Montana State

WLTX.com

South Carolina to receive $7.8 million in multi-state settlement with Google

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Attorneys general in 39 states have won a settlement with Google over the software giant's location tracking practices related to Goggle Account settings. The multi-state settlement amounts to $391.5 million, of which South Carolina will receive $7,813,840.87. According to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, location...
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

American Gun Sales Collapse in 47 States

There are about 400 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. This means that for every person in America, there are about 120 guns — an astonishingly high figure. The comparable number in Finland, for example, is 32 guns per 100 people, and in Germany […]
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Senate passes marijuana medication bill

The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
ARIZONA STATE
diabetesselfmanagement.com

New Medicare Drug Benefits to Begin in January

New prescription drug benefits for Medicare beneficiaries — including a cap on insulin costs — passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act will begin in phases starting in January 2023, according to an announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Gun Purchases Per Person

Gun sales in the U.S. surged immediately after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. One theory was that people believed they would have to defend their homes as the virus spread. Another theory was that social unrest later in 2020 made people uneasy about their safety. The trend did not last, and gun sales dropped […]
KENTUCKY STATE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Largest Military Bases

The U.S. military is not only considered the most effective fighting force in the world, but also among the largest. While there are nearly 160,000 active duty U.S. military personnel deployed abroad and on ships at sea, the vast majority of American troops are stationed at bases within the United States.  There are hundreds of […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

21 arrested in nationwide catalytic converter theft ring bust; millions of dollars seized

Twenty-one people in five states have been arrested, accused of being part of a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring, the Justice Department reported Wednesday. The arrests took place in California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada and North Carolina, the Justice Department said. Some of the suspects have already been charged for their roles in the conspiracy, prosecutors said.
CALIFORNIA STATE

