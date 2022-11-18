Read full article on original website
Black Friday: The Corsair One gaming PC is $380 off
Amazon is dropping the price of the Corsair One gaming PC by up to $380 from its regular price for Black Friday. It’s a decent discount, which is a good thing because the PC is already pretty expensive. Its regular price normally sits at $3,799.99, and right now for Black Friday the Corsair One is down to $3,419.99. There are three models of this desktop though. Two of them are available at this price, while another one is a bit lower because it has an already lower regular price.
The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle is a must-buy
Amazon is already offering the Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundle, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. Technically, the headset itself is only $50 off. With the bundle coming in at $349. But Meta is also including Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. Beat Saber is a very, very popular game on the Meta Quest 2. So getting it for free is a really nice bonus here.
Black Friday: Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) now start at $129
Amazon is discounting the second-generation Ring Alarm for Black Friday. It’s now as cheap as $129. Remember that Amazon does sell a few different versions of the Ring Alarm, so here’s how those prices shake out:. Ring Alarm 5-piece kit – $129 (reg. $199) Ring Alarm 8-piece...
Roku's Streaming Stick 4K drops to its lowest price yet, in Black Friday Sale
Amazon has discounted the Roku Streaming Stick 4K down to just $24.99. That’s good for about half off of its regular price, and good for an all-time lowest price. So now is a great time to pick up this HDMI streaming stick!. The Roku Streaming Stick is a really...
Black Friday: Subscribe to Peacock for $1/month, for a year
Peacock has brought back its pretty popular Black Friday deal. Where you can sign up and get Peacock Premium (that’s still ad-supported) for just $0.99 per month for your first year. Keep in mind that Peacock will renew at $4.99 per month after the 12 months are up. So...
You can pick up Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 for $229 during Black Friday
Amazon has just dropped the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 down to $229 for the 40mm and $259 for the 44mm models. This is good for an all-time low on both models. And this is the advertised Black Friday price. So now is a good time to grab one. This is good for $50 and $40 off respectively.
Sonos' Black Friday Sale brings massive savings to its popular speakers
Sonos rarely discounts its products. Typically, when they go on sale, it’s with a gift card. So this is one of the rare times where you can grab some new Sonos speakers at a discount. Here’s the complete list:. Sonos Roam SL – $127.20 (reg. $159) Sonos...
9 Black Friday deals on AMD CPUs you don't want to miss
For Black Friday, Amazon is dropping prices on AMD CPUs, so if you’re in need of an upgrade for your desktop gaming PC, now is a good time to consider getting a better CPU. Provided you need one, of course. There are 9 different CPU models on sale as part of the Black Friday deals, including the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. Normally this CPU retails for $569.99. Which is a pretty steep price for a processor. But right now it’s on sale for almost half off, and you can actually grab it for $342.91.
Don't miss these Black Friday deals on Astro gaming headsets
Astro makes some of the most popular and sought after gaming headsets on the market, and Amazon is discounting a handful of the best ones for Black Friday. Take the Astro A50 for example. Which is down to $249.99. This is Astro’s most high-quality gaming headset and while expensive, it comes with a rich set of features that usually tend to warrant the price for consumers.
Black Friday: Roborock's Q7+ robot vacuum is now just $599
Amazon has discounted the Roborock Q7+ robot vacuum down to just $599. That’s down from its regular price of $869. And this is also the model that includes the auto-empty dock. So it’s a pretty good price here for this robot vacuum from Roborock. The Q7+ from Roborock...
This MacBook Air discount is the best laptop deal for Black Friday
Amazon has the MacBook Air M1 on sale for $200 off. That brings it down to just $799. That is a pretty incredible deal for a laptop like this. Sure it is approaching two years old at this point. But this is still the best value on a laptop you’ll find. Whether it’s Black Friday or not.
Sign up for HBO MAX in its epic Black Friday Deal
HBO MAX has a pretty epic Black Friday deal available right now. Where you can sign up for the service and get your first three months for $1.99 per month. Normally, HBO MAX would cost you $9.99 per month. So that is a pretty good deal. Though, it is unfortunately, only for the ad-supported tier of the service.
Black Friday: Save $25 on the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro
Still arguably the best Android TV device on the market, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro is getting its annual discount just in time for Black Friday. It is now down to just $174.99. That’s not a huge discount, sure, but it is the all-time low. Which we really only see around Black Friday and Prime Day. So now is a good time to pick one up.
Grab this PS5 bundle at Walmart for Black Friday before it's gone
The PS5 is available in a God Of War Ragnarok bundle over at Walmart for Black Friday and you can snag it right now if you’re quick enough. Though, we wouldn’t wait too long, considering how impossible it has been to get a PS5 console over the last couple of years. Acquiring one has gotten easier in the past 6 months. Due to retailers getting a hold of a little bit more stock more often than the console’s first year of launch.
Black Friday: iRobot's Roomba j7 drops to its lowest price ever
The iRobot Roomba j7 series have dropped to their all-time lowest prices. With the Roomba j7 being $250 off of its regular price, and the Roomba j7+ being $200 off of its regular price. Here’s how the pricing stacks up:. iRobot Roomba j7 – $349 (reg. $599) iRobot...
The Instant Electric Dutch Oven is $100 off for Black Friday
For Black Friday, Amazon is taking $100 off of the Instant Dutch Oven. That brings it down to just $149. That’s an all-time low price, and the lowest it has been since Black Friday last year. So now is a really good time to pick one up. The Instant...
Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing: video
The Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing, it seems. The company has confirmed that the phone sold really well during AliExpress’ 11.11 sale, and that it has “stepped up” the production of the device. The Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing,...
Black Friday knocks the Instant Vortex Plus XL air fryer down to its all-time lowest price
Amazon has the Instant Vortex Plus XL air fryer on sale today as part of its Black Friday sale. It’s now down to just $129.95. That’s shaving $50 off of its regular price. Making this a really great time to pick one up. There’s also some other air...
Nearby Share may lose its top spot on Android's share target sheet
Android’s share target sheet may no longer give Nearby Share a prominent spot at the top. Google says an upcoming change will show Nearby Share “in the first row as a sharing option”. The company doesn’t elaborate on it or provide visuals of the proposed change. But its wordings suggest the Nearby Share will be treated the same way as other share targets on the Android system sheet.
Black Friday: Save over 50% on this impressive Shark Robot Vacuum
Amazon is discounting the Shark AV2511AE robot vacuum by over 50% for Black Friday. Allowing you to pick this up for just $299. That’s $300 off of its regular price, and definitely worth grabbing today. This robot vacuum does come with the XL self-empty base, which is a larger...
