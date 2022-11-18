ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jets X-Factor

Robert Saleh avoids committing to Zach Wilson as NY Jets QB

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is not committing to Zach Wilson at quarterback vs. Chicago Bears. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media on Monday afternoon following the team’s disappointing 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Saleh did not come out to speak to the media until over an hour after his scheduled time, citing “personal things with the staff” as the reason for his tardiness.
NEW YORK STATE
Jets X-Factor

Wilson, NY Jets’ punt coverage embarrassing in 10-3 Patriots loss

The 14th time’s anything but the charm for the New York Jets. Gang Green’s futility against the New England Patriots continued in the most heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, as they dropped a 10-3 defensive struggle to their bitter rivals, their 14th consecutive defeat in the divisional rivalry. Marcus Jones scored the only touchdown of the game on an 84-yard punt return with five seconds remaining, capping off a sloppy defensive struggle.
NEW YORK STATE
Jets X-Factor

The overlooked reason NY Jets have missed Corey Davis so badly

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis cannot return soon enough: For more than one reason. Sixth-year wide receiver Corey Davis has missed the New York Jets‘ last three games after exiting the team’s Week 7 win over Denver. Things have not gone too swimmingly since Davis hit the sidelines. The Jets are 1-2 without Davis after going 5-2 in the seven games he played.
Jets X-Factor

An ode to the NY Jets’ defense: This group is championship-ready

Let’s take a break from the doom and gloom to credit the New York Jets’ Super Bowl caliber defense. It’s a gloomy time in New York Jets land. The team just absorbed its second frustratingly-winnable loss to the despised New England Patriots in a three-game span. This latest defeat gave New England its seventh consecutive season sweep over New York. Worse, the Jets blew a chance to claim first place in the AFC East and instead dropped out of the AFC playoff picture entirely.
NEW YORK STATE
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets’ QB question appears to have a resounding answer

There is only so long that one can ignore their eyes. The National Football League can be divided into two categories: teams that have their franchise quarterback and teams that are searching for one. To be consigned to the latter is often the depths of NFL purgatory; the endless cycle...
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy