Steve Marshall among 22 state attorneys general demanding Biden repeal healthcare worker vax mandate
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and 21 of his counterparts across the country petitioned the Biden administration on Thursday to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, claiming the policy is “neither lawful nor medically justified.”. The petition, organized by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and signed by...
Walmart to pay $3.1 billion in opioid settlement led by Colorado, 15 other states
Walmart has agreed to pay $3.1 billion in a national settlement to resolve claims from over a dozen states’ attorneys general that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis. Colorado is set to receive more than $40 million of the settlement money, state Attorney General Phil Weiser announced...
South Carolina to receive $7.8 million in multi-state settlement with Google
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Attorneys general in 39 states have won a settlement with Google over the software giant's location tracking practices related to Goggle Account settings. The multi-state settlement amounts to $391.5 million, of which South Carolina will receive $7,813,840.87. According to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, location...
American Gun Sales Collapse in 47 States
There are about 400 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. This means that for every person in America, there are about 120 guns — an astonishingly high figure. The comparable number in Finland, for example, is 32 guns per 100 people, and in Germany […]
Indiana doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old sues AG after 'meritless complaints'
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim, is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita after he used "meritless" complaints to subpoena medical records.
Arizona’s governor is stacking shipping containers along the border and defying a federal request to remove them
Gaps in fencing along the US-Mexico border can be a dramatic -- and sometimes puzzling -- sight. The post Arizona’s governor is stacking shipping containers along the border and defying a federal request to remove them appeared first on KYMA.
Border Patrol union tells ACLU 'go to Hell,' over migrant fight, urges votes for pro-border defense candidates
(The Center Square) – After another clash with foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S., the union representing Border Patrol agents is urging Americans to vote on Nov. 8 for candidates who will defend them, the rule of law, and the southern border. On Monday, mostly single male Venezuelans, Mexicans...
Senate passes marijuana medication bill
The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
Dept. of Labor's Response to Worker Who Fell into Molten Iron Sparks Anger
Caterpillar Inc. has been fined $145,027 following the fatal accident.
New Medicare Drug Benefits to Begin in January
New prescription drug benefits for Medicare beneficiaries — including a cap on insulin costs — passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act will begin in phases starting in January 2023, according to an announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
States With the Most Gun Purchases Per Person
Gun sales in the U.S. surged immediately after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. One theory was that people believed they would have to defend their homes as the virus spread. Another theory was that social unrest later in 2020 made people uneasy about their safety. The trend did not last, and gun sales dropped […]
America’s Largest Military Bases
The U.S. military is not only considered the most effective fighting force in the world, but also among the largest. While there are nearly 160,000 active duty U.S. military personnel deployed abroad and on ships at sea, the vast majority of American troops are stationed at bases within the United States. There are hundreds of […]
What is Title 42, and what happens now that a federal judge has blocked it?
A federal judge has blocked Title 42, a public health rule that allowed the US to expel migrants at the Mexico border. Here's what that means, and what could happen next.
21 arrested in nationwide catalytic converter theft ring bust; millions of dollars seized
Twenty-one people in five states have been arrested, accused of being part of a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring, the Justice Department reported Wednesday. The arrests took place in California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada and North Carolina, the Justice Department said. Some of the suspects have already been charged for their roles in the conspiracy, prosecutors said.
New federal legislation would replace SNAP benefits for fraud victims
There may soon be relief for victims whose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as food stamps, are stolen by thieves.
McDonald’s and Walmart beef suppliers put public health at risk with ‘reckless’ antibiotics use
Most important antibiotics for human health still used in supply chains of major US food companies, risking spread of superbugs
2 Minnesota meat plants accused of child labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked a federal court to issue an injunction against a large sanitation service — that oversees two southern Minnesota meat plants — for illegally employing minors. A filing was made against Packers Sanitation Services after an investigation revealed that the company has...
Concealed carry permits surge to 22 million, 25 states don’t even require it
The gun craze sparked by the 2016 presidential election, the COVID crisis, and the flurry of random and mass shootings has also led to a record-breaking issuance of concealed carry permits, especially to women and minorities seeking self-protection. A new and authoritative report put the number of permits held by...
Herschel Walker tied to Arkansas-based Simmons Foods use of unpaid labor
ATLANTA — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. "If someone comes out of prison, they should...
US workers: are you returning to the office?
Whether you working remotely or have a hybrid arrangement, we’d like to speak to US employees who have been asked to return to the workplace
