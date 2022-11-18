ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

No. 14 Ole Miss, Arkansas jockey for better bowl positioning

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlwHr_0jFu8txN00

No. 14 Mississippi (8-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 14 CFP) at Arkansas (5-5, 2-4 SEC), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Mississippi by 2 1/2.

Series record: Arkansas leads 37-28-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Although LSU clinched the SEC West last week, placement throughout the rest of the division is still up for grabs. Ole Miss can finish as high as second and Arkansas as high as third. A loss for either team will guarantee a worse conference record than last year. The Rebels are jockeying for a New Year’s Six game, while the Razorbacks are trying to become bowl-eligible.

KEY MATCHUP

This may come down to stopping the run. The Rebels lead the conference with 259.8 rushing yards per game; the Razorbacks are third with 223.3. Arkansas is on the heels of its best overall defensive performance of the season in a 13-10 loss to LSU but gave up 198 yards on the ground, which is above the team’s average (146.3 yards). Ole Miss’ run defense held Alabama to just 108 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mississippi: RB Quinshon Judkins continues to have a stellar freshman campaign with 1,171 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Both marks lead the SEC. He has been named the conference’s freshman of the week three times and needs 142 yards to set the school’s single-season rushing record that has stood for 73 years. He sits alone atop Ole Miss’ single-season rushing touchdown leaderboard.

Arkansas: QB KJ Jefferson missed the loss to LSU, and the offense gained a season-low 249 yards without him. He’s one of two SEC quarterbacks with 15 passing touchdowns and at least five rushing scores.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arkansas is 12-2 against Ole Miss in Fayetteville. … Five of the series’ past seven games have been decided by four points or fewer. … With a win, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman would become the school’s fourth coach to earn bowl-eligibility in each of his first three seasons. … Arkansas LB Drew Sanders leads the SEC with 8.5 sacks.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

JSU Football Members Gets National Recognition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Both Travis Hunter and Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders recievied high recognition on Monday. For Coach Prime he was named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the best FCS coach that year. Sanders won the award in 2021. For two-way player Travis Hunter, he was named SWAC Newcomer of […]
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Major Lane Kiffin Rumor Floated Amid Ole Miss Blowout Loss

After last weekend's heartbreaking loss to Alabama, Lane Kiffin's team let go of the rope this Saturday against Arkansas. Ole Miss finds itself down 42-6 with good chunk of the second half still left to play, and many are beginning to speculate that Kiffin is already looking for his next job.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Rivals Jackson State, Alcorn State face off at Soul Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The rivalry between Jackson State and Alcorn State football continued as the Braves hosted the Soul Bowl. Thousands filled the Reservation at Alcorn State to tailgate before kickoff at 2:00 p.m. While it may seem like one of Mississippi’s biggest rivalries, the atmosphere felt like a big family gathering celebrating one […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State Completes Undefeated Regular Season

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State has completed an undefeated regular season. The Tigers went on the road Saturday and beat Alcorn 24-13. JSU is now 11-0 with a trip to the SWAC Championship up next on December 3rd. Highlights of the JSU vs. ASU game plus postgame reaction in the video above.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Biloxi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Saturday, November 12 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Bridges Quickie #1 on Hwy. 469 S. in Florence. The player matched four out of five […]
BILOXI, MS
wtva.com

Candice Adams found safe, Tupelo Police update

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Candice Adams’ family has not been able to contact her for 10 days and believes she was last in Brighton, Tennessee. Her family claims Adams, 48, has a history of leaving and not informing them...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Astronomy with Jerry Bowen

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – On these cold nights when most of us head inside, a friend of mine heads outside, but there is a good reason for that. Jerry Bowen’s hobby is astronomy. The lure of deep space that pulls him away from a cozy fire indoors to his telescope set up outside. I’ve known […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Vicksburg backs Louisiana plan for possible rail service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Vicksburg said they support the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s plan to receive funding for a potential Amtrak passenger rail service. The Vicksburg Post reported the plan could bring Amtrak’s service to the River City. On Monday, Vicksburg leaders approved a resolution to support Louisiana’s […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Alvis Christmas Village

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Mississippi. One of my favorite Christmas displays just went up at the Caboose in Madison. The Alvis Christmas Village. This is the 50th anniversary of the village being set up for the holidays. It grew building by building, year by year starting […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Alcorn Looks to Snap JSU’s Winning Streak

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Alcorn versus Jackson State always brings out the dramatics on and off the field. This year the Braves have struggled for parts of the season, but a win over the Tigers would put that all behind them. In recent years ASU has dominated the series, but they will be heavy underdogs taking […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU Says Tigers Respect Alcorn, But They’re Ready to Dominate Again

Jackson State football head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders spoke highly about Alcorn State and his respect for Braves head coach Fred McNair on Tuesday. The Tigers have already won the SWAC East title for the second year in a row and are set to host the SWAC Championship in Jackson in December. Alcorn State […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi lawmakers discuss Jackson’s crime crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi House Judiciary Committee met Monday morning for its second hearing on crime in Jackson. The majority of the meeting was focused on how the state can better serve Jackson police officers and help manage crime command centers around Jackson. Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Jackson Police Chief James […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy