PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Paulding County led to a chase and a shootout between a deputy and the suspect, the sheriff's office said. It started just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia. After deputies walked up to the pickup truck, they saw the driver, identified as 36-year-old Billy Wayne Denton of Rockmart, who pulled out a pistol right in front of the deputies.

PAULDING COUNTY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO