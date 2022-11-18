ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An exciting Deadpool 3 cameo might have just leaked

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago
We learned about Deadpool 3’s biggest cameo from the moment Ryan Reynolds announced the sequel’s release date on social media. Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine, and he’ll have a more significant role in the film than a simple cameo. Rumors that followed teased additional exciting cameos from certain Marvel characters without necessarily identifying the characters.

An insider familiar with Marvel’s plans now reported the name of an actor who might appear in a glorious Deadpool 3 cameo. But we can’t tell you who this person is or why the rumor is so exciting before warning you that big spoilers might follow below.

A series of Deadpool 3 rumors said in the past few days that Marvel wants to use the sequel to revisit some of the movies from the Fox Marvel universe. That means X-Men and Fantastic Four characters from those films could appear in Deadpool 3.

The claim came from well-known Marvel leaker Daniel Richtman. But he didn’t identify any Fox mutants who might appear in Deadpool 3. However, he did mention the 2005 Fantastic Four movie when it comes to Deadpool 3 cameos.

The Deadpool 3 logo. Image source: Marvel Studios

Deadpool 3 is a multiverse movie and that shouldn’t surprise any Marvel fan. This is the only way to move the Wade Wilson we loved in Fox’s Deadpool movies to the MCU. That Wade doesn’t come from the MCU reality. Moreover, Jackman’s Wolverine isn’t from the MCU universe either.

We don’t need Deadpool 3 spoilers to know that Deadpool will travel the multiverse somehow. The reason why he’ll do it hasn’t leaked, however.

But the same Richtman said that Mobius (Owen Wilson) is in the movie. The actor will have a big role in the sequel, apparently. If that’s accurate, then Deadpool will run into the TVA. And that’s one way to end up in the MCU. If that’s the case, Mobius might be more than just a brief Deadpool 3 cameo.

The surprise Deadpool 3 cameo

This brings us to Richtman’s newest Deadpool 3 rumor, which tackles an exciting cameo possibility.

Ryan Reynolds has apparently discussed a Deadpool 3 role with Channing Tatum. It’s unclear what sort of cameo we should expect or whether it’s related to Gambit.

Fans of Fox’s X-Men universe are probably aware that Tatum tried for years to make a Gambit movie. But he was unsuccessful. We did see a Gambit version in Fox’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine movie. But Taylor Kitsch played Remy LeBeau in the film.

Deadpool 3 can’t fix any of that, so a Tatum Gambit cameo will probably be just a cameo. But Marvel now holds the right for the X-Men, and it’s already pushing the MCU towards the arrival of the mutants.

Recent rumors claim that Marvel wants to release the first major X-Men reboot after Secret Wars. The final Avengers movie in the Multiverse Saga will also honor Fox’s Marvel universe.

Whenever Marvel’s X-Men arrive, Marvel can afford to tell as many mutant stories as it wants. A Gambit project would certainly be exciting.

As for the Deadpool 3 cameo rumors, we expect to see plenty of them until the film finally hits theaters on November 8th, 2025.

