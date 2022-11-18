Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-25 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Inland; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph, strongest on Thanksgiving Day. * WHERE...The Inland Empire below the Cajon Pass and on I-10 in the San Gorgonio Pass, the San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 9 PM Wednesday to 10 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm weather will result in several hours of critical fire weather conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-25 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains including I-8, and also on I-10 through the San Gorgonio Pass. * WHEN...From 9 PM Wednesday to 1 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm weather will result in several hours of critical fire weather conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Cadiz Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 20:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-24 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes...avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles large trucks...trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous...and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Comments / 0