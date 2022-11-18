Read full article on original website
A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
See All The Christmas Lights in Amarillo With This Map!
It's such a wonderful time of the year! The holidays are in full swing and you know what that means....Christmas lights!. There's nothing better than gathering up the family and taking them out for an evening spent oooh-ing and ahhh-ing over the beautiful Christmas light displays around town. And guess...
Big Event Has Santa Doing More For Everyone In Amarillo This Year
Everyone deserves a happy holiday season. There's not a single reason why we all can't enjoy the cheer and wonder that comes this time of year. In Amarillo, Santa is going above and beyond. Here is how Santa is doing more for everyone in Amarillo this year. The Christmas Heart...
Best Places to Shop on Black Friday May Surprise You
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. People actually sit down and put together a game plan and map of all the places they will hit up to shop. Some people love going out and shopping it's a tradition for them. Others just stay home in bed or are wrapped up on the couch with a blanket and coffee. Then the ones that can't get away from Black Friday are your retail workers dealing with all the crazy.
Doing Something Stupid This Holiday? Amarillo Police Says Think Again.
If there's one thing we can absolutely count on, it's people making bad decisions during the holiday season. Maybe having one too many and saying something to a family member they shouldn't have. It could be simply eating WAY too much at Thanksgiving and going into a two-day food coma. That extra piece of pie may not be worth it.
Santa Claus Made an Early Appearance at a Canyon School
Every time we turn around we hear about how expensive things are these days. The price of everything has gone up. From the price of gas all the way down to a carton of eggs. It has hit us from every direction. When stuff like this happens sometimes you just...
More Encounters with the Yellowstone Cast in Amarillo
When I first saw my friend, Tyler, post about sitting at a bar and having a conversation that is not a surprise. I think that is how I met Tyler myself. He is the kind of guy who has never met a stranger. He can strike a conversation up with just about anyone.
Fish Aren’t Biting? Not Anymore. Amarillo Lakes Stocking Up!
From what I've been hearing from some anglers is that the fishing season has been pretty decent so far. I know a lot of people that take their weekends and head out to different area lakes and ponds to try and reel in some big ones. My kids talk all...
Top 6 Names To Call Massive Metro If Amarillo And Canyon Combine
Many of us from Amarillo joke about it. I'm sure plenty of people from Canyon do too. One day, the few remaining empty plots of land will be gone, and Amarillo will merge with Canyon to become one massive metro on the high plains. Joking aside, what are we going...
Amarillo Roads Suck. Which Ones Need The Most Repairs?
Holy crap the roads suck here in Amarillo. It's a phrase we hear and use often, isn't it? I'm absolutely convinced the drivers in Amarillo have to spend more money on car repairs than any other city in America. I think I might actually look into that. Regardless, that's neither...
Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
Help 4 The Holidays Is Here! This Is How You Can Help Amarillo.
The holidays are officially upon on, and while that tends to create a lot of excitement, it also creates a lot of stress among some families. Some parents watch their kids excitedly work on Christmas gift lists, thumbing through those fancy magazines full of toys and other goodies from stores, circling what they want this holiday season. Meanwhile, the parents are in the background wondering how they're going to get them the clothes they need, let alone the toys they want.
Best Kept Secret In Amarillo? It Might Be This Hidden Food Truck.
It seems like every time you turn the corner in Amarillo, there's a food truck. Literally. Like this food truck I was recently introduced to that I never would have found without some help. The best kept secret in Amarillo just may be this hidden food truck. Where, And What,...
Amarillo’s Hollywood Splash with Rare Star-Studded Movie Premiere
If you didn't already know Amarillo has a Hollywood connection. We are lucky to have Sharpened Iron Studios, a movie studio, right here in our neck of the woods. Now what is cool about that is that we are able to have movies and stuff for television produced right here.
Is Amarillo Really One of the Best Places to Live in Texas?
Whether you were born here in Amarillo or moved here later in life, you probably have some big feelings about where you live. I mean you wouldn't live here if you didn't want to, right?. Well that is not necessarily true. I know that. Maybe you did move away at...
Is Amarillo Texas A Large City Or A Small Town? The Answer Is Yes
When you move to Amarillo, Texas, you really only get one description of the city from anyone who has been here for any extended amount of time. People who were born here, and people who are just now on the other side of 12 months of being here all say the same thing.
Another Restaurant in Amarillo Has Closed Their Doors? But When?
It was earlier this year when I got to stop by and do a review of a new place in Amarillo. Ok, when I am given the task of trying new food I am excited. I mean I am all about food. I don't care what type it is I am in and will try it.
Do We Have More Churches Or Toot’n Totums In Amarillo, TX?
When I first moved to Amarillo, I heard a joke that God and Toot'n Totum were in a race to see who could claim the most Amarillo real estate. I laughed it off, but over time came to realize there is a bit of truth to the joke. So, do...
FOR SALE: This Picture Perfect Home In Wolflin
Oooh! Look at this beautiful home. All it's missing is a white picket fence. The 'Mayberry' quality of this home is what caught my eye while browsing the listings of Amarillo homes currently on the market. And this one is quite the All-American beauty, isn't it?. This lovely property is...
Want To Be That Neighbor? How Many Chickens Are Legal In Amarillo
There are many benefits to having backyard chickens. I know this. I've flirted with the idea. They eat bugs, produce eggs, and taste pretty good when mixed with eleven herbs and spices. Also, have you seen the price of eggs lately?. But before you go fowl...find out how many chickens...
