ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Pietrangelo leads Knights in halting two-game home losing skid

By The Associated Press
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ybk2_0jFu4MhG00

LAS VEGAS — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists as the Golden Knights ended a two-game home losing streak Thursday night by beating the Arizona Coyotes 4-1.

William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored for the Knights (14-4) and Logan Thompson made 25 saves. Teammate Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.

The Golden Knights are 17-7-0 against the Coyotes, including 10-3-0 on home ice.

Clayton Keller scored for Arizona to extend his point streak to six games. Karel Vejmelka stopped 35 shots.

The victory also marked a milestone for Knights wing Phil Kessel, who played in his 1,000th consecutive game, extending his own NHL Ironman record. The streak includes 208 games with the Coyotes, the team Kessel left after last season to join the Knights.

After going 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill in Tuesday’s 5-2 home loss to San Jose, the Golden Knights tightened up their special teams by stifling an Arizona squad that started the game with the NHL’s fourth-best power play.

“I think the penalty kill was huge in that second period,” Pietrangelo said.

Arizona had a brief 5-on-3 before having a one-man advantage for another 1:56 but couldn’t capitalize either time.

Arizona was 0-for-4 with the man advantage overall.

“We made them work hard to get into the zone … expending some energy and some time to get set up,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said, “and I thought on the contested pucks we did a good job getting our clears.”

Pietrangelo broke a scoreless tie at 12:21 of the second, taking Jack Eichel’s feed at the point and blasting a one-timer through traffic. The goal was the Knights’ first on the power play in three games.

“There was a lot of chatter about the power play coming into the season,” Pietrangelo said. “I think we’ve done a real good job executing. We’ve got two really good units.”

Carrier made it 2-0 when he drove to the crease and sent a shot that deflected over Vejmelka just 32 seconds into the third.

Stone scored with 14:07 left when he batted a rebound out of midair to make it 3-0.

Pietrangelo, who assisted on the goals by Carrier and Stone, leads Knights players in career points against the Coyotes with 30 in 44 games. It marked his second three-point game in seven days.

“I’m sure there’s teams I have a horrible stat against,” Pietrangelo said. “They play physical. It kind of gets me engaged. I like teams that come at you ’cause you can get them out of position, make them vulnerable in the O zone, and sometimes you take advantage of that.”

Keller spoiled Thompson’s bid for his third shutout when he scored his seventh goal midway through the third, but that was all the Coyotes could muster in their sixth straight road game.

“We missed Grade-A opportunities,” coach André Tourigny said. “We had other plays where we needed to be quicker with our shot to get the goalie in motion, stuff like that. There’s a lot of work to do offensively.”

Smith’s goal with 1:03 remaining provided the final margin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

McDavid’s overtime goal leads Oilers past Golden Knights

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid scored 1:17 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights on Saturday night. McDavid danced around a defender and chipped a shot over Adin Hill for his NHL-leading 16th goal. “It was ugly right from the start for me,” McDavid said. “I fought the […]
8 News Now

Las Vegas to host NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2028

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another big sports event is headed to Las Vegas and it’s a first for the city. The NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Committee selected Las Vegas as the site to host the 2028 Men’s Final Four. According to a Tuesday morning news release, the games will be played at Allegiant Stadium. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

4th person arrested in ‘violent’ Las Vegas robbery that left woman dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a fourth person in what detectives called a “violent targeted robbery” that left a 24-year-old woman dead in March, documents said. Brandyn Smith, 35, faces charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and residential burglary, records showed. Michael Overton, 31; Christine Schultz, 22; and Kamari Oliver, 18; […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

$4,100 stolen from mother’s EBT card ahead of Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While thousands of Nevadans use food stamps or EBT cards to gather Thanksgiving groceries this week, one mother said she is unable to do so after losing $4,100 through fraud. One in every seven Nevadans, or 453,300 people, utilize Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to purchase groceries each month through food […]
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Northern Nevada correctional facility to close, NDOC says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will be closing to “increase safety and security” and reduce officer overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday. Nearly all offenders at the correctional center will be moved to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center nearby. No offender will lose privileges or programming, […]
CARSON CITY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy