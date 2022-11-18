Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Carbon pipeline surveyor charged for trespassing on private property
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An employee of a carbon pipeline company was arrested for trespassing earlier this year. It’s the first in a set of legal battles about when the companies can conduct surveys without landowner consent. A Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested 28-year-old Stephen Larsen back in August...
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
KCCI.com
State asks Iowa Supreme Court to dismiss wrongful termination suit
DES MOINES, Iowa — A wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa is now in the hands of the State Supreme Court. The lawyers for Gov. Kim Reynolds asked the court last week to dismiss Polly Carver-Kimm's lawsuit. Carver-Kimm was the former spokesperson for the Iowa Department of...
Iowans welcome lower gas prices
KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
Rural Iowa should brace for school ‘vouchers’
It won’t be long before empty parking spaces near the Iowa Capitol will be as hard to find as a compromise between Democrats and Republicans. The Legislature returns to Des Moines on Jan. 9, more firmly in Republican control than it was on May 24, when this year’s session ended. With their strong showing in […] The post Rural Iowa should brace for school ‘vouchers’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake City Council Talks Dredge Spoil Site Opportunities ; Vote on Plan Expected Next Month
The Storm Lake City Council held a work session this week to revisit proposed plans for the former dredge spoil site on the southeast side of town, which they City hopes to develop into a nature recreation area. The plan is expected to cost approximately 6.9-million dollars. The engineering plan...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
stormlakeradio.com
City Council Approves Memorial to Honor Gary Lalone
The Storm Lake City Council on Monday approved a request from the Storm Lake Preservation Association to install a memorial in recognition of the late Gary Lalone. City Manager Keri Navratil was contacted by the Lake Preservation Association last week about their plan...(audio clip below) Lalone passed away in August...
Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority
Former President Harry S. Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk in the White House that proclaimed: “The buck stops here.” The sign was a notice that Truman was responsible for the decisions made in his administration – he wasn’t “passing the buck” to someone else. The buck is a hot potato in Gov. […] The post Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street
Over the past 12 months, Iowa hospitals have been cited for dozens of violations, including a dirty surgical suite, patient abuse, inadequate staff, and discharging emergency-room patients with undiagnosed, life-threatening conditions. In one instance, according to state records, an eastern Iowa hospital discharged a homeless, wheelchair-using veteran to the street, although the man had no […] The post Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances
A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kmaland.com
Small Iowa Livestock Producers Benefit from Federal Grants
(KMAland) -- Thirteen livestock producers in Iowa are getting grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep meat and money closer to home. The dollars are part of a program designed to bolster and protect smaller livestock producers from consolidation. Right now, four companies account for about 85% of...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, November 21st, 2022
(Des Moines) -- A member of the DCI crime lab tells the state medical marijuana board the number of edible cannabis products out there makes it difficult to figure out which ones meet Iowa's guidelines for legal medical use. Kelli Flanagan says they reached out to the DEA and found federal officials face the same issue -- developing and validating testing for hundreds of products is almost impossible. She says the DEA tends to prioritize other controlled substances that they get in on a daily basis, such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. Flanagan says the DCI has taken the same type of focus as federal officials on the issue. The Bureau Chief of the medical cannabis program says the edibles sold legally under Iowa's programs are tested by the State Hygienic Lab to certify that they meet state standards.
stormlakeradio.com
Highway 7 Expected to Reopen This Week
At today's (Mon) Storm Lake City Council meeting, City Manager Keri Navratil said she expects Highway 7 on the west end of town to reopen this week. The Highway 7/110 intersection has been closed since late April due to improvements designed to improve traffic flow in the area with the addition of the Early Elementary School. A traffic light will be added to the intersection next year.
Iowa’s Smallest County is Also Its Newest [PHOTOS]
Iowa's smallest county is also the one that was most recently incorporated. Osceola County is in the state's far northwest corner and was formed in 1871. On January 1, 1872, the county government conferred for the first time. The first courthouse, constructed of wood, was built in November of the following year and simultaneously served as the conference chamber, school, and church. In September 1903, the second courthouse was finished and was wired for electricity in October 1915.
stormlakeradio.com
Patrick A. Hathaway, age 52, of Lakeside
Patrick A. Hathaway, age 52, of Lakeside, Iowa died November 20, 2022 at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. A Celebration of Life will take place Friday, November 25, 2022 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in...
Hey Iowa, We Need to Talk, and Quickly!
There is something to be said for being concise and to the point, and a new study says Iowa is one of the best at it. According to Preply, we are among the fastest-talking states and I don't mean the kind of sleazy fast-talk a salesperson pulls on you to take your money. I mean Micro-Machines guy, auctioneer kind of stuff. Literal fast talk.
Leave the Iowa Caucuses alone
I looked over the shoulder of the chair of the Marion County, Iowa, Democratic Party, who was also a caucus official, and watched as she keyed in the results from one caucus location in Knoxville, Iowa, that fateful night, Feb 3, 2020. She poked her finger at the keyboard on her iPhone, once, then again, […] The post Leave the Iowa Caucuses alone appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KETV.com
Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska
The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
siouxcountyradio.com
Possible Record Price Paid For Farmland in Iowa
There might be a new record price paid for Iowa agland. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realth and Auction of Rock Valley handled the sale last Friday. He says they had several bidders for the land, all of whom were local farmers. He says the farm sold for $30,000 per acre, believing that might be a new record for the state of Iowa. Last month, 53 acres of Plymouth County land sold for over 26-thousand dollars an acre between Marcus and Remsen.
