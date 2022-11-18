Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Former Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies in TexasLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Dallas police officer arrested on domestic violence charge, officials say
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was arrested on a family-violence assault charge this week, officials announced Friday. Officer Javier Granados was arrested Thursday. He faces a charge of assault (family violence), a Class A misdemeanor, according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. The arrest stemmed...
Dallas police officer charged, fired for pointing gun in Uber
An officer with the Dallas Police Department has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
KLTV
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
A Dallas police officer has been arrested after a shooting inside an Uber
A Dallas police officer was arrested Friday after pointing a gun at the front seat passenger of an Uber ride they were sharing, police said.
14-year-old high school student dies two months after road rage shooting on Dallas freeway
DALLAS — After a two-month battle for survival, a Dallas high school student has died after being shot in the head. Gabriel Zamora, 14, was shot during a road rage incident at CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive. The family said they’re still left in the dark because...
WFAA
Fort Worth chase suspects crash into multiple vehicles before being caught, police say
Police said they got a report about a stolen car. After the chase, the suspect and a passenger were taken to a hospital.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
13-Year-Old Faces Months of Recovery After Weekend Shooting That Injured Four in Fort Worth
A Fort Worth mother is waiting to learn whether her 13-year-old will ever walk again after he was one of four people shot near Lake Worth Saturday in a seemingly random attack. “We're just trying to get through it. We were told that Junior might not be able to walk....
Man charged with evading arrest in connection to officer's deadly crash
A 22-year-old man faces a charge of evading arrest in connection to the death of Grand Prairie police Ofc. Brandon Tsai, police say. Colbie Hoffman also faces charges of tampering with physical evidence.
One dead, four injured in suspect vehicle after chase ends in crash, Garland police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are now investigating a crash that happened at the end of a car chase involving Garland police. The Garland Police Department said officers were going after a vehicle that was believed to be tied to multiple robberies. They started following the vehicle shortly after 10...
Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney police investigating reported robbery at bank
The McKinney Police Department announced Friday morning that it is investigating a robbery at a bank. Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, the department stated that officers are investigating a robbery at at PNC Bank in the 1900 block of W. Virginia Parkway. People have been asked to avoid the area.
One person shot, one arrested at Mesquite trampoline park shooting
MESQUITE, Texas — One person is in custody following a shooting which left one person injured at a Mesquite trampoline park. Police responded to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3777 Childress Ave. Witnesses told officers two people were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other person in the leg.
dallasexpress.com
Fort Worth PD Officer Fired After Alleged Assault
A Fort Worth police officer was fired five months after allegedly assaulting his wife during an off-duty “domestic disturbance.”. Corporal Mark Force was charged with the alleged assault in June, stripped of his policing powers, and placed on restricted duty while an administrative investigation was conducted. The department concluded...
WFAA
SUV driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run in Lake Worth, Texas
Police believe the suspect was driving a dark blue Chevy Equinox. They say it'll have damage to the front passenger side, including a missing headlight.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Release Body Cam Video Showing Man Shooting Inside, Outside QT
Fort Worth Police released body camera video Friday afternoon showing a man shooting a gun both inside and outside a QT gas station early Wednesday morning moments before he was fatally shot by police officers. Assistant Chief of Police Robert Alldredge said in a video released on Twitter Friday afternoon...
fox4news.com
Fight in Dallas parking lot ends in shooting, sending four people to hospitals
DALLAS - Four men were hospitalized after a shooting in East Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m., in a parking lot behind a billiards hall in the 2000 block of S. Beckley Ave. Responding officers found four men who had been...
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police arrest men on weapons charges, and one for his role in a series of robberies in Northeast Dallas.
On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:20 pm, Dallas Police were called to a gas station in the 8000 block of Ferguson for a robbery in progress. The preliminary investigation determined officers arrived and gathered information and video surveillance at the business. Further investigation identified the suspect involved in the...
fox4news.com
At least 2 injured in crash involving suspect fleeing police in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - There were at least two people injured in a crash involving a suspect who was fleeing from Fort Worth police Saturday evening. Few details have been released at this time, but police said this started as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase.
Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
Dallas police arrest the accused killer in a Pleasant Grove murder
allas police are holding the man they accuse of killing a man in Pleasant Grove this week. Tuesday morning, a man was found shot in the front yard of a home on Summit Lane near North Masters and Bruton.
Comments / 2