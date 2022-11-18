Local artists create mural for OU Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Local artists have created a mural for Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health patients.

Artists Denise Duong and Gabriel Friedman and art therapist Brittany Dray have been collaborating with Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health to create a wall-size mural of a puzzle.

Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health artists-in-residence Denise Duong and Gabriel Friedman pose by the puzzle artwork they created with the help of hospital patients. Image courtesy OU Health.

The puzzle pieces represent the stories of more than 90 patients that Duong and Friedman connected with. The mural has themes of connection, strength and comfort.

“I see the puzzle as a reminder that we are all connected,” Friedman said. “If one piece is missing, the puzzle doesn’t really function anymore. I wanted kids to hopefully absorb the idea that they might be doing just one little section of the puzzle, but without that section, you wouldn’t want to do the puzzle. I hope it seeps in that they are all a piece of the puzzle.”

According to OU Health, the mural is now a permanent feature in Oklahoma Children’s Hospital. Their goal is to hopefully inspire other pediatric patients.

Replicas of the puzzle are available to purchase as a tabletop-sized puzzles for $39. All proceeds will fund future art programs for children.

