ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Students hold Title IX protest at Marshall University

By Bailey Brautigan, Rachel Pellegrino
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WdD1w_0jFu3BoE00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Some Marshall University students held a protest at noon on Friday, Nov. 18.

Earlier Friday morning, a group of students met with Marshall University President Brad Smith to discuss Title IX concerns.

The protest and discussion come after a USA Today story that highlighted a sexual assault case stemming from a 2016 incident involving Marshall students. The piece is part of a series of stories from the publication critical of colleges’ handling of Title IX-related issues.

Despite being accused of sexual assault in 2016, the former Marshall University student remained enrolled until June 2019 . At the time he was facing new sexual assault charges, and in 2020 he was convicted .

In an email to students on Thursday, Nov. 17, Smith addressed the USA Today article. He wrote, “Since the time of the 2018 case, Marshall took multiple steps to strengthen its policies and procedures … Over the past several months, we have been working on restructuring the Title IX Office.”

Marshall University student Bex Law, who organized the protest, said the article prompted a greater push to speak up about the need to better Marshall University’s Title IX procedures.

“I think the article definitely inspired a lot of passion and invigoration to get things moving right now, but like I said before, we are students now, there will be students in the future and no one should ever feel unsafe on campus,” Law said.

E. Bowen, another Marshall University student, said the Title IX Office, which is supposed to address cases of sexual assault, sexual harassment and gender discrimination, didn’t just fail previous students.

“I didn’t even pursue anything with Title IX because I knew the stories,” Bowen said. “I knew that they don’t really care, and I’ve heard horror stories from so many of my friends from the moment I came on campus. So, I felt like it wasn’t worth my time.”

Sam Green, a sexual assault victim and Marshall University student, said the university needs to improve policies and be more transparent.

“Even if there’s reform within the Title IX office there needs to be a lot of community building, a lot of conversations with students about ‘hey this is what we’re doing better, keep giving us feedback,'” Green said. “This is going to be a year long process for students to actually feel safe here again.”

The university said they plan to set up a Title IX Committee to address students’ concerns, but no specifics have been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Controversial ‘No white guilt’ protest in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A small group of people marched in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, apparently in support of white nationalism. Photos posted on social media show protesters carrying signs saying “No white guilt,” “Protect white children,” “Stop white genocide,” and “Stand up for your race.” Witnesses tell 13 News that protestors were outside […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia councilman resigns amid theft allegations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — There is a vacancy on Huntington City Council after former Councilman Dale Anderson resigned amid theft allegations. Officials with the City of Huntington, West Virginia, said the former councilman’s resignation was effective Friday. Anderson, a Republican, was elected to the seat in 2020 to represent an area that includes the Guyandotte […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one school announced the loss of one of their own earlier this week. Herald Whitaker Middle School in Magoffin County posted the news on its Facebook Monday. Officials say Patchell Salyer first started working with the school system at Salyer Elementary and moved...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school bus involved in crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. East and Elizabeth St. in Charleston. There were students on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to dispatchers. A woman […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

STATE AUDITOR REPORTS ON LAWRENCE, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS’ ACCOUNTS

FRANKFORT, Ky. – State Auditor Mike Harmon today released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Man charged in Sissonville shooting

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged in a shooting incident that took place in Sissonville earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, David Anthony Walker, 43, appeared in magistrate court Monday. Walker has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
SISSONVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Huntington crushes Cougars

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This time last week, the Jefferson Cougars traveled back to the eastern panhandle happy to have beaten Spring Valley. The bus back today was not as chipper as Huntington High beat them 51-7 in the WV Class AAA quarterfinals. Quarterback Gavin Lochow accounted for six touchdowns while Zah Zah Jackson both scored a touchdown and had an interception on defense.
HUNTINGTON, WV
legalizationprofiles.org

Trulieve Opens New Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Huntington, West Virginia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its newest West Virginia dispensary in Huntington on Saturday, November 19. Located at 2013 5th Ave., the medical dispensary will have operating hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy