to find the right gear or expand their horizons into new territories. Inside the 22,000 square foot store are a range of supplies, equipment and apparel dedicated to hiking, bikes and repair, kayaks and more. To the right of the store’s entrance is an array of camping categorized materials including sleeping bags rolled up onto display shelves and a variety of tarps for customers to choose from to construct their own setup to their liking.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU police chief, others support gun ban on campus
Once you are over the age of 21 in Florida, it is legal for you to carry a firearm on you in. public if you have a concealed weapon permit. But even with a concealed weapon permit, there are still some places where it is illegal. to bring a firearm,...
