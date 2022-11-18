Read full article on original website
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
What Is This New CSU Beer That They’re Pouring at Lazy Dog?
So, we now have a really good reason to check out Lazy Dog. Not the Lazy Dog Saloon in Johnstown, but the other Lazy Dogs in Colorado, because they have a CSU beer we need to try. This CSU beer is one of four special beers that Lazy Dog is...
Peach, Pumpkin, Pecan: What Type of Pie Do Coloradans Prefer?
Homemade pie is a staple on many Thanksgiving Day menus, but when it comes to baking the delicious dessert, are certain flavors favored more than others?. A team at Pinterest recently figured out an answer to this question, based on what recipes its users are most frequently searching for and saving.
Colorado’s Coors ‘Yellowstone’ Contest Will Have You Living Like a Dutton
It's arguably the biggest TV show to come along in years, "Yellowstone." Not many Americans can know the life of a ranch owner, or ranch hand, or cowboy, but you can sure give a shot. Win this contest, and you'll be living the "good life" for a while in Montana...
Have You Ever Tried the Fruit From this Colorado Cactus?
Prickly pear margaritas are commonly featured on cocktail menus at many bars and restaurants throughout Colorado, but have you ever tried the bright pink juice straight from the source?. Prickly pear cacti pop up in places from Mexico to Canada, and two types of the Opuntia species grow in the...
Where Are Colorado Transplants Coming From? These Three States
The word "transplant" has become commonplace in Colorado vernacular. You'll often hear it come out of the mouths of Centennial State natives, complaining about newcomers from California or Texas. Some (like this Kyle Clark viewer) will say that a dislike for transplants is unwarranted, and others will remain staunch in...
How to Donate and Help Survivors and Victims’ Families of Club Q Shooting
A 22 year-old-man shot and killed five people along with injuring 25 others in a mass shooting in Colorado Springs at a gay nightclub, Club Q, late Saturday night/early Sunday morning November 19,20, 2022. While authorities begin their investigation (the shooter has been charged with 10 felonies,) the Colorado community,...
Check Out 25 Restaurants That Opened in Colorado This Year
Colorado isn't just known for mountains and marijuana — the Centennial State is famous for its food too. Our state has long boasted a plethora of local cuisine, from home-grown green chile restaurants to mountain crust pizzerias to award-winning breweries. Colorado residents aren't the only ones who enjoy our...
Has This Popular Midwest Trend Migrated to Colorado?
Growing up in Ohio, it was super common to see plastic or concrete goose statues dressed up in clothing on peoples' porches or in front yards - including my own. This unique trend is not something that's seen very often in Colorado, but could that be changing?. History. Lawn ornaments...
The Ultimate Colorado National Parks and Monuments Road Trip
We're taking the ultimate road trip around the state of Colorado to visit all the National Parks and Monuments in our state. If you've ever dreamed of making this trip we are about to help you game plan. We're gonna make a counter-clockwise loop around the state making 13 stops....
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
20 Amazing Things You’ll See At the Denver Museum of Nature and Science
The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is one of the most incredible museums in the state of Colorado and it's absolutely worth a visit. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has been a part of Colorado for over 100 years - since 1908 to be exact. It's been growing and changing ever since and is more popular today than ever. With over one million artifacts on display and in the archives, this is a very special place.
Denver TikToker in Search for the Best Breakfast Burritos in CO
Living in Colorado, this has been a topic of discussion among friends and family everywhere in the state. Blah blah blah has the best breakfast burritos in Colorado. Yeah right. My favorite restaurant has the best breakfast burritos. Hands down. At some point, we all agree to disagree. Some like...
It’s Rut Time for Rams in the Rocky Mountain Region
Bighorn sheep have begun their annual rut in the Rocky Mountain region, which means there's no better time for wildlife watchers to get a glimpse of Colorado's official state animal. An estimated 7,000 bighorn sheep live in the Centennial State, which is more than anywhere else in America. While these...
Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine
Oh those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen that I'm going to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
RIP: These Are the 23 Celebrity Deaths That Affected Us the Most
While many of us never had a chance to meet these celebrities, their passings were incredibly hard for Coloradans and the world. Recently, Takeoff, 28, a member of the popular hip-hop group Migos, reportedly passed after being shot in Houston, Texas. This led me to think about other celebrities whose passings also shook fans to their core.
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited
Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
Looking for Work? Research Says Colorado Is Top Spot for Job Seekers
Searching for a job can be exhausting. You might send out countless resumes and cover letters only to get a few (reliable) bites back. Thankfully, applying for jobs may have better payoffs in Colorado. Here's what you need to know about careers in the Centennial State:. Colorado employers are looking...
Paint Recycling Day Is Coming To Colorado On November 18th
Do you have a bunch of old paint cans? Some may be half empty, mostly full or almost empty but you just don't know the proper way to dispose of them? I know I do, in fact we've had them stored under the stairwell in our basement for almost two years but now, here's a way to get rid of them properly and safely.
