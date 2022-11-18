ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 NFL quarterbacks who played like they should be benched in Week 11

These three NFL quarterbacks did themselves no favors with how they played in the Sunday slate of Week 11. Week 11 of the season started off with the Tennessee Titans defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17, which saw quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Aaron Rodgers have solid games. Surely there would be some even better performances through the Sunday slate of games, right?
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible

The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Lincoln Riley voices regrets over leaving Oklahoma

Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley admitted he should have done things differently in the way he left the Sooners for USC. Lincoln Riley is a few wins away from putting USC in the College Football Playoff in his first season in Los Angeles. But with the one-year anniversary of his departure from Oklahoma coming up, he’s also introspective about the way it all went down.
NORMAN, OK
Backstory to cameraman pelted by football on Monday night is wild

The backstory of the camera operator that nearly took a football to the groin on Monday Night Football from Brandon Aiyuk makes the moment even crazier. On Monday Night Football, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk scored a touchdown and he instinctively threw the ball toward the padding at the back of the endzone. Except, in this case, a camera operator was positioned right in the ball’s flight path.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cowboys offseason gamble is paying off like a major win

The Denver Broncos put their eggs in the Dorance Armstrong basket, and that decision is paying dividends. This offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated when the team lost Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos. According to reports at the time, terms were agreed upon, but Gregory wasn’t happy with some of the fine print in the contract language that protected the Cowboys more than the player.
DENVER, CO
Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable

Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
