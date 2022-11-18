Cadillac Williams walked out of the locker room at halftime without saying a word. He didn’t need to; he wanted to let his players hash things out on their own, so he turned it over to Derick Hall and Auburn’s other seniors on defense. This was, after all, their night, their final home game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and Williams — as he has done time and again since taking over as interim head coach — wanted to empower his players to lead the way.

AUBURN, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO