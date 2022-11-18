Read full article on original website
Farm Life Dreams? John L. Scott’s Crissy Impero Talks Hobby Farming in Whatcom County
It’s easy to imagine life on a peaceful plot of land in beautiful Whatcom County, watching sunrises over the mountains, growing bountiful gardens, and being part of communities that truly work together and understand each other. John L. Scott Real Estate Broker Crissy Impero lovingly tends to her own hobby farm and also works with clients to achieve their dreams of owning acreage. She recently sat down with WhatcomTalk to explain the process behind hobby farming and local land ownership.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County seeking community members for Board of Health
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 18, 2022—Snohomish County is seeking interested community members to serve on the Board of Health. To apply, visit https://www.snohomishcountywa.gov/6209/Board-of-Health. The Board of Health’s role will be to develop, approve, and revise countywide policy on public health issues such as opioids, immunizations, and climate change. The...
KIMA TV
Coach of Skagit County man killed at University of Idaho reflects on their relationship
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Investigators said there is still no suspect in custody in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. A week has passed since the gruesome murders, and many have more questions than answers. That’s the concern for the long-time basketball coach of Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students who was killed.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale School District hosting pre-demolition celebration for 86-year-old Old Main building
FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with the Ferndale School District say a farewell celebration is planned for the Old Main building on the Ferndale High School campus. The building has stood on the campus since 1936. Ferndale students, staff, and families,. Please join us on Monday, December 12, from 4-6pm...
How Whatcom County narrowly went blue
(The Center Square) – With Democratic Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, unseating Republican Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, in a close race earlier this month, the 42nd Legislative District in the northern part of Washington state has gone from purple to blue. Two Democrats and a Republican currently represent the district.
Western Front
Babygreens relocates from downtown Bellingham to Fairhaven
Babygreens celebrated the grand opening of their new location at 915 Harris Ave. on Oct. 29. The plant shop was previously in downtown Bellingham on West Chestnut Street. Owner Nick Meza said he had been planning to relocate to Fairhaven for a couple of years leading up to the move.
everettpost.com
2022 Everett Tree Lighting and Wintertide, and Santa is Here
Tis the season, and it’s here. Kick it off with the annual tree lighting in downtown Everett this Friday, November 25th, at 4:00 pm. Santa is even coming at 5:00 pm, to light up the streets. There will hot cocoa and cookies, and an opportunity to get your picture with Santa (there will be more). He rides in on a fire truck no less to welcome the holiday cheer. There will be music and entertainment as well.
Vote appears final for proposed Whatcom child-care tax
Countywide measure sought to fund day-care and preschool programs.
‘I really hope this is what heaven is.’ Poll finds best pumpkin dessert in Whatcom County
The local bakery also serves chocolate salted caramel cake, coconut macaroons, cheesecake as well as sweet pumpkin desserts.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – White Buffalo Saloon
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Round 1 of the Whatcom County Taco Bracket is now open. Vote for your favorite taco spots
Voting closes at noon on Monday. Taco chance on these restaurants.
whatcomtalk.com
LFS Marine and Outdoor Kicks off Holiday Season With Ladies’ Night
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Bellingham’s LFS Marine and Outdoor. From 4:30 to 8 p.m., Ladies’ Night will not only feature a great selection of fair-priced, LFS outdoor products, but also free sweet treats, hot beverages from Xtreme Bean Espresso, a live KAFE 104.1 FM radio broadcast with host Dave Walker, and gifts for the first 100 customers.
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
Bellingham shipbuilder wins contract for California Fish and Wildlife patrol vessel
The vessel will also feature high-resolution thermal imaging video with tracking abilities.
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
myedmondsnews.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
kpug1170.com
Workers at three Bellingham Starbucks walk off the job
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Workers at three Starbucks in Bellingham joined those at over 100 of the company’s stores nationwide in walking off the job on Thursday, November 17th. Workers at Starbucks stores on King Street and in the Cordata neighborhood have voted to unionize while the Sehome store will vote in December.
whatcom-news.com
Prosecutor declines to file charge in downtown Bellingham drive-by shooting incident
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Superior Court records indicate that no charges were filed against Lucas William Galan following a shooting incident in downtown Bellingham that led to his and another suspect’s arrest. Bellingham Police arrested 2 20-year-old men Sunday, November 6th, and charged them with suspicion of...
Whatcom man suspected of stealing almost $1 million from ‘vulnerable adult’
Man arrested on charges that include abandoning a woman in his care.
Family of Whidbey Island crash victims sue state, causing driver
CLINTON, Wash — The families of two people killed in a DUI crash on Whidbey Island in 2021 are suing the Washington State Department of Transportation and the causing driver. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the estates of Sharon Gamble and Kenneth Weikle, claims Washington State Ferries workers...
