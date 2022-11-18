ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn’s defense maintaining recent trend of strong 2nd-half performances

Cadillac Williams walked out of the locker room at halftime without saying a word. He didn’t need to; he wanted to let his players hash things out on their own, so he turned it over to Derick Hall and Auburn’s other seniors on defense. This was, after all, their night, their final home game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and Williams — as he has done time and again since taking over as interim head coach — wanted to empower his players to lead the way.
Iron Bowl point spread opens with Alabama a heavy favorite

The first Iron Bowl in 15 years that won’t impact the national title race comes with a sizeable point spread. Alabama is favored by 21 to 25.5 points depending on Las Vegas sports book as of Sunday afternoon. BetMGM was on the high end of that spectrum while Circa Sports had it right on the three-touchdown number.
Instant Analysis: Auburn blasts WKU 41-17 on Senior Day

Auburn’s hopes for a tenth consecutive bowl game appearance live on after Saturday’s 41-17 win against Western Kentucky on Senior Day. Senior quarterback Trey Lindsey finished the win in victory formation for the Tigers. Cadillac Williams is 2-1 as the Tiger’s interim coach. Fans in the student section...
Grading Auburn’s 41-17 win against Western Kentucky

Auburn closed down Jordan-Hare Stadium for 2022 with a celebration. Auburn won its home finale, 41-17, against Western Kentucky on Saturday to improve to 2-1 under interim head coach Cadillac Williams. The Tigers have now won two in a row, keeping afloat their aspirations of a postseason berth for the 10th straight season and continuing a rejuvenation of a program that lost its way during the Bryan Harsin era.
Auburn adds 2023 quarterback recruit Keyone Jenkins

Auburn’s first commitment of the Cadillac Williams era comes at a significant position of need. Keyone Jenkins, a three-star from Miami, Florida, announced his verbal pledge on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers now have their quarterback from the 2023 class. One of the last teams needing a signal-caller this cycle...
What Cadillac Williams said about Auburn’s 41-17 win against WKU

Auburn closed out its 2022 home slate with a second consecutive win Saturday. Cadillac Williams improved to 2-1 as the Tigers’ interim coach, as Auburn used a dominant second half to put away Western Kentucky, 41-17, Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers got dueling 100-yard rushing performances from Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter for the second week in a row, and the defense turned in another suffocating effort after halftime to help Auburn improve to 5-6 on the year and keep its bowl hopes alive.
Auburn rides running game for Cadillac’s second win as interim coach

Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams issued a challenge to his offensive line and running backs when the Tigers entered the locker room tied 17-17 against Western Kentucky. Auburn had given up a 17-3 advantage when Hilltopper quarterback Austin Reed threw for two second-quarter touchdowns while the Tiger offense went stagnant.
Cadillac Williams on respect for, history with ‘the great Nick Saban’

Cadillac Williams has a minor grievance with Nick Saban that predates his time at Alabama. It was back in 2005, when Saban had just taken over the Miami Dolphins and Williams was fresh off an All-America senior campaign and undefeated season at Auburn. The Dolphins had the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft that spring, and Williams was one of the top running backs in the class—and that was a position of need for Miami.
How Alabama compares to Auburn entering Iron Bowl week

Alabama opened as a three-touchdown favorite over Auburn and some of the numbers explain why. The No. 8 Crimson Tide outrank the Tigers in nearly every major statistical category entering the 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday Iron Bowl in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn (5-6) ranked ahead of Alabama in takeaways (12-10) and...
Dana Hall McCain: Cadillac Williams and the power of character

This is an opinion column. People hunger for leaders with character, whether they realize it or not. The last two weeks at Auburn prove it true. I’ve been an Auburn fan all my life. My daddy was an Auburn man, and my brothers and I were Auburn kids on the playground when it wasn’t fun. Like, Doug Barfield levels of not fun. Then Pat Dye rode in from Wyoming and restored our self-respect, improving the playground dynamics for kids in Auburn shirts worldwide. For forty years, I’ve believed those pre-Dye depths of poor performance were forever behind us.
Missing Talladega County girls found safe in Georgia, father arrested

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has cancelled an alert for four missing girls from Talladega County after authorities said the children had been found safe. Around noon, ALEA issued an update saying the alert was cancelled. According to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the four missing girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12 years old, were located in Clayton County, Ga.
