Dallas, TX

dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Driving While Intoxicated Charge

On November 22, 2022, Dallas Police Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell #10675, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a B misdemeanor, by Glenn Heights Police Department. Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell was off-duty at the time of the arrest. Officer Mitchell has been on the Department since November 2013 and is assigned...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Arlington Police Arrest Suspected Drunk Driver in Deadly Hit-and-Run

ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Arlington Police Department made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this week. 22-year-old Jose Martinez is facing several charges including suspicion of intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, accident involving death and accident involving serious bodily injury. Investigators said two women were using a...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police investigating series of deadly shootings

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a series of deadly shootings since Saturday evening. The first happened Saturday in Southeast Oak Cliff in the 4300 block of Riverside Road. Bill Sims, 50, was found shot to death around 8 p-m. Sunday morning, police found a man dead in East Oak...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek suspect in hit-and-run of 13-year-old

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit a 13-year-old with their car and took off without helping him. The hit-and-run happened at 9601 West Fwy eastbound late Tuesday November 15 or early Wednesday morning November 16. Anyone with information or who was a witness should contact investigators at 817.392.4885.CBS 11 reached out to the police department and asked for more information about the victim's condition. They have yet to respond.  
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating southwest Dallas murder

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a murder in southwest Dallas on Monday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call on South Merrifield Road near Mountain Creek Parkway. Police found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Teen Shot in Road Rage Incident Dies

A 14-year-old Dallas high school student died Saturday after he was shot in a road rage incident two months ago. Gabriel Zamora was shot at CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive in an incident that police have described as a road rage shooting. Zamora was put into a coma by her injuries and later died in hospice.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway

On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night. Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police find man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man was found in Dallas with multiple gunshot wounds this morning.At about 7:10 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of S. Merrifield Road. When officers arrived, a man in his 20s was laying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Police haven't said what happened or if there is a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield, #6978 at 214-671-3646 or Kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov.  This investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver in Custody After Leading Police on Chase in Dallas County

A driver led sheriff's deputies and constables on a high-speed chase through Dallas County Monday afternoon before being taken into custody in a North Dallas neighborhood. The chase originated with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office when deputies tried to stop the driver of a black Mercedes sedan for a traffic violation. The driver, whose vehicle had a paper license tag, refused to pull over.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

