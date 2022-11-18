Read full article on original website
The ugly truth about NY Jets QB Zach Wilson has been revealed
The New York Jets have little reason to believe in Zach Wilson until proven otherwise. Zach Wilson isn’t the guy. That is the ugly truth for the New York Jets after their latest loss to the New England Patriots. At least, that is the ugly truth for now. Wilson...
Robert Saleh avoids committing to Zach Wilson as NY Jets QB
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is not committing to Zach Wilson at quarterback vs. Chicago Bears. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media on Monday afternoon following the team’s disappointing 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Saleh did not come out to speak to the media until over an hour after his scheduled time, citing “personal things with the staff” as the reason for his tardiness.
Wilson, NY Jets’ punt coverage embarrassing in 10-3 Patriots loss
The 14th time’s anything but the charm for the New York Jets. Gang Green’s futility against the New England Patriots continued in the most heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, as they dropped a 10-3 defensive struggle to their bitter rivals, their 14th consecutive defeat in the divisional rivalry. Marcus Jones scored the only touchdown of the game on an 84-yard punt return with five seconds remaining, capping off a sloppy defensive struggle.
The overlooked reason NY Jets have missed Corey Davis so badly
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis cannot return soon enough: For more than one reason. Sixth-year wide receiver Corey Davis has missed the New York Jets‘ last three games after exiting the team’s Week 7 win over Denver. Things have not gone too swimmingly since Davis hit the sidelines. The Jets are 1-2 without Davis after going 5-2 in the seven games he played.
New York Jets at New England Patriots, Week 11 preview, odds: Redemption
There’s only one way to slice it: This is a get-your-mind-right type of game for the New York Jets. Think motivational pre-game speech, perhaps in the form of Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday, Billy Bob Thornton in Friday Night Lights, or even any instance of Al Bundy recalling his glorious four-touchdown performance at Polk High, as the backdrop for this one.
An ode to the NY Jets’ defense: This group is championship-ready
Let’s take a break from the doom and gloom to credit the New York Jets’ Super Bowl caliber defense. It’s a gloomy time in New York Jets land. The team just absorbed its second frustratingly-winnable loss to the despised New England Patriots in a three-game span. This latest defeat gave New England its seventh consecutive season sweep over New York. Worse, the Jets blew a chance to claim first place in the AFC East and instead dropped out of the AFC playoff picture entirely.
What cold? NY Jets look ready to take on Pats in football weather
Will Parks is ready for today’s game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots. One of the Jets’ feistiest players is making a statement in 38-degree weather with 20 mph winds. So is Robert Saleh, continuing his pregame tradition in the cold. Saleh has been...
Will Tanzel Smart’s call up impact the NY Jets-Patriots game?
When the New York Jets elevate a fan favorite to the active roster, fans tend to respond with only a touch of hysteria. Case in point: when Chris Streveler was elevated from the practice squad prior to the first Jets-Patriots matchup, many were dreaming of a Streveler package replete with heroics similar to his preseason comeback antics.
NY Jets’ QB question appears to have a resounding answer
There is only so long that one can ignore their eyes. The National Football League can be divided into two categories: teams that have their franchise quarterback and teams that are searching for one. To be consigned to the latter is often the depths of NFL purgatory; the endless cycle...
VIDEO: FirstEnergy Stadium field torn up by mystery driver
The field at FirstEnergy Stadium was damaged early Tuesday morning by someone driving around doing “donuts” on the Browns’ home field.
