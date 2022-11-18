Read full article on original website
Cross country runners Megan Moran (Westfield), Kaylin Hawley (Westfield Technical Academy) use quick feet to achieve notable feats
WESTFIELD - The statewide cross country competition wrapped up this past weekend and two local runners showed their speed. Westfield Technical Academy’s Kaylin Hawley and Westfield High’s Megan Moran finished tops in their respective divisions. Hawley finished runner-up in Division 2 and fourth overall in the Mass Vocational...
Westfield School Committee votes to keep Fort Meadow preschool open through 2023-24
WESTFIELD — Vice Chair Bo Sullivan made a motion at the Nov. 21 School Committee meeting to rescind the vote taken on June 17 regarding the closure of Fort Meadow Early Childhood Center at the end of this school year. The motion passed, which means Fort Meadow will remain open at 35 White St., Westfield, through the 2023-24 school year.
Westfield brush fire in the area of Scenic Road
Firefighters in Westfield have been working to put out a brush fire early Tuesday morning.
Westfield police: Robert Tesini found Monday
WESTFIELD — City police said Monday that Robert Tesini has been located, but have not released any further information. Police have referred all questions to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office. Gulluni has not responded to requests for information yet. Tesini, 32, was last seen at about 12:30...
Single family residence in Northampton sells for $750,000
Fatimah Kabba and Gabriela Nunez Santiago acquired the property at 23 Prospect Avenue, Northampton, from Peter B Kassis and Elizabeth A Friedman on Nov. 2, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 10,202-square-foot lot.
Longmeadow Board, Springfield councilors ask for delay of gas pipeline application hearing
LONGMEADOW — Officials in Springfield and Longmeadow have asked state regulators examining Eversource plans to construct a natural gas pipeline to delay a virtual hearing until after an environmental review can be analyzed and the holidays pass. The Longmeadow Select Board voted Monday to send a letter to the...
Hardwick to hold Jan. 7 referendum on racetrack proposal
A referendum scheduled on Jan. 7 will decide whether the town supports a thoroughbred racing and sports betting facility proposed at Great Meadowbrook Farm. Hardwick Board of Selectmen at yesterday’s meeting also said an ad-hoc committee would be formed that will be a clearinghouse for information on questions about the proposal.
For 13th year, Christopher ‘Monte’ Belmonte marches against hunger
On Monday, Christopher “Monte” Belmonte, broadcaster for The River, WRSI 93.9, pointed his shopping cart north for the 13th time and began leading a two-day, 43-mile walk from Springfield to Deerfield. The intention of the walk, dubbed Monte’s March, is to raise money and support the mission of...
Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $740,000 for a condominium
Glenn Penna and Pamela Penna bought the property at 157 North Quinsigamond Avenue, Shrewsbury, from N Quinsigamond Ave Rt 157 on Nov. 4, 2022, for $740,000 which represents a price per square foot of $447. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently changed...
West Springfield bar and grill receives one of seven new liquor licenses in town
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In the heart of downtown, the Westside Bar and Grill has snatched up one of seven newly available liquor licenses recently approved by the state. “We are in the process of opening Westside Bar & Grill ... Our open date is December 15th 2022,” Tyler Saremi, owner of the restaurant, wrote in an email, adding the business had to overcome “several obstacles” to obtain the liquor license from the town.
Single family residence sells for $805,000 in South Hadley
Chihombori Quao Noone and Caleb Noone bought the property at 2 Dove Hill, South Hadley, from Alicia F Magri on Nov. 2, 2022, for $805,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 32,960-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Missing Westfield man found dead in Westfield River after weekend search
WESTFIELD — Westfield police confirmed Monday afternoon that 32-year-old Robert Tesini had been found dead in the Westfield River after his disappearance Friday prompted a weekend search. Little additional information was available, said Police Chief Lawrence Valliere, who could only confirm that Tesini’s remains had been found in the...
Date set for Springfield Central football’s Division I championship at Gillette Stadium
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central will return to its second home, Gillette Stadium, early next month. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
Springfield vigil remembers 48 people who died in traffic crashes in Hampden County this year
SPRINGFIELD – A 62-year-old Springfield man was killed while riding his bicycle in East Longmeadow. A 69-year-old Northampton bicyclist was struck and killed by a distracted driver. A 34-year-old Chicopee man died while crossing the street, hit by a Springfield man driving 70 mph. “All of these people lost...
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $400,000
Raquel McDonald Frankson bought the property at 14 Whitten Street, Worcester, from Denise J Davies and Philip A Davies on Nov. 4, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $265. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 9,375-square-foot lot.
City of Springfield welcomed new firefighters with pinning ceremony
The City of Springfield welcomed its newest firefighters on Monday.
Marisa Colón sworn in as Westfield assistant city clerk, mother Hilda was city’s first Latina elected official
WESTFIELD — Marisa Colón took her oath Monday as assistant city clerk, making her one of the if not the first Latina in a management role in Westfield city government. “It matters to have visibility in City Hall for all our people,” Marisa Colón said. “We need to represent the community.”
Sale closed in Worcester: $400,000 for a three-bedroom home
Kevin Markey bought the property at 30 Oneida Avenue, Worcester, from Peter R Bergstrom and Savannah M Bergstrom on Nov. 1, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $366. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot.
Single family residence sells in Feeding Hills for $425,000
William Anjos and Fernanda Anjos bought the property at 77 Nicole Terrace, Feeding Hills, from Viktoriya Gladysh on Nov. 4, 2022. The $425,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $394. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
West Springfield councilor files motion to pose pot sale question to voters
City Councilor Daniel O’Brien filed a motion of support in an effort to reverse the ordinance allowing the sale of retail marijuana in West Springfield and to then create a referendum question for voters to decide during the 2023 elections. “From the beginning this issue should have been placed...
