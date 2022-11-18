Read full article on original website
Max Verstappen says he could retire from F1 after Red Bull contract, aged 31: 'I want to do other stuff'
Double Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has reiterated that his current Red Bull contract could be his last, telling Sky Sports he may retire aged 31 due to the amount of races and his desire to "do other stuff" Verstappen, 25, has just completed the most dominant season in...
Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton surprised by Mercedes lack of pace during Qualifying
Lewis Hamilton admitted he was surprised by Mercedes' lack of pace as he and team-mate George Russell were unable to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari at the final qualifying session of the season in Abu Dhabi. World champion Max Verstappen took a dominant pole, with Sergio Perez locking out...
Logan Sargeant: American driver lands Williams F1 seat for 2023 after earning super licence
Logan Sargeant has secured his Formula 1 seat with Williams for 2023 after earning his super licence following the final round of the Formula 2 season. Sargeant, the 21-year-old American, was revealed as Williams' preferred replacement for Nicholas Latifi at the United States GP last month, but the move was depending on him earning enough super licence points.
Max Verstappen exclusive on Abu Dhabi: Reflecting on 'miracle' F1 title win and Lewis Hamilton sympathy
Max Verstappen has opened up to Sky Sports F1 about the extraordinary drama and emotions of his "miracle" last-lap title victory at last year's Abu Dhabi GP, admitting that he sympathises with Lewis Hamilton over how their "great" championship battle ended. The exclusive interview - which can be watched during...
Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen beats Sergio Perez to final F1 2022 pole as Mercedes fall back
Max Verstappen will start on pole position for the final race of a 2022 season he has dominated after beating Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in an Abu Dhabi GP qualifying that saw Mercedes' threat fade away. Mercedes were not able to replicate their Brazil, or Abu Dhabi practice, pace...
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Follow live updates from Yas Marina as Max Verstappen starts final race of 2022 season on pole
Max Verstappen starts on pole in a Red Bull-Ferrari-Mercedes top six for the season-ending Yas Marina race. Follow updates and watch live on Sky Sports F1.
Lewis Hamilton says he hopes 2022 'struggles' lead to Mercedes F1 titles after retiring from Abu Dhabi GP
Lewis Hamilton says he hopes a difficult Formula 1 season gives Mercedes the "strength" to fight for championships in the future, as the Englishman signed off 2022 with a race retirement at the Abu Dhabi GP. Mercedes, who came into the season as reigning eight-time champions but finished it third...
Martin Brundle: Sebastian Vettel a 'class act' who will be missed, as Max Verstappen sets ominous bar for 2023
In his final post-race column of the season, Sky Sports F1 expert Martin Brundle toasts Sebastian Vettel's incredible career - and casts doubt on a Formula 1 return - while also reviewing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Max Verstappen's dominance that sets a mighty bar for 2023... Farewell Seb,...
Daniel Ricciardo happier with Red Bull role than F1 2023 race seat as he gets set to return 'home'
Ricciardo, an eight-time race winner and one of the biggest names in the sport, will be off the grid next year after having his McLaren deal ended early, but a deal to keep him involved in F1 in some capacity is about to be finalised. Confirmed by Red Bull's bosses...
Christian Horner says Red Bull's F1 2022 success 'surpassed what we could have imagined'
Christian Horner says Red Bull's season "surpassed anything we could have believed or imagined" after Max Verstappen retained his drivers' title with a record 15 race victories and the team regained the constructors' championship for the first time since 2013. Red Bull were denied a season one-two with Ferrari's Charles...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto 'relaxed' over future amid sacking speculation
Mattia Binotto insists he is "relaxed" over his future with Ferrari despite speculation he is set to be replaced as team principal. Ferrari made an excellent start to the 2022 season as Charles Leclerc won two of the first three races, but their hopes of ending long waits for both the drivers' and constructors' titles faded as Max Verstappen and Red Bull ultimately dominated.
Abu Dhabi GP: Charles Leclerc praises Ferrari for delivering under 'pressure' in F1 season finale
Charles Leclerc praised Ferrari for "executing to perfection" as he finished second in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to deny Red Bull a one-two in the drivers' championship. Leclerc started from third at the Yas Marina Circuit, a place behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez, with the pair having gone...
Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver already an 'all-time' F1 great, says Nico Rosberg
Max Verstappen has already established himself as one of Formula 1's "best of all time" after delivering "one of the greatest driving seasons ever seen", according to former world champion Nico Rosberg. Verstappen won Sunday's season finale in Abu Dhabi to claim a record-extending 15th victory of the campaign, having...
Gareth Bale scores for Wales against United States: Captain defies declining powers to keep delivering big moments
When Wales last played in a World Cup, their first game ended in a 1-1 draw with the great John Charles scoring the equaliser. Sixty-four years on, it was appropriate it was that other Welsh hero Gareth Bale who levelled it up on their return to the finals. It had...
Ted Kravitz's farewell to Sebastian Vettel
After 53 victories, 122 podiums, and four world titles in an F1 career spanning 15 years, Sebastian Vettel is retiring. Ted Kravitz looks back on Vettel's career.
Abu Dhabi GP: Sergio Perez praises Max Verstappen for 'great job' in Qualifying as Red Bull seal one-two
Sergio Perez praised team-mate Max Verstappen for doing a "great job" of helping him in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying, as they put a turbulent week behind them to seal a Red Bull one-two. Perez was critical of world champion Verstappen last weekend in Brazil after his team-mate refused to...
DP World Tour: Rory McIlroy believes he is 'as complete a golfer as ever' after securing European No 1
McIlroy finished the year as European No 1 for the first time since 2015 after his fourth-place finish at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, where Jon Rahm claimed a two-shot victory. The Northern Irishman has been no worse than 12th in all 10 appearances on the DP...
Wales reporter notebook: Rob Page's side in good shape ahead of historic World Cup opener against the USA
The first Wales match at a World Cup in 64 years is almost here - and Rob Page's side are in pretty good shape. Cue crossing of fingers, touching of wood and general looking to the sky for divine care of Gareth Bale, but Page would have taken the scenario in front of him had it been offered months ago.
