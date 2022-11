South Carolina ended the Vols’ College Football Playoff hopes by absolutely dismantling Tennessee, 63-31. South Carolina started off by carving Tennessee’s defense up to the tune of an opening drive that went 75 yards in nine plays. Spencer Rattler hit USC’s do-it-all guy Jaheim Bell, who started at running back, for a 19-yard ball on a route he ran out of the backfield that ended up in a TD for the Gamecocks.

