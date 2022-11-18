ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Baldwin County Deputy Sheriff arrested for drug possession

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — BCSO Deputy Sheriff Robert Dewberry was arrested Thursday after being under investigation for drug use. According to Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack, Dewberry reported for his shift around 6 pm yesterday evening. Investigators contacted him and found Kratom, an herbal stimulant illegal in Alabama, and...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Baby found near drugs, stolen items from storage units found: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man on multiple charges of burglary, drugs and leaving a baby near drugs. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Summit Drive about some stolen items. After receiving a search warrant, officers found many stolen items from previously reported […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fast Track Tax shooting suspect arrested: Mobile Police

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man suspected of shooting another man in the parking of of Fast Track Tax in Theodore on Wednesday night. Allen Staten, 33, was taken to Metro Jail and charged with assault, unlawfully having a gun and shooting into an occupied building, according to a Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
MOBILE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison after sealed packages of cocaine found in vehicle

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, Albert Joseph Jones, 32, of Biloxi, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently searched, resulting in the discovery of eighteen (18) heat-sealed packages of cocaine.
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged in connection with shooting on U.S. 90

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a man multiple times Wednesday night. The incident took place at Fast Track Tax Service, 5879 U.S. 90, according to authorities. Authorities said they responded to a call on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 p.m....
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Suspect in custody as Lillian standoff comes to a safe ending

LILLIAN, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. An arrest warrant turned into a hostage situation with a Lillian man refusing to come out of his home for about 4 hours today. Negotiators convinced Raymond Teal to release his parents, and all ended peacefully. Swat units deployed tear gas forcing Teal out...
LILLIAN, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope PD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is investigating an assault in the D’Estrehan Subdivision that left a man in critical condition. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members, police said Saturday. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Boyfriend of Chickasaw shooting victim speaks out

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — After a shooting left a woman dead in her home, her boyfriend is demanding answers. Police have identified Kimberly Robles, 21, as the victim of a shooting off 3rd Avenue in Chickasaw Thursday night. Her boyfriend, Anthony Ford, did not want to discuss the details of the murder, but he did […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man who staged fake armored vehicle robbery sentenced for COVID-19 fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man already doing time for staging a fake robbery of the Brink’s armored vehicle he was driving now will do eight more months. Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade handed down the sentence on Wednesday to Jonah Tamoni Bessard, 27, of Mobile. He pleaded guilty in August to wire fraud, admitting that he filed a fraudulent application under the Paycheck Protection Program – while he was in jail in the Brink’s vehicle case.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard man sentenced to 7 years for federal gun charge related to Subway holdup

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man who admitted to brandishing a gun during a holdup of a Subway restaurant in 2019 got seven years in prison Wednesday. Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade imposed the sentence on Quentin Diondre Vincent. The robbery occurred on Oct. 14, 2019. It was featured on a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw police investigating deadly shooting, MCSO assisting

UPDATE (11:58 p.m.): Chickasaw officials confirmed that the person shot and killed was a 21-year-old female. She was shot multiple times in her home. Officers said there was no sign of forced entry into the home and it appeared someone started shooting at the house when they approached it. The subject allegedly kept shooting when […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in Lillian

UPDATE: The standoff in Lillian has ended after a man who had barricaded himself in his parents’ home on Pine Ridge Drive surrendered. Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack said the suspect, 24-year-old Raymond Paul Teal, surrendered after authorities fired two rounds of tear gas into the residence.
LILLIAN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy