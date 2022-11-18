ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

3 Reasons why the Sacramento Kings could break their 16-season playoff drought

By Reign Amurao
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9BOC_0jFu8hbt00

It’s only November, but the Sacramento Kings are on a path to making a comeback to the postseason. After their recent win against the Brooklyn Nets, where the team scored 153 points, the Kings are starting to look like a real problem in the Pacific Division.

Before the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA season, it was clear that the team’s newly acquired players would need to play a massive role in their success. So far, that’s been the case for Sacramento. The new veterans have set a standard that the young players are following this season.

Last season, the Sacramento Kings were 25th in net rating with -5.2. It was probably the effect of their mid-season roster moves that made them acquire Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers for Tyrese Haliburton. This season, they’re better than ever. In their first 14 games, Sacramento managed to be in the top 10 in net rating, showing just one key example of their improvement on both sides of the floor.

Related: NBA games today – Get watch times and odds for tonight’s NBA action

After their recent win against the San Antonio Spurs , the Kings are currently on a five-game winning streak. With their production on the floor, this could be the roster that breaks the Kings’ 16-year playoff drought. Here are three reasons why the Sacramento Kings seem primed for a postseason return.

Teamwork makes the dream work for Sacramento Kings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RMV9_0jFu8hbt00
Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a known fact that to win in the NBA, a team must have trust in each of their teammates. For example, the Golden State Warriors averaged 27.1 assists and were fifth in the NBA last season. This style of play allowed the Warriors to win the title over the Boston Celtics. The Kings, on the other hand, averaged 23.7 and were 27th in the entire league.

For the 2022-23 campaign, Sacramento is averaging 28.2 assists, putting them in fourth place in the association for assists. We’re not saying the Kings will win the championship this season. However, they are on the right track to getting back into the playoff race.

Also, acquiring Sabonis was a paramount deal for the Kings. He’s a traditional big man who loves to share the ball, similar to his father, Arvydas. His chemistry with De’Aaron Fox is quite deadly, as they can surprise the defense with quick decisions. After years of searching for a star to pair with Fox, the Kings could settle for the Lithuanian big man.

Mike Brown has yet to infuse his elite defensive philosophy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkQEk_0jFu8hbt00
Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Mike Brown spent the entire 2022-23 season as an assistant coach for the Warriors. Brown helped the Dub-Nation with their title quest with his strategic defensive philosophy. Hiring the decorated coach could be one of the best moves of the Kings’ general manager, Monte McNair.

For context, Brown is a very experienced head coach around the league. In his first year as a head coach, he transformed the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers into a 50-win team. His defensive philosophy has helped his teams become legitimate threats. His strategy was the reason the Warriors hired Brown back in 2016.

So far, the Kings haven’t improved a lot defensively. But that could all change as they’ve already figured out their offensive system this season. Once they start playing like the past Warriors teams on defense, the league should start taking note.

Sacramento pro basketball is finally fun to watch again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DX40y_0jFu8hbt00
Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

When watching the Sacramento Kings play against the San Antonio Spurs recently, it felt different. The vibe was incredibly positive, and the entire arena was rocking on each play. As I’ve mentioned earlier, their team chemistry is on another level. It could be because they have plenty of players with different roles that’s turned them into a fun team.

In their matchup against the Spurs, there was a sequence where they broke out into a fastbreak after Fox stole the ball. He waited for the trailing Malik Monk and threw a lob pass. However, it was too strong, and Monk missed. Luckily, Trey Lyles was there to finish the play. After that, Fox and Monk were both smiling at their error.

Also Read:
Why the Sacramento Kings should be optimistic about the 2022-23 NBA season

From that play, we could see how the team enjoyed playing basketball. Even though the players commit mistakes, they have an assurance that they can get it back on the next possession. It’s fun to watch the Kings play this season.

While the season is still at the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Sacramento has shown a new identity. By doing so, the Kings have attracted new fans who have given them the energy to win games. Maybe it was a good idea for the organization to have a light beam on top of their arena.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong

The Indiana Pacers secured their ninth victory of the season on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. But they apparently need to work on their post-game celebrations after a dangerous incident involving Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith helped the Pacers significantly off the bench, scoring a career-high 19 points in the game. He was interviewed Read more... The post NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He 'Should Have Called' His Late Lakers Teammate Kobe Bryant Prior To His Tragic Death

Earlier this week, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal got candid about his complex relationship with his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant revealing that he wished he would have reached out to the late basketball star prior to his death."You put off [getting in touch]," O'Neal recently explained of Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven others in January 2020. "I'll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called. But he's working, I'm working, so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals during Monday night’s game from Mexico City. And while the Niners were better than the Cardinals in pretty much every aspect of the game, San Francisco star pass rusher Nick Bosa reveals one thing that gave the Niners a massive edge against Arizona. Estadio Azteca, where Read more... The post Niners had huge secret advantage against Cardinals appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy