Talladega County, AL

11Alive

Traffic stop leads to chase, shootout with Paulding County deputy; suspect dead, sheriff says

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Paulding County led to a chase and a shootout between a deputy and the suspect, the sheriff's office said. It started just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia. After deputies walked up to the pickup truck, they saw the driver, identified as 36-year-old Billy Wayne Denton of Rockmart, who pulled out a pistol right in front of the deputies.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Piedmont Man Charged With Shooting Into A House

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a subject trying to break into a house near the Goshen Community on highway 9 South. It was reported the person trying to break in, shot through the door. No one inside the home was injured during the incident.
PIEDMONT, AL
wbrc.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Calhoun Co. blocks part of U.S. 431

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving several cars in Calhoun County Saturday has blocked the northbound lanes of U.S. 431 near the intersection of Alabama 204. The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Head-on collision in Montgomery claims 3 lives

ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Cullman house fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man killed in shootout with police

DALLAS — A Paulding County man is dead after a traffic stop turned into a shootout with police Sunday morning. Deputies performed a traffic stop at the intersection of Bobo Road and Macland Road at about 9:54 a.m. When deputies approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver,...
DALLAS, GA
AL.com

Search underway for four missing girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12, in Talladega County

Authorities are searching for four girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12, who disappeared late Thursday morning in Talladega County, authorities said Thursday night. Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12; Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9; Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7; and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, were “noticed missing” from Sylacauga around 11:35 a.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued an emergency missing child alert for the children.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Body found near road in Fairfield

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
wtvy.com

5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead. Police say at about 12:30AM Friday, they were called to Interstate 65 northbound at West South Boulevard where a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. Police say five people in the car were killed,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

State inmate found dead in cell at Alabama prison

An Alabama state inmate was found dead in his private cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, a coroner’s office reported early Friday. The victim, Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, 33, was found in his private cell unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates reported.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
