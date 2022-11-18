Read full article on original website
Related
Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash
An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
One Dead in Shawano County Incident
SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
WBAY Green Bay
Teen appointed attorney in deadly high-speed crash case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been appointed for a teen charged in a fatal high-speed crash in Green Bay. Sienna Pecore, 15, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a status conference. Her case had been pushed back to give her time to find a defense attorney.
WJFW-TV
One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident
UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 19, & 20, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday & Sunday. November 19-20, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
waupacanow.com
Calling 911
• Nov. 14 – A Waupaca man on McAllister Road reported the dumping of a deer carcass along the road. • Nov. 14 – A Fremont woman on Doty Street reported finding some needles near the intersection. • Nov. 14 – A Marion woman on Quarterline Road reported...
Shawano Police: Suspect holding shotgun fatally shot by police
An officer fatally shot a person who was allegedly seen with a shotgun in a Shawano home, according to the Shawano Police Department. Police did not specify the gender of the person who was shot. An investigation is now underway by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the...
WBAY Green Bay
Shawano officer-involved shooting under investigation
Young dancers -- already veterans -- describe the dedication that goes into the holiday show. The crowd spontaneously broke into chants of "Waukesh-AH!" during tributes to the victims and heroes of that day. Tips from TSA for Thanksgiving travelers. Updated: 3 hours ago. Millions of people are expected to fly...
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
Man faces homicide charges in death of inmate at Green Bay Correctional
Authorities are investigating an inmate's death following an assault at Green Bay Correctional Institution.
11-year-old fatally shot in Wisconsin as hunter tried to unload gun in back seat
An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the chest Sunday morning in what authorities are calling a "hunting-related incident." It happened in the Seneca Township in Green Lake County, Wisconsin, which is located about 25 miles west of Oshkosh in the central region of the state. The...
2 killed, 9 injured in multiple crashes on I-41 near Appleton
Multiple crashes on I-41 in Outagamie County near Appleton, which closed the interstate for two and a half hours, resulted in two fatalities and nine injuries.
11-year-old hunting incident victim identified as Berlin Middle School student
An 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest after an attempt at discharging a firearm in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County.
wearegreenbay.com
Residence on Green Bay’s west side shot at, police looking for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident where suspects shot at a residence on He-Nis-Ra Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane for a weapon incident. Gunfire had reportedly hit and entered the residence.
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged for double homicide in Omro found guilty
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who is accused of killing his wife and a witness to the murder back in October 2020 was found guilty of all three charges. 54-year-old Andrew Clark was convicted by a jury in Winnebago County Court on Thursday for two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempt Mutilating a Corpse.
Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim
Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for role in fatal overdose, stealing Green Bay middle school electronics
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Rene Puente was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for his role in supplying the drugs used in a fatal overdose. Puente, 33, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2020 death of a 27-year-old man at a Bellevue hotel. He was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Beau Liegeois.
radioplusinfo.com
11-22-22 two killed in chain reaction crash on i-41 in outagamie county
Two people were killed and nine people injured in a chain reaction series of crashes on Interstate 41 in Outagamie County over the weekend. The first crash happened Sunday afternoon when a vehicle rolled over on northbound 41 at Highway 441 ejecting the driver. He received serious injuries and was arrested for drunken driving. The crash caused a traffic backup resulting in a five-vehicle crash. Numerous patients were transported by ambulance to the hospital, some with serious injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.
WBAY Green Bay
I-41 cleared after multiple accidents halt traffic
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - All lanes are now cleared. Officials say multiple crashes have caused all lanes on I-41 northbound and southbound near Ballard Road in Appleton have closed due to crashes on both sides. Southbound detour: From I-41 South, take the ramp to WIS 441 Southbound. Continue on WIS...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Sentenced for 2020 Fatal Drunk Driving Crash
An Appleton man will be spending 16 years in prison after being convicted in a fatal drunk driving crash. Terral Wallace was found guilty due to a no-contest plea for the crash that occurred on I-41 near Scheuring Road on April 26th, 2020. One person was killed in the crash...
Comments / 2