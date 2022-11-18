Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Don’t Expect Used Vehicle Values To Crater, J.D. Power Expert Warns
Although the prices of used vehicles have stopped rising, that does not mean that the market for them is on a cliff’s edge, waiting to fall. Continued supply line difficulties throttling the arrival of new vehicles mean that the market is unlikely to collapse. That’s according to Tyson Jominy,...
Carscoops
GM Has A Plan To Save $2,000 Per Car, Speed Up Delivery Times
General Motors says it can save $2,000 per vehicle as it expands its digital retailing platform and shifts to a regional fulfillment model for its electric vehicles. Through the company’s regional fulfillment model, dealers will receive electric vehicles to use for test drives and immediate deliveries but rather them keeping stock on hand, GM itself will hold EVs at its regional centers. This will reduce floorplan costs and the likelihood that unpopular vehicles will sit on dealership lots for a long time.
Carscoops
Canadian Kia Dealer Asks Customer To Pay $1,800 Markup Despite Worksheet Agreement
Randy Lowry says he was disappointed, to put it mildly, when a Kia dealership in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, asked him to pay a $2,400 CAD ($1,793 USD at current exchange rates) charge on top of the price of the new Kia Telluride he was looking to buy. That added fee...
Carscoops
Carmakers Tipped To Build 4.4 Million Fewer Vehicles This Year Over Chip Shortages
While some had predicted that the semiconductor shortage would have been resolved by now, production figures from North America reveal that this is not the case. Data from AutoForecast Solutions reveals that car factories throughout North America cut some 79,000 vehicles from their production plans this week because of the microchip shortage. This continues the trend from the rest of the year where a growing number of vehicles are not hitting production lines as planned.
Carscoops
Polestar Gets $1.6 Billion In Fresh Capital To Boost Production
Polestar has ambitious plans for the coming years and to help achieve them, has just received a $1.6 billion boost in capital. While recently speaking with analysts during the automaker’s latest quarterly earnings call, chief executive Thomas Ingenlath revealed that Volvo will provide the EV maker with an 18-month $800 million loan while major shareholder PSD Investment Ltd. is also committing $800 million through direct and indirect financing and liquidity support.
Carscoops
The Fiat 500X Will Be Discontinued From North America
At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Fiat announced it will bring the 500e to North America in 2024, leaving a question mark concerning the 500X which is currently the only model offered in the US from the Italian brand. We now learned that the subcompact SUV will be discontinued from the US at the end of the current generation’s lifecycle, despite the fact that Europe will get a new one.
Carscoops
Confusing Kia Logo, 2024 Mercedes E-Class Leak, And Next-Gen Lincoln Nautilus: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. With GM targeting online sales for cars, as well as regional fulfillment for EVs, the brand is confident it can save around $2,000 per vehicle. It also means that delivery times will be shortened, while dealers will only have demo cars on hand, reducing floorplan costs.
Carscoops
LDV’s Electric eT60 Pickup And eDeliver 9 Van Launch Targeting Commercial Sales Down Under
LDV has rolled out two exciting new electric vehicles for the Australian market and aimed at commercial users. The first, dubbed the eT60, is an all-electric pickup truck while the second is the eDeliver 9, an electric version of the country’s best-selling large van. Starting with the eT60, it...
Carscoops
Domino’s Rolling Out Fleet Of 855 Chevy Bolt Electric Pizza Delivery Vehicles
A few years ago, Domino’s introduced the Chevy Spark-based DXP pizza delivery vehicle with a built-in warming oven. Now, the company is going electric by announcing plans for a fleet of more than 800 Chevrolet Bolts. More than 100 Bolts will arrive at select franchise and corporate stores this...
Carscoops
Kia’s New Logo Apparently Has 30k People Googling For “KN Car” Every Month
Kia launched their new logo with a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in 2021, but it appears a number of consumers are confused by the new design. In particular, Twitter user @Shwinnabego noticed Google searches for “KN car” have increased significantly since the summer of 2021 when models with the new logo were becoming more common. This confusion extends beyond search results as a Reddit post showed a picture of a Kia Carnival and asked “KN car model?”
Carscoops
Tesla Issues Third Mass Recall This Month, This Time Over Taillights That Might Not Illuminate
Tesla has issued a recall of 321,628 vehicles as a result of an issue that affects the Model 3 and the Model Y’s taillights. A firmware issue, the company writes, may prevent the lights from illuminating. The fault was first brought to Tesla’s attention in October, largely in foreign...
Carscoops
Limited Run Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Is Only Offered To Japanese Shoppers
Japanese shoppers will soon have a new variant of the Cadillac Escalade that they can choose, aptly named the White Sport Edition. This new version of the Escalade is based on the existing Escalade Sport but rather than being finished in black like that model, this variant is finished in white with a host of black accents. These include the front mesh grille, lower body panels, window surrounds, and roof rails.
Carscoops
Mazda Teases Miata-Like Vision Concept As It Plans To Drop $11 Billion Into Electrification
Mazda had a little treat for those who watched the 36-minute-long presentation of its medium-term strategy for 2030. After announcing a renewed focus on electrification by increasing investment and updating the global EV sales ratio to 40% by 2030, Mazda showed an MX-5-style concept with a two-door coupe body. The...
Carscoops
2023 LDV Mifa 9 Is Australia’s Newest Electric Luxury Minivan, Priced From AU$106,000
Australian consumers have a new people-mover to choose from and this one is all-electric. We’re of course talking about the LDV Mifa 9, a vehicle that has been in the works for quite some time. Found at the heart of the LDV Mifa 9 is a 90 kWh lithium-ion...
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
Carscoops
Audi Q6 E-tron Rendered, 2023 BMW X1 Driven, And 549 HP Toyota GR Yaris: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Difficulties surrounding the supply of new vehicles mean that we may have to expect inflated used car prices for a while longer. That’s according to Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power who, when speaking to Automotive News, said he expects pent-up demand to keep used vehicles high for years to come.
New Zealand forecasts recession in 2023 as it delivers largest rate hike in history
New Zealand’s reserve bank has forecast that the country will tip into recession in 2023, and has lifted the official cash rate by an unprecedented 75 basis points, to 4.25%. The cash rate hike, announced on Wednesday, is the largest in the central bank’s history, and comes as it...
Comments / 0