ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Don’t Expect Used Vehicle Values To Crater, J.D. Power Expert Warns

Although the prices of used vehicles have stopped rising, that does not mean that the market for them is on a cliff’s edge, waiting to fall. Continued supply line difficulties throttling the arrival of new vehicles mean that the market is unlikely to collapse. That’s according to Tyson Jominy,...
Carscoops

GM Has A Plan To Save $2,000 Per Car, Speed Up Delivery Times

General Motors says it can save $2,000 per vehicle as it expands its digital retailing platform and shifts to a regional fulfillment model for its electric vehicles. Through the company’s regional fulfillment model, dealers will receive electric vehicles to use for test drives and immediate deliveries but rather them keeping stock on hand, GM itself will hold EVs at its regional centers. This will reduce floorplan costs and the likelihood that unpopular vehicles will sit on dealership lots for a long time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carscoops

Carmakers Tipped To Build 4.4 Million Fewer Vehicles This Year Over Chip Shortages

While some had predicted that the semiconductor shortage would have been resolved by now, production figures from North America reveal that this is not the case. Data from AutoForecast Solutions reveals that car factories throughout North America cut some 79,000 vehicles from their production plans this week because of the microchip shortage. This continues the trend from the rest of the year where a growing number of vehicles are not hitting production lines as planned.
Carscoops

Polestar Gets $1.6 Billion In Fresh Capital To Boost Production

Polestar has ambitious plans for the coming years and to help achieve them, has just received a $1.6 billion boost in capital. While recently speaking with analysts during the automaker’s latest quarterly earnings call, chief executive Thomas Ingenlath revealed that Volvo will provide the EV maker with an 18-month $800 million loan while major shareholder PSD Investment Ltd. is also committing $800 million through direct and indirect financing and liquidity support.
Carscoops

The Fiat 500X Will Be Discontinued From North America

At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Fiat announced it will bring the 500e to North America in 2024, leaving a question mark concerning the 500X which is currently the only model offered in the US from the Italian brand. We now learned that the subcompact SUV will be discontinued from the US at the end of the current generation’s lifecycle, despite the fact that Europe will get a new one.
Carscoops

Confusing Kia Logo, 2024 Mercedes E-Class Leak, And Next-Gen Lincoln Nautilus: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. With GM targeting online sales for cars, as well as regional fulfillment for EVs, the brand is confident it can save around $2,000 per vehicle. It also means that delivery times will be shortened, while dealers will only have demo cars on hand, reducing floorplan costs.
Carscoops

Kia’s New Logo Apparently Has 30k People Googling For “KN Car” Every Month

Kia launched their new logo with a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in 2021, but it appears a number of consumers are confused by the new design. In particular, Twitter user @Shwinnabego noticed Google searches for “KN car” have increased significantly since the summer of 2021 when models with the new logo were becoming more common. This confusion extends beyond search results as a Reddit post showed a picture of a Kia Carnival and asked “KN car model?”
Carscoops

Limited Run Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Is Only Offered To Japanese Shoppers

Japanese shoppers will soon have a new variant of the Cadillac Escalade that they can choose, aptly named the White Sport Edition. This new version of the Escalade is based on the existing Escalade Sport but rather than being finished in black like that model, this variant is finished in white with a host of black accents. These include the front mesh grille, lower body panels, window surrounds, and roof rails.
Carscoops

Audi Q6 E-tron Rendered, 2023 BMW X1 Driven, And 549 HP Toyota GR Yaris: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Difficulties surrounding the supply of new vehicles mean that we may have to expect inflated used car prices for a while longer. That’s according to Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power who, when speaking to Automotive News, said he expects pent-up demand to keep used vehicles high for years to come.

Comments / 0

Community Policy