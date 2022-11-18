Read full article on original website
Halbur Concedes To Sand, Says Iowa GOP Abandoned Him As He Sought Recount
Statewide Iowa — Republican Todd Halbur has abandoned his call for a statewide recount of his race against State Auditor Rob Sand. He conceded the race on Friday. County officials were conducting the official canvases of votes last week. According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, Sand finishes the race with 27-hundred-13 more votes than Halbur. Sand is the only Democrat on the statewide ballot to win this year.
Weekly Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here is the weekly northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources……………. Lake temperature is in the low 30s. Many areas are thinly iced over. The water level is 10 inches below crest. Walleye fishing is picking up from shore early morning and later at night using live bait, jigs with live bait, or crankbaits. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crankbaits, and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
Governor’s Annual Turkey Pardoning Ceremony Cancelled Due To Bird Flu
Des Moines, Iowa — An annual Thanksgiving week event outside the governor’s mansion has been canceled, due to bird flu concerns. American presidents began pardoning turkeys in the 1870s and governors around the country have been holding annual ceremonies, too, to offer clemency to birds that otherwise were otherwise headed to the Thanksgiving table. Alex Murphy, a spokesman for Governor Kim Reynolds, says with a statewide order in place to protect flocks from the threat of bird flu, turkeys will not be transported to Terrace Hill for the annual pardoning ceremony. The event has given Iowa governors a chance to promote Iowa’s turkey industry. Iowa turkey producers typically raise more than 12 million turkeys a year and the state has two turkey processing plants, in Storm Lake and West Liberty.
Trapping season underway in Iowa
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa trapping season is underway, and a DNR expert says the prospects are good. Furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says there shouldn’t be any trouble finding furs. Evelsizer says the only two species that they’re concerned about are foxes and muskrats — which have seen...
Key Iowan Talks About Defending Iowa Caucuses’ First-In-The-Nation Position
Statewide, Iowa — The Iowan who’s on the panel that will decide if Iowa’s Democratic Party Caucuses go first in 2024 says Iowa is key to winning the Presidency. Scott Brennan is a member of the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel. It meets in early December to discuss which states vote first as the party picks its 2024 presidential nominee.
Reynolds is now chair of Republican Governors Association
Statewide Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has been elected chair of the Republican Governors Association. Reynolds says Republican governors and candidates must show voters an alternative to the chaos and dysfunction in the federal government. Twenty-eight states currently have a Republican governor, but Democrats defeated GOP candidates in...
Iowa GOP Chair Challenges Harkin, Vilsack To ‘Stand Up’ For Their Party’s Caucuses
Statewide Iowa — The chairman of the Iowa Republican Party says two well-known Iowans in the Democratic Party need to speak out to help keep their party’s Caucuses first-in-the-nation. Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann says former U.S. Senator Tom Harkin and former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack need to...
La Niña To Fade, But Not Before Bringing Iowa Colder, Wetter Winter
Regional – The La Niña weather pattern will influence Iowa’s climate for the winter ahead, likely bringing wetter and colder-than-normal temperatures. It’s the third winter in a row for La Niña, but observers do -not- expect it to make a fourth appearance. Meteorologist Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the central region of the National Weather Service, says they see La Niña fading early next year.
Preseason Girls Basketball Poll Out Sibley Ocheyedan #3 in 2A
3 North Linn 23-3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 21-3.
