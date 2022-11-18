ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Cross country runners Megan Moran (Westfield), Kaylin Hawley (Westfield Technical Academy) use quick feet to achieve notable feats

WESTFIELD - The statewide cross country competition wrapped up this past weekend and two local runners showed their speed. Westfield Technical Academy’s Kaylin Hawley and Westfield High’s Megan Moran finished tops in their respective divisions. Hawley finished runner-up in Division 2 and fourth overall in the Mass Vocational...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield police: Robert Tesini found Monday

WESTFIELD — City police said Monday that Robert Tesini has been located, but have not released any further information. Police have referred all questions to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office. Gulluni has not responded to requests for information yet. Tesini, 32, was last seen at about 12:30...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Northampton sells for $750,000

Fatimah Kabba and Gabriela Nunez Santiago acquired the property at 23 Prospect Avenue, Northampton, from Peter B Kassis and Elizabeth A Friedman on Nov. 2, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 10,202-square-foot lot.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Hardwick to hold Jan. 7 referendum on racetrack proposal

A referendum scheduled on Jan. 7 will decide whether the town supports a thoroughbred racing and sports betting facility proposed at Great Meadowbrook Farm. Hardwick Board of Selectmen at yesterday’s meeting also said an ad-hoc committee would be formed that will be a clearinghouse for information on questions about the proposal.
HARDWICK, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $740,000 for a condominium

Glenn Penna and Pamela Penna bought the property at 157 North Quinsigamond Avenue, Shrewsbury, from N Quinsigamond Ave Rt 157 on Nov. 4, 2022, for $740,000 which represents a price per square foot of $447. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently changed...
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

West Springfield bar and grill receives one of seven new liquor licenses in town

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In the heart of downtown, the Westside Bar and Grill has snatched up one of seven newly available liquor licenses recently approved by the state. “We are in the process of opening Westside Bar & Grill ... Our open date is December 15th 2022,” Tyler Saremi, owner of the restaurant, wrote in an email, adding the business had to overcome “several obstacles” to obtain the liquor license from the town.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $400,000

Raquel McDonald Frankson bought the property at 14 Whitten Street, Worcester, from Denise J Davies and Philip A Davies on Nov. 4, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $265. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 9,375-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $400,000 for a three-bedroom home

Kevin Markey bought the property at 30 Oneida Avenue, Worcester, from Peter R Bergstrom and Savannah M Bergstrom on Nov. 1, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $366. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Feeding Hills for $425,000

William Anjos and Fernanda Anjos bought the property at 77 Nicole Terrace, Feeding Hills, from Viktoriya Gladysh on Nov. 4, 2022. The $425,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $394. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

