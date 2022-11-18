ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, KS

bluevalleypost.com

3 Overland Park rehab hospitals listed among Kansas’ best

Three of Kansas’s best physical rehabilitation centers can be found in Overland Park, according to new rankings from Newsweek. Catch up quick: The magazine’s rankings, based in part on the results of a survey of more than 4,400 physical rehab experts, put three local rehab centers in the top four in Kansas. They include:
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
mix93.com

Olathe School District

Want to make a difference in a rewarding career? Need a flexible schedule? Great benefits? Join the Olathe Public Schools! Recently named a Forbes Top 5 Employer, the Olathe School District is the largest school district in the Kansas City metropolitan area, serving 30,000 students and employing nearly 5,000 staff members.
OLATHE, KS
KIX 105.7

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

First Look: Plaza lights to shine for 93rd year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s one of the most beloved traditions in Kansas City: The annual Country Club Plaza Lighting Ceremony. It’s just two days away, and organizers say this is a particularly special year. “Not every day that you turn 100 years old,” Kendra Goodman, marketing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Medicare 101: what is your “MOOP”?

Do you know what your “MOOP” is when it comes to Medicare coverage? Bill sits down with Moe Jackson from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City for the answer. Sponsored by Blue KC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Plaza lights celebrate 93rd year, while the Plaza itself turns 100

Mizzou marching band to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The state of Missouri will be represented in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Kansas City, Missouri,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

New soccer facility opens in Swope Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City soccer community got a little bit bigger today as KC Parks & Recreation is showcasing a new soccer facility located within Swope Park. When you think of new soccer facilities, you might think of the KC Current’s facility. You might also think...
KANSAS CITY, MO

