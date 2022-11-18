Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic placeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William VolkerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
bluevalleypost.com
3 Overland Park rehab hospitals listed among Kansas’ best
Three of Kansas’s best physical rehabilitation centers can be found in Overland Park, according to new rankings from Newsweek. Catch up quick: The magazine’s rankings, based in part on the results of a survey of more than 4,400 physical rehab experts, put three local rehab centers in the top four in Kansas. They include:
KCKCC purchases 12 acres on K-7 to build new site in Leavenworth County
Kansas City Kansas Community College is working with the city of Lansing to purchase 12 acres of the Lansing Towne Center to build a new educational facility, the community college announced Friday.
KCTV 5
Johnson County Christmas Bureau finds location to distribute donations
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Last week, we told you about the Johnson County Christmas Bureau putting out a plea to the public. The nonprofit had no place to host its annual holiday shop where tons of donations are given away to people in need. Well, we have an update....
Police board argues Kansas City is misrepresenting revenue; mayor reacts
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners filed a cross claim last week, alleging the city is misrepresenting revenue.
KCI seeking volunteers for simulation prior to opening new terminal
The new KCI terminal is close to being ready for some of Kansas City's biggest upcoming events, but needs some volunteers to help.
kcur.org
A Kansas blues festival is putting on a 'last waltz' as too many of its elders pass away
Kansas City has long held a reputation as a center of blues music and culture. One neighborhood in northeast Kansas City, Kansas, produced many of the musicians who gave the metro that reputation. Many of these artists found success as musicians, but that success often took them away from the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCTV 5
KC program looks to reverse trends of virtual learning’s effects on young students
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Learning took a hit during the pandemic and the first nationwide test of students is showing just how much. The Nation’s Report Card and a local organization have put forward a renewed effort to help students recover. Studies show that if students are not...
mix93.com
Olathe School District
Want to make a difference in a rewarding career? Need a flexible schedule? Great benefits? Join the Olathe Public Schools! Recently named a Forbes Top 5 Employer, the Olathe School District is the largest school district in the Kansas City metropolitan area, serving 30,000 students and employing nearly 5,000 staff members.
KCMO neighborhood looking to replace current board members
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s biggest neighborhoods is fed up with its board and now the neighbors are trying to replace them. But the meeting to do so was cancelled at the last minute. 474 city blocks, 6,000 neighbors and more than 3,500 households. That’s what the Ivanhoe neighborhood is made up […]
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KCTV 5
Barber shops hold friendly turkey donation competition to help families in need
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local barber shops are stepping up this year again to help feed families for Thanksgiving as a friendly competition between Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri. Tuesday marks the 15th Annual Turkey Tuesday event happening at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy on East...
garnett-ks.com
Hobo camp finally earns Lawrence, Kansas, a place among nation’s top Lefty Towns
Lawrence’s new tourism development project – a hobo jungle on the north bank of the Kaw River just west of the Mass/Vermont Street bridges – is drawing lots of statewide attention and is finally rounding out the city’s decades-long quest for stature among the nation’s most Liberal enclaves.
KCTV 5
First Look: Plaza lights to shine for 93rd year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s one of the most beloved traditions in Kansas City: The annual Country Club Plaza Lighting Ceremony. It’s just two days away, and organizers say this is a particularly special year. “Not every day that you turn 100 years old,” Kendra Goodman, marketing...
Northeast residents worried about livelihood as downtown KCMO growth increases
Jerusalem Farm, a nonprofit based in the Northeast, is worried that people who have been living in surrounding neighborhoods for generations will be driven out as downtown growth continues.
KCTV 5
Medicare 101: what is your “MOOP”?
Do you know what your “MOOP” is when it comes to Medicare coverage? Bill sits down with Moe Jackson from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City for the answer. Sponsored by Blue KC.
KCTV 5
Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows
The Kansas City soccer community got a little bit bigger today as KC Parks & Recreation is showcasing a new soccer facility located within Swope Park. The Kansas City soccer community got a little bit bigger today as KC Parks & Recreation is showcasing a new soccer facility located within Swope Park.
KCTV 5
Plaza lights celebrate 93rd year, while the Plaza itself turns 100
Mizzou marching band to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The state of Missouri will be represented in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Kansas City, Missouri,...
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
KCTV 5
New soccer facility opens in Swope Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City soccer community got a little bit bigger today as KC Parks & Recreation is showcasing a new soccer facility located within Swope Park. When you think of new soccer facilities, you might think of the KC Current’s facility. You might also think...
Comments / 0