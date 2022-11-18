MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to lock their doors to cars and garages after a string of thefts early Monday morning. Officials say several residents on LA Hwy 6 East reported that their vehicles were broken into and items missing. Items were also taken from a garage in the Fort Jesup area. Deputies say many of the items taken include purses and firearms.

SABINE PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO