SoftBank-backed on-demand laundry startup Laundrygo picks up $37M Series C
Investors like the idea. Laundrygo said today it has closed a $37 million (49.5 billion KRW) Series C funding round led by private equity firm H&Q Korea, with participation from returning investors SoftBank Ventures, Altos Ventures and Aju IB. New investors such as KB Securities, Hanwha Securities, Badgers Investment and Pebbles Investment and strategic investor Musinsa, a Korean fashion platform, also participated in the round.
Amazon launches second cloud region in India, pledges $4.4 billion investment
The retailer said Tuesday that it has launched an AWS infrastructure region in the city of Hyderabad, its second cloud region in the country. An additional AWS datacenter cluster will allow the firm to offer “greater choice” in the country and support over 48,000 full-time jobs annually, Amazon said. AWS, which leads the cloud market in India, has amassed a number of major clients in the country including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Niti Aayog, PhysicsWallah and Acko.
Crypto firm Genesis says it has ‘no plans to file bankruptcy imminently’
Genesis, a digital assets financial services firm, may be in hot water as it looks to raise fresh capital for its lending unit or potentially face bankruptcy if it can’t, according to a report by Bloomberg. “We have no plans to file bankruptcy imminently,” a Genesis spokesperson said in...
As employees shift from office, Cloudbrink provides a strong, secure internet connection
Cloudbrink, a startup launched in 2019, has built a solution to bring that same safety and speed found in the building to wherever the employee happens to be working (to the extent possible). Today, the company announced a $25 million investment. “We’ve taken this entire step that was traditionally built...
Leta, a Kenyan supply chain and logistics SaaS provider, raises $3M to scale in Africa
Leta’s proprietary route and load optimization technology is designed to boost efficiency in the delivery of goods to customers, and reduces the number of vehicles needed for distribution, leading to cost savings and increased competitiveness. In its expansion phase, backed by a $3 million pre-seed funding, the startup looks...
Paytm falls to all-time low amid competition risk from Reliance
The lock-up period for the company’s earlier backers expired on November 15, freeing significant investors such as SoftBank Group and Alibaba to sell their shares. SoftBank sold shares worth over $200 million last week. (Indian law requires pre-IPO investors to hold the shares post-listing for up to one year from the IPO.)
Bitpanda obtains German crypto license as crypto platforms want to prove they are legit
Its German subsidiary is now officially allowed to process cryptocurrencies for German customers under its Crypto Custody and Proprietary Trading license. It doesn’t have to rely on passporting rules. While there are a myriad of crypto licenses across Europe, BaFin’s license is quite selective as there are only four companies that are listed as licensed crypto custody companies in BaFin’s database.
India issues guidelines to curb fake reviews on e-commerce platforms
On Monday, the government announced guidelines to limit fake reviews on online platforms that will come into force from November 25. The Department of Consumer Affairs has created a standard titled “IS 19000:2022” that will be managed by the nation’s standards body Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
Flipkart chief warns startups of turmoil and funding crunch for another 12 to 18 months
“This is going to be tough next year. My estimate is that a lot of startup founders will hit the market between April to June next year, and that’s the moment of truth for the ecosystem,” he said at a gathering over the weekend organized by Indian newspaper Economic Times.
Startup founders need to be data-informed, not just ‘data-driven’
Investments are slowing down and VCs are tightening their purse strings. Previously trending tech startups in fields like BNPL, crypto and the delivery market are struggling to show the growth and returns they promised in their initial funding rounds. Smaller startups with more modest goals can entice VCs looking for...
What to expect from crypto regulation in the wake of the FTX scandal
Slaughter in particular felt the impacts of the FTX fiasco firsthand: Paradigm wrote down a $278 million investment in the exchange following its declaration of bankruptcy. We talked about that up front, but mostly as a jumping-off point to discuss the knock-on effects for the state of regulation, which was itself already a contentious mess, particularly when it comes to U.S. lawmakers and the various federal regulators involved in the market, including the SEC and the CFTC.
FTX processed billions monthly in Africa before going bust
Bademosi revealed the news in a letter to investors enclosed in a tweet. He acknowledged that Nestcoin held assets, which the Financial Times pegs at $4 million, in the bankrupt crypto exchange platform FTX to manage operational expenses. Most FTX customers have been unable to withdraw their funds from the platform as the Bahamas-headquartered company goes through bankruptcy proceedings.
Aura, the frame and photo startup, raises $26M as it nears 3M app users with 1M frames sold
The company has raised $26 million in a mix of debt and equity led by Lago Innovation Fund, money that the company is using to boost manufacturing this quarter and to invest in 2023 plans. Aura — not to be confused with the meditation and mental wellness app, nor the...
The backlog of IPOs in fintech keeps growing as valuations continue their retreat, report says
Hey, hey, Mary Ann here, feeling all sorry for myself because I have COVID for the first time when I should be grateful that it took so long for me to get it, right? Thankfully you can’t catch my germs through a computer or phone screen. I’ll be okay but as a result…you’re stuck with another slightly abbreviated version of this newsletter! Huge credit to, and gratitude for, TechCrunch’s Kyle Wiggers, who once again saved the day by writing up all the blurbs (and there were many to cover) here. Kyle, you’re the best.
Hackers are locking out Mars Stealer operators from their own servers
Mars Stealer is data-stealing malware-as-a-service, allowing cybercriminals to rent access to the infrastructure to launch their own attacks. The malware itself is often distributed as email attachments, malicious ads, and bundled with torrented files on file-sharing sites. Once infected, the malware steals a victim’s passwords and two-factor codes from their browser extensions, as well as the contents of their cryptocurrency wallets. The malware can also be used to deliver other malicious payloads, like ransomware.
Amazon-owned Wickr is shutting down its free encrypted messaging app
Wickr was founded in 2011 and became one of the first mainstream end-to-end encrypted messaging apps, until it was acquired by Amazon’s cloud services giant Amazon Web Services in 2021. In a post published Friday, Amazon said that Wickr Me will shut down for good on December 31, 2023....
SponsorUnited secures $35M investment to build out its database of brand sponsorships
Frustrated by the sponsorship space’s opaqueness, Bob Lynch, the former VP of corporate partnerships for the Miami Dolphins, in 2017 founded SponsorUnited, a software-as-a-service platform that provides analytics data on the sponsorship industry. SponsorUnited claims to track over a million sponsorships across 250,000 brands, including every U.S.-based major league sports team.
Carv valued at $40M as investors race to back web3 identity builders
Entrepreneurs have come up with an array of solutions for decentralized identity or DID. We’ve covered Magic, a San Francisco-based startup that wants to make access to DID as simple as logging into Slack and Medium. Spruce, another DID provider, offers a “sign-in with Ethereum” feature that can be interoperable with web2 identity systems. Then there’s Singapore-based .bit, which was founded by two Tencent veterans to use domain names for DID.
FTX’s bankruptcy hearing details prior control by ‘inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals’
“We are here on an unprecedented matter and I don’t say those words lightly,” James Bromley, a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell and co-head of the firm’s global restructuring practice, said during the hearing. “This is a first-day hearing well over a week after they were filed; that in itself is uncommon. But what we have here [ … ] is a different sort of animal.”
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023
