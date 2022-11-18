ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

This New 28-Foot Landing Craft Can Chauffeur Your Range Rover Across the High Seas

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2fsG_0jFu8l8n00

Roam has labeled its newest model a rugged out-and-out utility vessel. Coincidentally, the catamaran can also carry your preferred sports-utility vehicle across the seas.

Featuring naval architecture by Argo Navis, the new Roam Landing Craft spans 28 feet from tip to tail and can be used to transport toys, tenders or your favorite Range Rover from ship to shore. You could even use it to chauffeur your guests between the mothership and the mainland.

It may not be the most stylish yacht on the market, but it certainly sounds like one of the most practical. The multihull has a draft of just under two feet to ensure it can easily navigate shallow waters. With a beam of roughly 10 feet, it can seat up to six guests and two crew in total. It is also equipped with a drop-down door that makes loading and unloading vehicles a cinch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0oGL_0jFu8l8n00
The open deck can fit everything from cars to tenders.

Although the sprawling open deck was specifically designed to accommodate cars, the versatile platform can also double as a refuse and equipment area, a people carrier, a dive platform or a chic alfresco dining area. It features a rather elegant wooden deck, too, which gives a few style points.

As for grunt, the cat is powered by twin Mercury V-6 engines good for 176 hp each. Weighing roughly 4.4 tons, it can achieve a cruising speed of 20 knots and a maximum speed of 28 knots.

The landing craft is the latest addition to Roam’s fleet of go-anywhere vessels. The lineup also includes inflatable boats, beach landers and adventure RIBs. The yard, which has offices in the UK and Monaco, also released a 115-foot shadow vessel called Roam 35 back in March.

Built to order from aluminum, the new landing craft takes as little as six months to complete. It is also available as a smaller 25-footer or a larger 36-footer. The latter may be best if you want to schlep around a hulking four-wheeler, like, say, a full-size Mercedes-Benz GLS . Decisions, decisions.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

Meet the Spacruzzi, a Bonkers Hot Tub-Boat Hybrid That Comes With Its Own Fireplace

You can probably guess what the Spacruzzi is from its punning moniker. For the sake of clarity, however, allow us to provide you with all the nitty-gritty details of this rather unconventional vessel. The brainchild of entrepreneur Alex Kanwetz, the Spacruzzi is a cross between a hot tub and an electric dayboat. It allows up to five seafarers to enjoy a singular soaking experience on the high seas. It even comes with a fireplace to keep you and your posse nice and cozy. Powered by a battery and an electric motor, the Spacruzzi can quietly cruise sans emissions for up to five...
NEVADA STATE
Robb Report

Watch: This Turtle-Shaped 1,800-Foot Terayacht Doubles as a Floating City for 60,000 People

Leave it to Lazzarini Design Studio to conceive a turtle-shaped vessel big enough to house an entire city. The disruptive Italian firm, known for designing flying superyachts, futuristic seaports and the like, has just unveiled a humongous “terayacht” concept with the capacity to accommodate thousands upon thousands of seafarers. Pangeos is named in honor of the Pangea supercontinent that existed millions of years ago during the late Paleozoic and early Mesozoic eras. Like its namesake, it would cover a fair share of the ocean, too. The behemoth measures 1,800 feet in total length and 2,000 feet at its widest point in the...
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Perseverance,’ One of the Most Sustainable Sailing Superyachts on the Water

It’s easy to be fooled by the classic cutter-style features of Perseverance, with its straight stem, traditional bowsprit, and towering black mast. But Baltic’s 117-footer is more than an assortment of traditional good looks, as we discovered on a walkthrough during its global debut at the Monaco Yacht Show. The custom sloop raises the technology stakes with a modern hybrid propulsion system that generates electricity when under way, lithium-ion batteries for silent cruising and “smart” cabins designed to minimize power consumption. The Finnish shipyard’s latest launch places the thrill of sailing in a sustainable frame. Standing out from the crowd with a...
Robb Report

Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser

When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
CNET

NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Diana

The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires

The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
Robb Report

Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
Robb Report

Robb Report

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy