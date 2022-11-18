Read full article on original website
Two more arrests in Prichard Water Board investigation
Two more people were arrested in connection with the questionable spending by the former manager of the Prichard Water Board.
utv44.com
Police make assault arrest in dispute between family members in Fairhope subdivision
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police are currently investigating an assault in the D’estrehan subdivision. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members. The victim was transported to the hospital where they are in critical condition. The offender is currently in custody at Fairhope...
utv44.com
Baldwin County Deputy Sheriff arrested for drug possession
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — BCSO Deputy Sheriff Robert Dewberry was arrested Thursday after being under investigation for drug use. According to Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack, Dewberry reported for his shift around 6 pm yesterday evening. Investigators contacted him and found Kratom, an herbal stimulant illegal in Alabama, and...
Baby found near drugs, stolen items from storage units found: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man on multiple charges of burglary, drugs and leaving a baby near drugs. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Summit Drive about some stolen items. After receiving a search warrant, officers found many stolen items from previously reported […]
Fast Track Tax shooting suspect arrested: Mobile Police
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man suspected of shooting another man in the parking of of Fast Track Tax in Theodore on Wednesday night. Allen Staten, 33, was taken to Metro Jail and charged with assault, unlawfully having a gun and shooting into an occupied building, according to a Mobile […]
utv44.com
Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
Mississippi man sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison after sealed packages of cocaine found in vehicle
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, Albert Joseph Jones, 32, of Biloxi, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently searched, resulting in the discovery of eighteen (18) heat-sealed packages of cocaine.
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized following ‘assault’ at Fairhope home: Fairhope Police
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police said they arrested a man while another man is in the hospital following an argument in a home off of De’Estrehan Road Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FHP. The FHP is investigating the incident as an assault. Police said the home on D’Estrehan Road has […]
Former Prichard Water Board manager indicted, husband arrested on new charges
UPDATE (6:42 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office have announced a new arrest in the Prichard Water Board case. Theresa Lewis, the Physical Service manager, is currently employed with the board and was arrested Thursday. She was indicted for theft of property first-degree and aggravated theft of property be deception. PRICHARD, Ala. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged in connection with shooting on U.S. 90
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a man multiple times Wednesday night. The incident took place at Fast Track Tax Service, 5879 U.S. 90, according to authorities. Authorities said they responded to a call on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 p.m....
utv44.com
Foley PD using "Support Services" civilian team to ease pressure on officers amid growth
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Foley Police Department is getting creative to combat the national law enforcement hiring shortage by creating a new civilian Support Services team, which can fill in when sworn officers aren't needed. Finding good help is tough these days, whether you're with a private business...
utv44.com
Suspect in custody as Lillian standoff comes to a safe ending
LILLIAN, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. An arrest warrant turned into a hostage situation with a Lillian man refusing to come out of his home for about 4 hours today. Negotiators convinced Raymond Teal to release his parents, and all ended peacefully. Swat units deployed tear gas forcing Teal out...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope PD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is investigating an assault in the D’Estrehan Subdivision that left a man in critical condition. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members, police said Saturday. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was...
Boyfriend of Chickasaw shooting victim speaks out
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — After a shooting left a woman dead in her home, her boyfriend is demanding answers. Police have identified Kimberly Robles, 21, as the victim of a shooting off 3rd Avenue in Chickasaw Thursday night. Her boyfriend, Anthony Ford, did not want to discuss the details of the murder, but he did […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man who staged fake armored vehicle robbery sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man already doing time for staging a fake robbery of the Brink’s armored vehicle he was driving now will do eight more months. Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade handed down the sentence on Wednesday to Jonah Tamoni Bessard, 27, of Mobile. He pleaded guilty in August to wire fraud, admitting that he filed a fraudulent application under the Paycheck Protection Program – while he was in jail in the Brink’s vehicle case.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard man sentenced to 7 years for federal gun charge related to Subway holdup
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man who admitted to brandishing a gun during a holdup of a Subway restaurant in 2019 got seven years in prison Wednesday. Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade imposed the sentence on Quentin Diondre Vincent. The robbery occurred on Oct. 14, 2019. It was featured on a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment.
Chickasaw police investigating deadly shooting, MCSO assisting
UPDATE (11:58 p.m.): Chickasaw officials confirmed that the person shot and killed was a 21-year-old female. She was shot multiple times in her home. Officers said there was no sign of forced entry into the home and it appeared someone started shooting at the house when they approached it. The subject allegedly kept shooting when […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County grand jury indicts former Prichard water board manager, husband and current employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County grand jury on Thursday indicted the former Prichard water board operations manager and her husband on charges related to misuse of utility funds and also charged a current employees. Nia Malika Bradley previously had been arrested earlier this year, and a judge found...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in Lillian
UPDATE: The standoff in Lillian has ended after a man who had barricaded himself in his parents’ home on Pine Ridge Drive surrendered. Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack said the suspect, 24-year-old Raymond Paul Teal, surrendered after authorities fired two rounds of tear gas into the residence.
utv44.com
LOCK YOUR VEHICLE: Mobile Sheriff's Ofc seeks vehicle burglars caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office is seeking a pair of alleged burglary suspects caught on camera breaking into vehicles, and reminds to lock your vehicle and remove any valuables. HAPPY THUG THURSDAY MOBILE Wellit is officially the holidays because the THUGS are creeping into your hoods...
