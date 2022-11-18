Read full article on original website
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9M
This Day in History: November 22
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T Stadium
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Driving While Intoxicated Charge
On November 22, 2022, Dallas Police Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell #10675, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a B misdemeanor, by Glenn Heights Police Department. Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell was off-duty at the time of the arrest. Officer Mitchell has been on the Department since November 2013 and is assigned...
police1.com
Off-duty Dallas cop fired after shooting at another officer during Uber ride
DALLAS — Last week, a Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge and placed on administrative leave for allegedly shooting at another officer while riding together in an Uber. Now, according to the Dallas PD, the officer has been fired following the incident. According to WFAA...
wbap.com
Arlington Police Arrest Suspected Drunk Driver in Deadly Hit-and-Run
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Arlington Police Department made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this week. 22-year-old Jose Martinez is facing several charges including suspicion of intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, accident involving death and accident involving serious bodily injury. Investigators said two women were using a...
fox4news.com
Carrollton police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed mother of 8
CARROLLTON, Texas - The driver believed to have caused a deadly crash in Carrollton that killed a mother of 8 is now behind bars. 19-year-old Brayan De La Rosa, is charged in connection to the Oct. 24 crash at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek. 43-year-old Aurora Canales was killed and...
kgns.tv
Man arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - One person is in custody after leading police officers on a high-speed chase in Dallas County, Texas Monday afternoon. The chase originated when deputies tried to stop the driver of a black Mercedes Sedan for a traffic violation. The driver refused to pull over.
Fired Dallas officer pointed gun at fellow officer in Uber before it discharged into sunroof, warrant says
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer who was fired over an aggravated assault charge was accused of pointing a gun at the head of a fellow officer while they rode in an Uber, before the gun discharged into the sunroof, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Officer Anthony Heims...
Man in his 20s found fatally shot inside running vehicle, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect for a homicide discovered Monday morning. Police were initially called around 9:36 a.m. in the 1900 block of Rutherford Lane for what was originally reported as a single-vehicle wreck, police said. Upon arrival, police said they didn't find any...
fox4news.com
Dallas police investigating series of deadly shootings
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a series of deadly shootings since Saturday evening. The first happened Saturday in Southeast Oak Cliff in the 4300 block of Riverside Road. Bill Sims, 50, was found shot to death around 8 p-m. Sunday morning, police found a man dead in East Oak...
Fort Worth police seek suspect in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit a 13-year-old with their car and took off without helping him. The hit-and-run happened at 9601 West Fwy eastbound late Tuesday November 15 or early Wednesday morning November 16. Anyone with information or who was a witness should contact investigators at 817.392.4885.CBS 11 reached out to the police department and asked for more information about the victim's condition. They have yet to respond.
fox4news.com
Police investigating southwest Dallas murder
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a murder in southwest Dallas on Monday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call on South Merrifield Road near Mountain Creek Parkway. Police found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of...
fox4news.com
Suspects involved in deadly car chase connected to string of burglaries across North Texas, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Several businesses that have been burglarized over the last month are likely connected, according to police, and the people responsible could also be connected to a deadly police chase crash in Dallas over the weekend. Security footage shows three people breaking into a Grand Prairie tattoo shop...
Woman run down in an Arlington hit-and-run dies, driver located and arrested
The woman killed Sunday in a late night hit-and-run in Arlington has now been identified. Maricela Moreno died at the age of 67 from what the Medical Examiner calls “blunt force injuries.”
Fort Worth man facing federal charges for allegedly making illegal gun conversion devices
A Fort Worth man is facing federal charges for allegedly manufacturing and selling machine gun conversion devices. The devices are small 3D-printed gadgets that convert ordinary firearms into fully automatic machine guns
dallasexpress.com
Teen Shot in Road Rage Incident Dies
A 14-year-old Dallas high school student died Saturday after he was shot in a road rage incident two months ago. Gabriel Zamora was shot at CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive in an incident that police have described as a road rage shooting. Zamora was put into a coma by her injuries and later died in hospice.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway
On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night. Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.
Dallas police officer arrested on domestic violence charge, officials say
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was arrested on a family-violence assault charge this week, officials announced Friday. Officer Javier Granados was arrested Thursday. He faces a charge of assault (family violence), a Class A misdemeanor, according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. The arrest stemmed...
Dallas police find man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man was found in Dallas with multiple gunshot wounds this morning.At about 7:10 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of S. Merrifield Road. When officers arrived, a man in his 20s was laying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Police haven't said what happened or if there is a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield, #6978 at 214-671-3646 or Kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov. This investigation is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver in Custody After Leading Police on Chase in Dallas County
A driver led sheriff's deputies and constables on a high-speed chase through Dallas County Monday afternoon before being taken into custody in a North Dallas neighborhood. The chase originated with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office when deputies tried to stop the driver of a black Mercedes sedan for a traffic violation. The driver, whose vehicle had a paper license tag, refused to pull over.
Dallas police officer charged, fired for pointing gun in Uber
An officer with the Dallas Police Department has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
