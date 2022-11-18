ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Bowl 2022 position by position: Who has the edge?

With both Alabama and Auburn out of the national and SEC championship races, there’s less at stake in this year’s Iron Bowl than any in more than a decade. The 2022 version of the game, which takes place Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, still counts for in-state bragging rights, of course. Also, the Tigers’ late-season surge under interim coach Carnell Williams means they can get bowl-eligible with a win over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, which has been installed as more than a three-touchdown favorite.
Alabama cornerback, once a starter, now suspended by team

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson is suspended by the team “right now,” coach Nick Saban said Monday. Saban did not reveal more about Jackson’s suspension, which came after the senior was not in uniform the past two games against Ole Miss and Austin Peay. Jackson transferred from East...
Lyons Returns to Alabama

A week following his departure from West Virginia University, Shane Lyons returns to the University of Alabama as Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer announced Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne on Monday. Lyons served as Deputy Director of Athletics for the Crimson Tide from 2011-15 before returning to...
LSU beats UAB 41-10

The LSU Tiger football team couldn't ask for more disappointing conditions to start their final home game in Tiger Stadium this season, but at least the offense has provided some spark on a cold and dreary night. LSU leads UAB 34-10 in the second half as Tiger running back Noah...
Iron Bowl point spread opens with Alabama a heavy favorite

The first Iron Bowl in 15 years that won’t impact the national title race comes with a sizeable point spread. Alabama is favored by 21 to 25.5 points depending on Las Vegas sports book as of Sunday afternoon. BetMGM was on the high end of that spectrum while Circa Sports had it right on the three-touchdown number.
GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama RB picks Tennessee

Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — big running back Khalifa Keith from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena

For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
Alabama moves up in coaches poll, Vols slide

A wild Saturday featured a few near misses for teams at the top of the rankings. The one true upset impacted the polls that were released Sunday. Alabama (9-2) moved up a spot to No. 7 in the coaches poll after its 34-0 win over Austin Peay as Tennessee’s blowout loss at South Carolina hurt the one-time top-ranked team. The Vols slid all the way to No. 11 after its second loss of the season.
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
New traffic calming program in Calera

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New tonight Calera city leaders have a new program to improve roadway safety in your neighborhood, and it involves speed bumps. If you notice safety issues in your neighborhood like speeding or no sidewalks, then a citizen group or homeowners association can make a request with the city for a traffic calming device.
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant

Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
