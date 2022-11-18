Now Hiring! Senior Policy Advisor

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Seattle Office for Civil Rights
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
The Seattle Office for Civil Rights is hiring a Senior Policy Advisor to to serve as lead policy analyst for our Policy Division team.

This role will provide expert guidance in the area of general government policy development which includes analyzing, evaluating, and drafting of City policies, engaging with community and institutional stakeholders to develop and inform policy ideas, administrative rule development for new legislation, and providing technical assistance on new City civil rights protections.

The Senior Policy Advisor will provide guidance and technical assistance to internal partners in the identification and development of new policy and legislative proposals in areas which include criminal justice reform, disability justice, gender justice, housing access, and other civil rights protections. This position will also lead the Department’s Legislative Team that serves to generate new civil rights legislation for the City of Seattle and amend current codes.

This is a meaningful opportunity to play an integral role in advancing the goals of Seattle’s Race and Social Justice Initiative and SOCR’s mission. This position will make a significant impact by serving as a key advisor to multiple stakeholders on best practices for policy development that centers on and elevates the voices of those most impacted by racism, poverty, and other oppressions.

This job posting closes on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 4:00pm PST.

