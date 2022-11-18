Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
Auburn’s defense maintaining recent trend of strong 2nd-half performances
Cadillac Williams walked out of the locker room at halftime without saying a word. He didn’t need to; he wanted to let his players hash things out on their own, so he turned it over to Derick Hall and Auburn’s other seniors on defense. This was, after all, their night, their final home game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and Williams — as he has done time and again since taking over as interim head coach — wanted to empower his players to lead the way.
Impactful plays and takeaways from Auburn’s win vs. Western Kentucky
Cadillac Williams moved to 2-1 as interim coach for Auburn on Saturday during the Tigers’ 41-17 victory against Western Kentucky. Auburn saw a 17-3 lead evaporate with two Austin Reed touchdown passes to Joshua Simon in the second quarter. Reed entered the game averaging nearly 340 yards per game...
Iron Bowl point spread opens with Alabama a heavy favorite
The first Iron Bowl in 15 years that won’t impact the national title race comes with a sizeable point spread. Alabama is favored by 21 to 25.5 points depending on Las Vegas sports book as of Sunday afternoon. BetMGM was on the high end of that spectrum while Circa Sports had it right on the three-touchdown number.
Instant Analysis: Auburn blasts WKU 41-17 on Senior Day
Auburn’s hopes for a tenth consecutive bowl game appearance live on after Saturday’s 41-17 win against Western Kentucky on Senior Day. Senior quarterback Trey Lindsey finished the win in victory formation for the Tigers. Cadillac Williams is 2-1 as the Tiger’s interim coach. Fans in the student section...
Grading Auburn’s 41-17 win against Western Kentucky
Auburn closed down Jordan-Hare Stadium for 2022 with a celebration. Auburn won its home finale, 41-17, against Western Kentucky on Saturday to improve to 2-1 under interim head coach Cadillac Williams. The Tigers have now won two in a row, keeping afloat their aspirations of a postseason berth for the 10th straight season and continuing a rejuvenation of a program that lost its way during the Bryan Harsin era.
Auburn adds 2023 quarterback recruit Keyone Jenkins
Auburn’s first commitment of the Cadillac Williams era comes at a significant position of need. Keyone Jenkins, a three-star from Miami, Florida, announced his verbal pledge on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers now have their quarterback from the 2023 class. One of the last teams needing a signal-caller this cycle...
Auburn turns back the clock with halfback pass ripped straight from 2004 Georgia game
Cadillac Williams crashed an offensive meeting Monday in Auburn’s athletics complex just as co-offensive coordinator Will Friend was drawing up something crafty to add to the gameplan for the Tigers’ final home game. It was a halfback pass designed off a toss to the right, with the No....
What Cadillac Williams said about Auburn’s 41-17 win against WKU
Auburn closed out its 2022 home slate with a second consecutive win Saturday. Cadillac Williams improved to 2-1 as the Tigers’ interim coach, as Auburn used a dominant second half to put away Western Kentucky, 41-17, Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers got dueling 100-yard rushing performances from Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter for the second week in a row, and the defense turned in another suffocating effort after halftime to help Auburn improve to 5-6 on the year and keep its bowl hopes alive.
Auburn rides running game for Cadillac’s second win as interim coach
Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams issued a challenge to his offensive line and running backs when the Tigers entered the locker room tied 17-17 against Western Kentucky. Auburn had given up a 17-3 advantage when Hilltopper quarterback Austin Reed threw for two second-quarter touchdowns while the Tiger offense went stagnant.
What Western Kentucky players and coach said after 41-17 loss vs. Auburn
Auburn scored 24 unanswered points after blowing a 17-3 lead to beat Western Kentucky in the final home game of the season at Jordan-Hare. Cadillac Williams is 2-1 as interim coach heading into next week’s Iron Bowl against Alabama. Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton and two players addressed the...
Scarbinsky: Auburn’s joyride likely ends in Tuscaloosa. But the Tigers’ next coach will have a hard act to follow.
Now that you mention it, you’re probably right about all of it. Carnell Williams almost certainly celebrated his last win as the Auburn head football coach Saturday. Western Kentucky was not the most formidable opponent, and Tyson Helton did not make the strongest case in his in-state audition to be the next UAB head coach.
Cadillac Williams on respect for, history with ‘the great Nick Saban’
Cadillac Williams has a minor grievance with Nick Saban that predates his time at Alabama. It was back in 2005, when Saban had just taken over the Miami Dolphins and Williams was fresh off an All-America senior campaign and undefeated season at Auburn. The Dolphins had the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft that spring, and Williams was one of the top running backs in the class—and that was a position of need for Miami.
How Alabama compares to Auburn entering Iron Bowl week
Alabama opened as a three-touchdown favorite over Auburn and some of the numbers explain why. The No. 8 Crimson Tide outrank the Tigers in nearly every major statistical category entering the 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday Iron Bowl in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn (5-6) ranked ahead of Alabama in takeaways (12-10) and...
Dana Hall McCain: Cadillac Williams and the power of character
This is an opinion column. People hunger for leaders with character, whether they realize it or not. The last two weeks at Auburn prove it true. I’ve been an Auburn fan all my life. My daddy was an Auburn man, and my brothers and I were Auburn kids on the playground when it wasn’t fun. Like, Doug Barfield levels of not fun. Then Pat Dye rode in from Wyoming and restored our self-respect, improving the playground dynamics for kids in Auburn shirts worldwide. For forty years, I’ve believed those pre-Dye depths of poor performance were forever behind us.
Auburn scores with 1:49 remaining to beat Central-Phenix City
Auburn coach Keith Etheredge, who knows a thing or two about winning state championships, also knew something had to change if his team was going to beat Central-Phenix City on Friday night in the Class 7A semifinals. The Red Devils dominated Etheredge’s Tigers on the ground in a 38-17 win...
Auburn vs. Western Kentucky college football 2022 live stream (11/19) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time
The Auburn Tigers host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in college football 2022 action Saturday, November 19, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. The game will be live streamed via fubo TV. Auburn is 4-6 this season, while Western Kentucky is 7-4. The Tigers won the last meeting between the two teams,...
Auburn rideshare passenger found 100 miles away after putting in wrong address, escorted home: Police
Worry turned to relief after a group of friends anxious when their buddy did not return home early Friday morning in Auburn was found safe more than 100 miles away. The missing 21-year-old Auburn resident, police said, mistakenly input the wrong address when they got into a rideshare and wound up in Butler County.
Missing Talladega County girls found safe in Georgia, father arrested
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has cancelled an alert for four missing girls from Talladega County after authorities said the children had been found safe. Around noon, ALEA issued an update saying the alert was cancelled. According to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the four missing girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12 years old, were located in Clayton County, Ga.
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash on U.S. 331 in Montgomery County
Three people were killed and another injured in a Montgomery County head-on crash. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victims as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36. All three were from DeFuniank Springs. Trooper Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett said the wreck happened at...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0