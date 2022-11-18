Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla
The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet beat God of War and FIFA 23 to become the UK's biggest physical release of 2022
Scarlet and Violet is also now the second-biggest Pokemon launch of all time
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet hero is incredibly rude about his phone use fans say
While players continue to report problems with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, one person says most have ignored the bigger issue – the hero’s phone usage. Game Freak released Scarlet & Violet just last week on the Nintendo Switch to middling review scores. Thus far, many players seem mixed on the experience, too, thanks in part to its subpar visuals and performance-related issues.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Watch the "first ever" Warzone 2 nuke obliterate Al Mazrah
The dramatic moment is complimented by gratuitous "let's goooooos"
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
ComicBook
Pokemon Legends Arceus Fans Are Missing the Game
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are out in the wild and that has fans thinking back to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It seems like the open-world direction of the series isn't a natural continuation from the spinoff series and rather something that fits in-between the approaches of Sword and Shield and the last game released. However, Game Freak did caution the fans that Scarlet and Violet would be more like those traditional adventures than Arceus' free-flowing nature. Despite that fact, there are some fans who were hoping for a bit more when it came to this generation of Pokemon games. The debate will likely continue as more people get their hands on the game. Check out the reactions right here.
dexerto.com
How to get False Swipe TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
False Swipe is an incredibly useful move in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but you’ll need to know where to find the False Swipe TM before you can teach it to your Pokemon. If you’re struggling to catch Pokemon out in the wild because you’re constantly knocking them out or your team is over-leveled, then the handy False Swipe TM might just be your new best friend.
From two-controller sprinting to backwards rock climbing, Pokemon players are finding new ways to traverse Scarlet and Violet
The Gen 9 games sure hold some interesting discoveries
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Eevee locations
Where to find Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for you to catch in the wild
The Warzone 2 nuke is real: someone just detonated it live on stream
Involves collecting three cores and painting a giant target on your squad's back.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have worked out how to jumpscare each other in co-op
This is why we can't have nice things
One of Pokemon's oldest training tricks is dead in Scarlet and Violet
An old affliction has been cured in Paldea - and fans think they know why
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Tarountula
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Bug-type Pokemon are among its best yet. Every Pokemon game has a tradition of introducing one or more Bug-type Pokemon available in the early parts of the game that evolve at low levels to provide players with an early glimpse of how the evolution mechanic works. In the new games, players can find two new Bug-type Pokemon in the early parts of the game – the spider-like Tarountula and the cricket-like Nymble. Tarountula can be found in the opening path of the game, while Nymble can quickly be found no matter which path players take when they depart Mesagoza.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
Comments / 0