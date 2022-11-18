Read full article on original website
Related
Traffic stop leads to chase, shootout with Paulding County deputy; suspect dead, sheriff says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Paulding County led to a chase and a shootout between a deputy and the suspect, the sheriff's office said. It started just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia. After deputies walked up to the pickup truck, they saw the driver, identified as 36-year-old Billy Wayne Denton of Rockmart, who pulled out a pistol right in front of the deputies.
Alabama: Authorities searching for four children last seen in Sylacauga
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating four children who were last seen Thursday afternoon. ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for four members of the Buchanan family, who were all last seen at 11:35 a.m. in Sylacauga: Aaliyah Grace Buchanan. 12 years old. […]
weisradio.com
Piedmont Man Charged With Shooting Into A House
Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a subject trying to break into a house near the Goshen Community on highway 9 South. It was reported the person trying to break in, shot through the door. No one inside the home was injured during the incident.
wbrc.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Calhoun Co. blocks part of U.S. 431
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving several cars in Calhoun County Saturday has blocked the northbound lanes of U.S. 431 near the intersection of Alabama 204. The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.
1 teen arrested, another shot to death outside Henry County Kroger
A fight that started inside a Henry County Kroger spilled outside and turned fatal when one teen shot another Friday evening, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-boyfriend starts fire in woman's house, S.W.A.T., Cherokee County deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County deputies and their S.W.A.T. team were called to a residence on Skidder Way in Jasper when a woman claimed her ex-boyfriend was going to burn her house down. The Jasper woman said her ex-boyfriend, identified as 54-year-old Scott Eric Shane Wallace, entered her house...
Head-on collision in Montgomery claims 3 lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
Alabama woman jailed for using drugs during pregnancy wasn’t pregnant, lawsuit says
A woman jailed in Etowah County for allegedly using drugs during pregnancy has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office saying she wasn’t pregnant, and that investigators placed a child’s words over medical confirmation. Stacey Freeman of Gallant was under investigation by the Department of Human Resources...
Man killed in Cullman house fire
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
Georgia man killed in shootout with police
DALLAS — A Paulding County man is dead after a traffic stop turned into a shootout with police Sunday morning. Deputies performed a traffic stop at the intersection of Bobo Road and Macland Road at about 9:54 a.m. When deputies approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver,...
Search underway for four missing girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12, in Talladega County
Authorities are searching for four girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12, who disappeared late Thursday morning in Talladega County, authorities said Thursday night. Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12; Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9; Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7; and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, were “noticed missing” from Sylacauga around 11:35 a.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued an emergency missing child alert for the children.
Body found near road in Fairfield
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
wtvy.com
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
27-year-old ID’d as man fatally shot during argument with family member
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death during a family argument in a Birmingham apartment. Birmingham police identified the victim as Zevin Lenard Patterson. He was 27. The shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. Saturday inside an apartment at Don l. West Manor in the 200 block...
Coweta County man sentenced to prison after kidnapping, attacking pregnant wife
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping and stalking his wife. On Wednesday, a Coweta County jury convicted Renargo Hutcherson of kidnapping, aggravated stalking, felony battery - family violence, and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Auburn rideshare passenger found 100 miles away after putting in wrong address, escorted home: Police
Worry turned to relief after a group of friends anxious when their buddy did not return home early Friday morning in Auburn was found safe more than 100 miles away. The missing 21-year-old Auburn resident, police said, mistakenly input the wrong address when they got into a rideshare and wound up in Butler County.
alabamanews.net
Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead. Police say at about 12:30AM Friday, they were called to Interstate 65 northbound at West South Boulevard where a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. Police say five people in the car were killed,...
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
State inmate found dead in cell at Alabama prison
An Alabama state inmate was found dead in his private cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, a coroner’s office reported early Friday. The victim, Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, 33, was found in his private cell unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates reported.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0