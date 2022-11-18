ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

96.9 KISS FM

A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
BORGER, TX
96.9 KISS FM

See All The Christmas Lights in Amarillo With This Map!

It's such a wonderful time of the year! The holidays are in full swing and you know what that means....Christmas lights!. There's nothing better than gathering up the family and taking them out for an evening spent oooh-ing and ahhh-ing over the beautiful Christmas light displays around town. And guess...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Best Places to Shop on Black Friday May Surprise You

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. People actually sit down and put together a game plan and map of all the places they will hit up to shop. Some people love going out and shopping it's a tradition for them. Others just stay home in bed or are wrapped up on the couch with a blanket and coffee. Then the ones that can't get away from Black Friday are your retail workers dealing with all the crazy.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Help 4 The Holidays Is Here! This Is How You Can Help Amarillo.

The holidays are officially upon on, and while that tends to create a lot of excitement, it also creates a lot of stress among some families. Some parents watch their kids excitedly work on Christmas gift lists, thumbing through those fancy magazines full of toys and other goodies from stores, circling what they want this holiday season. Meanwhile, the parents are in the background wondering how they're going to get them the clothes they need, let alone the toys they want.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

FOR SALE: This Picture Perfect Home In Wolflin

Oooh! Look at this beautiful home. All it's missing is a white picket fence. The 'Mayberry' quality of this home is what caught my eye while browsing the listings of Amarillo homes currently on the market. And this one is quite the All-American beauty, isn't it?. This lovely property is...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

