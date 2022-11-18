Amazon is dropping the price of the Corsair One gaming PC by up to $380 from its regular price for Black Friday. It’s a decent discount, which is a good thing because the PC is already pretty expensive. Its regular price normally sits at $3,799.99, and right now for Black Friday the Corsair One is down to $3,419.99. There are three models of this desktop though. Two of them are available at this price, while another one is a bit lower because it has an already lower regular price.

1 HOUR AGO