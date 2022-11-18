Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
‘The separators’: Javian Davis and KJ Buffen power UAB to win over USF in Sunshine Slam
When the going got tough, the frontcourt for the UAB basketball team rose to the occasion and answered the call. The Blazers got loose with the ball in allowing a second-half rally but clamped down in the paint to secure an 80-65 victory over USF in the 2022 Sunshine Slam, Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Iron Bowl 2022 position by position: Who has the edge?
With both Alabama and Auburn out of the national and SEC championship races, there’s less at stake in this year’s Iron Bowl than any in more than a decade. The 2022 version of the game, which takes place Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, still counts for in-state bragging rights, of course. Also, the Tigers’ late-season surge under interim coach Carnell Williams means they can get bowl-eligible with a win over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, which has been installed as more than a three-touchdown favorite.
The state of trick plays as Alabama fakes, flea flickers fade to memory
The date was Oct. 26, 1912, and Georgia had the plan to outfox its rival Alabama. The Red and Black from Athens lined up to receive the opening kickoff with a water boy in overalls and holding a bucket standing on the field. Only he wasn’t a water boy. It...
Alabama cornerback, once a starter, now suspended by team
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson is suspended by the team “right now,” coach Nick Saban said Monday. Saban did not reveal more about Jackson’s suspension, which came after the senior was not in uniform the past two games against Ole Miss and Austin Peay. Jackson transferred from East...
Lyons Returns to Alabama
A week following his departure from West Virginia University, Shane Lyons returns to the University of Alabama as Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer announced Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne on Monday. Lyons served as Deputy Director of Athletics for the Crimson Tide from 2011-15 before returning to...
LSU beats UAB 41-10
The LSU Tiger football team couldn't ask for more disappointing conditions to start their final home game in Tiger Stadium this season, but at least the offense has provided some spark on a cold and dreary night. LSU leads UAB 34-10 in the second half as Tiger running back Noah...
Iron Bowl point spread opens with Alabama a heavy favorite
The first Iron Bowl in 15 years that won’t impact the national title race comes with a sizeable point spread. Alabama is favored by 21 to 25.5 points depending on Las Vegas sports book as of Sunday afternoon. BetMGM was on the high end of that spectrum while Circa Sports had it right on the three-touchdown number.
Scarbinsky: Auburn’s joyride likely ends in Tuscaloosa. But the Tigers’ next coach will have a hard act to follow.
Now that you mention it, you’re probably right about all of it. Carnell Williams almost certainly celebrated his last win as the Auburn head football coach Saturday. Western Kentucky was not the most formidable opponent, and Tyson Helton did not make the strongest case in his in-state audition to be the next UAB head coach.
Legion Field turns 95: Take a look inside Birmingham’s historic stadium [PHOTOS]
95 years ago, the inaugural game at Legion Field was played on November 19, 1927 between Birmingham-Southern College and Howard College (now Samford University). Even though there were no formal celebrations for “The Old Gray Lady” this weekend — she is about to receive the best birthday present a nearly century old stadium can get.
GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama RB picks Tennessee
Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — big running back Khalifa Keith from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
What Alabama players said about the Iron Bowl after Saturday’s win
Attention tends to turn quickly in the state of Alabama on the weekend before Thanksgiving. Alabama playing Austin Peay? Auburn facing Western Kentucky? When the Iron Bowl is next up, whatever happens in those games has a shelf life of mere minutes. That was the case again Saturday when the...
Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena
For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
What Saban said about the Iron Bowl, Cadillac Williams, suspended CB
It’s Iron Bowl week in Alabama and Nick Saban’s here to discuss Saturday’s visit from Auburn. They’ll kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium in the renewal of the rivalry. Here’s a quick rundown of his thoughts with the full video above. --...
Alabama moves up in coaches poll, Vols slide
A wild Saturday featured a few near misses for teams at the top of the rankings. The one true upset impacted the polls that were released Sunday. Alabama (9-2) moved up a spot to No. 7 in the coaches poll after its 34-0 win over Austin Peay as Tennessee’s blowout loss at South Carolina hurt the one-time top-ranked team. The Vols slid all the way to No. 11 after its second loss of the season.
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
New traffic calming program in Calera
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New tonight Calera city leaders have a new program to improve roadway safety in your neighborhood, and it involves speed bumps. If you notice safety issues in your neighborhood like speeding or no sidewalks, then a citizen group or homeowners association can make a request with the city for a traffic calming device.
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
Take a Look at the Cheapest Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I love the fact that I have family and friends that are into multiple streams of income. Some of which involve flipping homes. Some have scored big or failed miserably but it’s all a risk. And I'm proud of them for taking those risks. If you are looking for...
LSU vs. UAB college football 2022 live stream (11/19) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time
The LSU Tigers host the UAB Blazers in college football 2022 action Saturday, November 19, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. The game will be live streamed via fubo TV. No. 6 LSU is 8-2 this season, while UAB is 5-5. The Tigers won the last meeting between the two teams, beating the Blazers 56-17 in 2013 in Baton Rouge.
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
