ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton surprised by Mercedes lack of pace during Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton admitted he was surprised by Mercedes' lack of pace as he and team-mate George Russell were unable to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari at the final qualifying session of the season in Abu Dhabi. World champion Max Verstappen took a dominant pole, with Sergio Perez locking out...
SkySports

Logan Sargeant: American driver lands Williams F1 seat for 2023 after earning super licence

Logan Sargeant has secured his Formula 1 seat with Williams for 2023 after earning his super licence following the final round of the Formula 2 season. Sargeant, the 21-year-old American, was revealed as Williams' preferred replacement for Nicholas Latifi at the United States GP last month, but the move was depending on him earning enough super licence points.
SkySports

Christian Horner says Red Bull's F1 2022 success 'surpassed what we could have imagined'

Christian Horner says Red Bull's season "surpassed anything we could have believed or imagined" after Max Verstappen retained his drivers' title with a record 15 race victories and the team regained the constructors' championship for the first time since 2013. Red Bull were denied a season one-two with Ferrari's Charles...
SkySports

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto 'relaxed' over future amid sacking speculation

Mattia Binotto insists he is "relaxed" over his future with Ferrari despite speculation he is set to be replaced as team principal. Ferrari made an excellent start to the 2022 season as Charles Leclerc won two of the first three races, but their hopes of ending long waits for both the drivers' and constructors' titles faded as Max Verstappen and Red Bull ultimately dominated.
SkySports

Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver already an 'all-time' F1 great, says Nico Rosberg

Max Verstappen has already established himself as one of Formula 1's "best of all time" after delivering "one of the greatest driving seasons ever seen", according to former world champion Nico Rosberg. Verstappen won Sunday's season finale in Abu Dhabi to claim a record-extending 15th victory of the campaign, having...
SkySports

Ted Kravitz's farewell to Sebastian Vettel

After 53 victories, 122 podiums, and four world titles in an F1 career spanning 15 years, Sebastian Vettel is retiring. Ted Kravitz looks back on Vettel's career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy