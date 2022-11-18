ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatcomtalk.com

Farm Life Dreams? John L. Scott’s Crissy Impero Talks Hobby Farming in Whatcom County

It’s easy to imagine life on a peaceful plot of land in beautiful Whatcom County, watching sunrises over the mountains, growing bountiful gardens, and being part of communities that truly work together and understand each other. John L. Scott Real Estate Broker Crissy Impero lovingly tends to her own hobby farm and also works with clients to achieve their dreams of owning acreage. She recently sat down with WhatcomTalk to explain the process behind hobby farming and local land ownership.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Snohomish County seeking community members for Board of Health

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 18, 2022—Snohomish County is seeking interested community members to serve on the Board of Health. To apply, visit https://www.snohomishcountywa.gov/6209/Board-of-Health. The Board of Health’s role will be to develop, approve, and revise countywide policy on public health issues such as opioids, immunizations, and climate change. The...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

How Whatcom County narrowly went blue

(The Center Square) – With Democratic Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, unseating Republican Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, in a close race earlier this month, the 42nd Legislative District in the northern part of Washington state has gone from purple to blue. Two Democrats and a Republican currently represent the district.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Western Front

Babygreens relocates from downtown Bellingham to Fairhaven

Babygreens celebrated the grand opening of their new location at 915 Harris Ave. on Oct. 29. The plant shop was previously in downtown Bellingham on West Chestnut Street. Owner Nick Meza said he had been planning to relocate to Fairhaven for a couple of years leading up to the move.
BELLINGHAM, WA
everettpost.com

2022 Everett Tree Lighting and Wintertide, and Santa is Here

Tis the season, and it’s here. Kick it off with the annual tree lighting in downtown Everett this Friday, November 25th, at 4:00 pm. Santa is even coming at 5:00 pm, to light up the streets. There will hot cocoa and cookies, and an opportunity to get your picture with Santa (there will be more). He rides in on a fire truck no less to welcome the holiday cheer. There will be music and entertainment as well.
EVERETT, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – White Buffalo Saloon

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
whatcomtalk.com

LFS Marine and Outdoor Kicks off Holiday Season With Ladies’ Night

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Bellingham’s LFS Marine and Outdoor. From 4:30 to 8 p.m., Ladies’ Night will not only feature a great selection of fair-priced, LFS outdoor products, but also free sweet treats, hot beverages from Xtreme Bean Espresso, a live KAFE 104.1 FM radio broadcast with host Dave Walker, and gifts for the first 100 customers.
BELLINGHAM, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region

(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
kpug1170.com

Workers at three Bellingham Starbucks walk off the job

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Workers at three Starbucks in Bellingham joined those at over 100 of the company’s stores nationwide in walking off the job on Thursday, November 17th. Workers at Starbucks stores on King Street and in the Cordata neighborhood have voted to unionize while the Sehome store will vote in December.
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy