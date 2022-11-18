ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Farfetch CEO José Neves on Following His Luxury North Star

By Evan Clark
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSIlr_0jFu8pQT00

Farfetch has hit something of a soft patch — and is on the outs with investors, again — but José Neves said the platform is still very much in the sweet spot of luxury growth and technology.

“We doubled this business in the last three years, so we grew more than any other online luxury company or etailer,” Neves, who is founder, chairman and chief executive officer, told WWD in an interview. “No one doubled. Even the most successful brands haven’t doubled.”

More from WWD

But Wall Street is a very what-have-you-done-for-me-lately crowd and shares of Farfetch fell 11.3 percent to $8.11 on Friday after the company’s third-quarter gross merchandise volume slipped 4.9 percent to $967.4 million (a 4.2 percent increase in constant currencies) as adjusted losses before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization tallied $4.1 million.

Investors have tended to run hot and cold on Farfetch, with swings in sentiment that range from seeing the company as the best thing ever to a platform whose promise hasn’t materialized in one way or another.

Neves painted this year as a stretch made more difficult by macro factors beyond Farfetch, but also as an opportunity to focus the business and trim costs after a dramatic expansion.

The company lost 7 percent of its marketplace business when it shuttered its operations in Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. On top of that, China is down by double digits given lockdowns tied to that country’s zero-COVID-19 policies.

That’s big hits to what were the marketplace’s second- and third-largest markets last year.

And then the strong dollar and currency headwinds cut what would have been a 14.1 percent increase in revenues to a 1.9 percent bump up, to $593.4 million for the quarter.

“We have proven that this business is fundamentally cash-flow-positive in a normalized year,” Neves said.

This just isn’t a normal year.

And Neves said the company would have grown if the closure of Russia were taken out of the equation, with the company’s momentum overcoming lockdowns in China and the strong dollar.

“As with all things in life, these things go up and then come down,” Neves said.

While Farfetch follows the ebb and flow, it is working on a dizzying array of growth vehicles.

The company has inked deals to gain control of Yoox Net-a-porter , to power the digital businesses of Neiman Marcus and Ferragamo and to make Reebok goods through its New Guards Group. Farfetch also launched beauty this year and has Stadium Goods, Browns, a store of the future project and other initiatives underway.

It’s been a heady few years for Farfetch and during this pause, Neves has refocused the business, trimming costs and headcounts to put resources behind the growth and future growth engine.

“When you have this COVID[-19] surge in demand and you have all these opportunities and all this growth you are not optimizing for efficiency,” the CEO said. “We have to look at these times as an opportunity to look at your organization, that’s what we’ve done.”

Jessica Ramírez, senior research analyst at Jane Hali & Associates, said Farfetch has changed the global digital landscape in luxury.

“It is a very innovative and disruptive company,” said Ramírez, pointing to the way it “brought luxury into e-commerce, the way it’s worked with brands and brought to life the luxury shopping experience.”

But it is also a tough time now to be playing so heavily in technology.

“They’ll grow,” Ramírez said of Farfetch. “What scares investors is that it is a tech company at heart so there’s a lot of money that goes into that that you can also hemorrhage. Digital will take you far into the future and it will futureproof your company, but you have to balance everything else.”

Neves said the company is sticking to its mission, its “north star,” which is to build a platform for the global luxury industry.

“We have our eyes firmly on the north star and our feet firmly on the ground,” he said, noting the company had consistently hit its profitability targets.

“When we say that in 2023 we are going to be back to growth, we’ve been here before,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Retailers React to Raf Simons Brand Closure

Buyers from leading retailers in fashion capitals paid their tributes on Tuesday after learning about the closure of Raf Simons’ namesake label. The Belgian fashion designer shared the news Monday on Instagram. The spring 2023 show staged during Frieze London last month marks the designer’s last collection for his own brand.
WWD

Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Brandice Daniel Partners With Major Retailers on Shopping Directory for Black Designers

Brandice Daniel, chief executive officer of Harlem’s Fashion Row and Icon 360, has partnered with retailers such as Bloomingdale’s, Shopbop and Macy’s to create an online shopping directory for Black designers that launches Monday. The new online shopping directory, HFR & Co., provides a curated list of emerging brands owned by Black and Latine designers. Rather than scour the internet or a retailer’s website for Black designers, HFR & Co. allows shoppers to find and support these designers through the partnering retailers’ websites. Consumers will be able to shop a variety of merchandise including women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, children’s clothes and...
WWD

Chanel to Take Over Tod’s Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

BIDDING SEASON: Chanel has won the bid for the concession of the 2,030-square-foot space in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, currently used by Tod’s, for an annual fee of 2.35 million euros. The auction was held Monday in Milan, and beside the French luxury fashion house, drew in six additional luxury brands including Loro Piana, Samsonite, Damiani, Swarovski and John Richmond, that bid on the location.More from WWDDiesel Pre-Fall 2023Federica Tosi RTW Spring 2023Gabriele Colangelo Resort 2023 With its final offer, Chanel has more than quadrupled the value of the space, which started at the base price of 545,000 euros. The store...
WWD

Banana Republic Returns to the U.K. Via New Gap Inc., Next Plc JV

LONDON — Banana Republic is ready to return to the U.K. market through a newly formed joint venture between parent Gap Inc. and the British retailer Next plc. Its sister company Athleta will debut here next in 2023 via the same agreement. The two brands follow Gap, which made its own comeback in the region earlier this year.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 As reported in March, Gap opened its first, new-generation shop-in-shop inside Next plc’s largest West End store on London’s Oxford Street, part of the...
WWD

Nicole Kidman’s Balenciaga Role, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

WOMEN ON THE VERGE: Nicole Kidman’s latest role has her heading to the office. The “Big Little Lies” star appears in the spring 2023 campaign for Balenciaga alongside French actress Isabelle Huppert, South Korean actress and model Han So-hee and models Bella Hadid and Khadim Sock. Dressed in business attire, they portray executives in moods veering from boredom to stress.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleBalenciaga Couture Fall 2022A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop Featuring the brand’s new Garde-Robe line of wardrobe staples, launching in December, the ads were shot by photojournalist Joshua Bright, who works...
WWD

What Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Looks Forward to in 2023

At Abercrombie & Fitch Co., there’s been some heady brick-and-mortar store growth, and more is expected in 2023. “2022 was our first year for net openings in a decade,” Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., told WWD, citing the plans for 18 A&F, 24 Hollister, 15 Gilly Hicks and three Abercrombie Kids openings, and about 30 store closings.
OHIO STATE
WWD

Footwear Entrepreneur Quinto Casadei Dies at 88

MILAN – Quinto Casadei, the founder of the Casadei footwear label, died Tuesday from complications following an orthopedic surgery over the weekend. He was 88. A well-reputed entrepreneur in the San Mauro Pascoli area, a footwear manufacturing hub in the Emilia Romagna region, which is also home to Sergio Rossi and Giuseppe Zanotti, among others, Casadei established the namesake brand in 1958 together with his wife Flora and brothers Rino and Nando.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 20217 Things You Might Not Know About Jake Burton CarpenterRemembering Fashion Designer Isabel Toledo Casadei was instrumental in riding the wave of Italy’s...
WWD

Rhude, Bluemarble and Robyn Lynch Among Eight International Woolmark Prize Finalists

A new cohort of finalists for the 2023 International Woolmark Prize, eight brands from eight nations, has been revealed. They are Rhuigi Villaseñor, founder of Rhude and creative director of Bally; Jaehyung Lee, who is behind the South Korean brand Maxxij; Anthony Alvarez, founder of Bluemarble; Amalie Roege Hove of the Danish knitwear brand A. Roege Hove; Irish menswear designer Robyn Lynch; Marco Rambaldi from Italy; design duo Lucile Guilmard and Paolina Russo of the label Paolina Russo, and Adeju Thompson, founder of Lagos Space Programme.
WWD

Kelly Rowland Embraces Her Wild Side in Leopard-print Couture Dress at American Music Awards 2022

Kelly Rowland walked the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in a strapless leopard-print Nicolas Jebran gown.  The spring 2022 couture dress featured a high side-slit and a dramatic long train. It included ruched detailing on the structured bodice and sweetheart neckline. Rowland coordinated the look with a pair of long black leather gloves and black pointed-toe stilettos. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Her black hair was styled into a sleek blunt-cut bob. For her makeup, she went for a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Matteo Bruno Lunelli Wins EY Award Entrepreneur of the Year

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR: Matteo Bruno Lunelli, chief executive officer of the Lunelli Group, is the winner of this year’s Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award. The group is based in the Veneto region and owns beverage companies such as the Ferrari Trento sparkling wine, the still wines of Tenute Lunelli, the Segnana grappa, the mineral water company Surgiva, the prosecco Bisol, Locanda Margon and the cedar Tassoni.
WWD

Stella McCartney Teams With Neiman Marcus for Holiday Capsule

For the holiday season, Stella McCartney has partnered with Neiman Marcus to debut a partywear capsule of ready-to-wear and accessories. To celebrate the exclusive collection, Neiman Marcus is hosting three pop-ups in its Coral Cables, Florida; North Park, Texas, and San Francisco locations. “Blending a celebratory spirit with conscious sensibilities, the capsule embodies a timeless sex appeal on a vibrant, nature-inspired palette,” the brand said in a statement.More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyInside the Neiman Marcus "Live Your Luxury" NYFW Cocktail PartyStella McCartney Resort 2023 The capsule collection includes 10 cocktail and evening dresses, two vegan Falabella bags and a crystal...
TEXAS STATE
WWD

Nordstrom Posts Q3 Declines, But Meets Its Expectations

Nordstrom Inc., seeing customer demand decelerating like other major retailers this season, reported top and bottom declines for the third quarter ended Oct. 29, though the company managed to meet its expectations on both fronts. The Seattle-based retailer said Tuesday that it had a third quarter net loss of $20 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a net profit of $64 million, or $0.40 per share in the year-ago period.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkNordstrom NYFW Dinner hosted by Shalom Harlow, Tonne Goodman and Rickie De SoleA Look Inside Destree's First Store Earnings before interest and taxes...
WWD

Maureen Doherty, Founder of the Eclectic London Store Egg, Dies at 70

LONDON – Maureen Doherty, a maverick retailer who helped to build Issey Miyake’s brand and who founded the destination boutique Egg in Belgravia, died aged 70 on Nov. 18, her family said. A big believer in craft, comfort — and the power of calm — Doherty opened Egg in 1994 in a converted dairy on Kinnerton Street in Belgravia after a career working with brands as diverse as Issey Miyake and Jigsaw. More from WWDThe Biggest Fashion News Stories of 2019 in PhotosVenice Film Festival 2019: Red Carpet Fashion LooksFirst Lady Melania Trump at the G7 Summit At Egg, there has always...
WWD

Jessica Chastain Lights Up the Red Carpet in Lime Green Michael Kors Dress for ‘George & Tammy’ Premiere

Jessica Chastain arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “George & Tammy” wearing a dazzling green dress. To celebrate her new miniseries, Chastain wore a lime green crepe-jersey gown with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline by Michael Kors Collection. The dress hit the floor and had an open-back detailing. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Chastain’s look was from the spring 2023 line, whose theme was bringing resort to New York City. Kors drew inspiration from New York in the ‘70s and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

‘Fast Fashion Has No Value,’ Says Vestiaire Collective

Vestiaire Collective is banning fast fashion brands from its marketplace starting Friday. The fast fashion ban effort, per Vestiaire Collective, counters Black Friday promotional deals and is meant to position the reseller as progressive in anti-consumption culture.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04A Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in Germany “Fast fashion has no value, and even less in resale,” stated Vestiaire Collective’s chief impact officer, Dounia Wone. “We’ve taken this step because we don’t want to be complicit in this industry which has a tremendous environmental and social impact. The current...
WWD

Fashion Comes In Heavy, The Holiday Inventory Rundown

Retail is barreling into the holiday season with overflowing stockrooms and full warehouses.  Combined with rampant inflation and a suddenly cautious consumer, that sets up a dangerous dynamic for fashion. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsDiwali in New York Party Across the industry, merchants who spent last year avoiding the downward spiral of promotions are already cutting price to clear inventory fast rather than risk a recession next year with too much stock on hand.  But after the stop and go of the pandemic and the supply chain disruptions that...
WWD

Khloé Kardashian Plays Restless Princess in Lemme Sleep Gummies’ Whimsical Campaign

The sibling love between Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her sister Khloé Kardashian is going strong. Kourtney’s vitamin and supplement brand Lemme is releasing its latest supplement gummies, Lemme Sleep, on Nov. 29, and Khloé is the new ad campaign star for the melatonin product.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignKourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo's NYFW Show Fetes CelebritiesMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort Collection The video for the campaign opens with a fairytale-style montage, where Khloé portrays a princess in Calabasas, California, who is cursed with a lifetime of sleeplessness. Kourtney then appears as a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Acchitto Lands in Milan’s Rinascente

LANDING IN MILAN: There’s a new pop-up in town. Acchitto, the Italian jewelry and eyewear brand, has opened the doors to its first pop-up in Milan’s buzzy department store, Rinascente. Open until Jan. 16, the space is part of Rinascente’s “Xmas jewel market.”. Acchitto was founded...
TheStreet

The Apple Watch Ultra Is Down to The Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Three new Apple Watches were released in Sept of 2022, and one punched the extra above the others. The Apple Watch Ultra wasn’t just the first new Apple Watch in a while, but it represents the first redesign to Apple’s smartwatch. It features a larger screen, a ruggedized...
WWD

WWD

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy