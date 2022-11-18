Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Related
seattlemet.com
Old Seattle Lives at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall
When an airplane flies overhead at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, near the site of Seattle’s original Boeing Field airport and just miles north of Sea-Tac, it’s so close that it feels disorienting. Even awe-inspiring. How did we get here, perusing upcycled Pez dispensers in an outcropping of vintage Airstreams as flying machines skim the rooftops?
nwnewsradio.com
Seattle-area number 2 for crane use
(SEATTLE) One sign the Seattle-area economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic?. We have the second largest number of construction cranes in the country. Seattle is number TWO when it comes to the number of large construction cranes currently in operation. There are 42 large cranes at work here, and the only U-S city with more is Los Angeles.
The Stranger
Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World
On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
MyNorthwest.com
Starbucks to close Capitol Hill location after safety concerns
Starbucks has announced it will close one of its locations in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood at Broadway and Denny Way. It’s one of the same storefronts where union workers from Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) picketed on Nov. 17, on the company’s annual holiday celebration for their new “Red Cup Day.” They joined more than 100 locations nationwide.
downtownbellevue.com
Water Grill to Open December 7 at Lincoln Square in Bellevue
A new seafood restaurant, Water Grill, recently announced that they will be opening their new location on December 7th. The location is at Lincoln Square at The Bellevue Collection, along Bellevue Way. The menu features a variety of Eastern and Pacific oysters, wild Dungeness crab from Washington, pacific black cod,...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle rider giving up on mass transit after feeling ‘less safe’
The stench of urine and vomit. Frightening behavior from un-ticketed passengers showing signs of drug use, mental illness – or both. And the fear that none of her fellow passengers might step up to prevent an assault. After nearly 20 years of riding mass transit in the Seattle area,...
archpaper.com
Jim Olson thoughtfully expands his downtown Seattle condominium to reflect his life and work
In Pioneer Square, Seattle’s oldest neighborhood, a newly enlarged condominium demonstrates that history can be a living organism rather than an artifact frozen in time. After originally designing the penthouse as his personal residence in 1987, architect Jim Olson, founding principal of the firm Olson Kundig, has over the years refined and expanded it, fine-tuning the space as his personal life and that of his wife, Katherine, have ebbed and flowed.
Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K
Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle
Distance: 8 miles | Difficulty: Moderate | Trailhead: North Bend | Parking Fees: Discover Pass. Mount Si is Seattle’s unofficial favorite mountain—and officially its most glamorous thanks to its appearance in Twin Peaks. It’s easy to see why its rocky and imposing face and famous views attract hordes of area hikers. The strenuous 3,150-foot ascent is made worth the effort by one of the best mountain views in the Puget Sound region; most stop at the base of the bald “haystack” summit, while the brave scramble to the very top.
Washington Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
MyNorthwest.com
Enter to Win Tickets to see Kenny G at Jazz Alley
KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Seattle native and jazz legend Kenny G at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley! This prize includes two dinner entrees while at the performance. The tickets will be for opening night Tuesday, December 27th, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.
FodorsTravel
The Seattle Neighborhood Reclaiming Its Black Heritage
The city’s Central District is undergoing a cultural revival with a selection of new restaurants, public spaces, and artistic initiatives. Seattle is famous for its distinct neighborhoods. There’s eccentric Fremont, rebellious Capitol Hill, and historic Pioneer Square, not to mention the iconic Space Needle and perennially popular Pike Place Market. Yet, arguably, one of the most intriguing locales to visit in the city of late is the recently reinvigorated Central District (CD), a diverse residential area wedged between Downtown and Lake Washington that nurtures a rich African American heritage.
Here's The Highest-Rated Dessert Shop In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the Emerald City's best places to grab a sweet treat.
q13fox.com
Fire destroys abandoned Seattle building
A fire tore through a South Seattle building, which was the site of an old Burger King location. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – White Buffalo Saloon
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Time announced for Apple Cup in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. — The annual Apple Cup is coming to Washington State University (WSU) on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Cougars will be facing off against their rivals, the University of Washington, with hopes to win the Apple Cup for two consecutive years in a row. The Cougars will be hosting the 121-year-old tradition at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.
secretseattle.co
15 Little-Known Facts About Seattle That May Surprise You
You can live in a city for years and still not learn all its secrets and hidden history. That’s why we asked Seattleites for their best fun fact about Seattle. Our followers on Instagram and Facebook were happy to share some mind-blowing Seattle facts that most people don’t know.
Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
foodservicedirector.com
Seattle airport opens a virtual chicken concept
Airline travelers going through Seattle now have a new dining option, and one that’s available solely through their phones. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has opened a new virtual restaurant, a chicken concept called Chicky. The restaurant, created in partnership with local chef Kathy Casey, uses QR code ordering, and customers pick up their meals at existing airport eatery Lucky Louie Fish Shack.
Comments / 0