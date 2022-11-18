Read full article on original website
Monroe Police Department respond to 911 hang-up call, leading to a Monroe man’s arrest
DISCLAIMER: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, at 7:04 AM, officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at the Bon Aire Drive Apartments. When authorities arrived on the scene, the victim explained that her ex-boyfriend of eight years, Galen Galmore, broke into her home while […]
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating scam calls in the parish
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a scam that is currently underway in Ouachita Parish. A person identifying themselves as an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy is calling potential victims and informing them that there is a warrant out for their arrest, but the arrest can be avoided by paying with […]
West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her […]
Monroe woman seeking justice for her late daughter
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Janecia Walker was killed on Dec. 6, 2021, in a hit-and-run on Highway 165 in Monroe, LA. She was 19-years-old and a recent graduate of Wossman High School when she was struck by a vehicle and left on the side of the highway. Her mother, Sonya...
Arkansas man struck and killed in Troup County Sunday night
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A late night accident on Sunday has left one man dead on I-85 after being struck by a truck. Troup County Coroner, Erin Hackley, has confirmed that 30-year-old, Travaris Clary, was walking southbound between mile markers 25 and 26 when a truck struck and killed him at 11:30 p.m. Clary […]
Noise complaint lands Monroe man in jail for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm including other charges, deputies say
DISCLAIMER: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 17, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint between a female and male at a Lakshore Drive apartment complex. The noise complaint was filed by an adjacent neighbor. Upon arrival, officers spoke to both the female and […]
Monroe man in jail; allegedly spits in officer’s face during arrest
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 10:40 PM, Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Fast Stop, located on the 500th block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive, in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities observed 40-year-old Calvin Hamilton inside the business, allegedly […]
Mississippi police looking for missing Greenville teen
Police are looking for a 17-year-old Mississippi girl last seen on Friday. Greenville Police posted on social media requesting help locating Shakiyah Selmon. Selmon, 17, who was last seen on Friday, Nov. 18. Selmon weighs approximately 190 pounds and is 5-foot, 5-inches in height. She has medium-length dark-colored braids and...
78-year-old Rayville man dies in Franklin Parish crash
BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 11:45 AM, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, authorities responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 425 which claimed the life of 78-year-old James A. Hales of Rayville, La. According to officials, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 38-year-old Cody Jone, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 425 when his […]
Circle K employee arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $2K from store, Monroe Police say
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, Monroe Police investigated a theft that occurred on Circle K located on the 4000th block of Sterlington Rd. in Monroe, La. According to authorities, 23-year-old Keiyariah Gayden, an employee of Circle K, was arrested for alleged theft. Reports […]
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies
UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
Monroe man leads police on foot chase, arrested for recent burglaries
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 5:50 AM, Monroe Police were patrolling on Roselawn Avenue due to recent burglaries in the area. While in the area, officers observed a White male located at Nettles Automotives, who was identified as 34-year-old Matthew Judd. […]
West Monroe Police Department to conduct occupant protection checkpoints
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will conduct an occupant protection checkpoint. According to a release, the City of West Monroe has had many motorists traveling in violation of Louisiana’s occupant protection laws. This West Monroe police aim to combat these problems by creating high visibility to the community and communicating […]
Christmas Craft Fair hosted by Health Works Fitness in El Dorado on December 3
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Health Works Fitness Center in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a Christmas Craft Fair on December 3, 2022, from 9 AM to 1 PM. The event will be located in the lobby and yoga studio of the Health Works Fitness Center. Shoppers will experience...
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting help locating Bastrop woman
WILMOT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cecile Storment. Cecile was last seen in Wilmot, Arkansas, driving a 2006 white Toyota Avalon with retired Air Force tags. The vehicle resembles the one pictured below. The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance […]
Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office arrests 60 people during warrant sweep; mostly warrants for narcotic charges
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sherriff office, Metro Narcotics, and several local agencies conducted a warrant sweep. According to a release from Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office, the sweep resulted in 60 people being arrested on warrants for mostly narcotics charges. More results will be released at an upcoming press conference on Tuesday, […]
South Arkansas Community College to host basic sewing classes starting November 29
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting basic sewing classes on November 29 and December 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 2022. The classes will be located at the SouthArk Center for Work Force Development and will last from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.
Car and motorcycle crash takes place in West Monroe; Arkansas Road experiencing traffic
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 17, 2022, West Monroe Police reported that an accident took place that involved a car and motorcycle. According to officials, the accident occurred on 1600 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe, La. The eastbound of Arkansas Road is closed with only the westbound open.
Crossett Christmas coloring contest sheets available now for judging on December 19
CROSSETT, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Merchants & Planters Agency of Crossett, Ark., is hosting its Christmas coloring sheet contest again this year. The coloring sheets are available at the Merchants & Planters Agency office and are available right now. There are two age groups in the contest, ages 5-7 and...
RiverMarket to sparkle the season starting on November 25th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 25, 2022, the holiday events and activities are taking place in and around Monroe. For the RiverMarket holiday events, be sure to view the image above.
