Illinois State

FOX2now.com

Marquette High School going virtual after several threats

Marquette High School switched to virtual learning this holiday week after multiple threats were made on social media against the school. Marquette High School going virtual after several …. Marquette High School switched to virtual learning this holiday week after multiple threats were made on social media against the school.
KANSAS STATE
FOX2now.com

Catching up with Mike Martz

Former Rams head coach Mike Martz is back living in St. Louis. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with the architect of the "Greatest Show on Turf" on Sports Final. Catching up with Mike Martz. Former Rams head coach Mike Martz is back living in St. Louis. Fox...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

SLU students organize 'Turkeypalooza' food drive

It's almost time for Thanksgiving. Most people have turkey on their minds. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to it. Some Saint Louis University students are making sure people don’t go hungry as part of the Campus Kitchen program. FOX 2's Vernon Smith reports. SLU students organize ‘Turkeypalooza’ food drive...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Catholic Charities Christmas Concert happening this weekend

Catholic Charities Christmas Concert happening this weekend

The hustle of the holiday season is here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

