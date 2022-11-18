With both Alabama and Auburn out of the national and SEC championship races, there’s less at stake in this year’s Iron Bowl than any in more than a decade. The 2022 version of the game, which takes place Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, still counts for in-state bragging rights, of course. Also, the Tigers’ late-season surge under interim coach Carnell Williams means they can get bowl-eligible with a win over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, which has been installed as more than a three-touchdown favorite.

AUBURN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO