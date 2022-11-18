ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

By Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
 2 days ago
Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) talks with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium.

Titans OC Todd Downing charged with DUI, speeding after win

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding at 4 a.m. on Friday, hours after Tennessee defeated the Green Bay Packers.

