ktalnews.com
NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
ktalnews.com
SPSO investigating string of overnight thefts
MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to lock their doors to cars and garages after a string of thefts early Monday morning. Officials say several residents on LA Hwy 6 East reported that their vehicles were broken into and items missing. Items were also taken from a garage in the Fort Jesup area. Deputies say many of the items taken include purses and firearms.
KTRE
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police on Saturday arrested a man accused of stealing an internet service provider’s work truck. According to a report by City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, at 12:06 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that a man’s Optimum work truck had just been stolen from Comfort Inn & Suites in the 4400 block of South First Street. The vehicle – a maroon Ford Lariat truck with company stickers – was reportedly inbound on South First Street with the suspect behind the wheel.
KLTV
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of the victim and circumstances of investigation in a homicide that took place Saturday. Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, was arrested and charged with the murder of Deion Ladana Barrett, 23, police said. They stated this arrest was based upon information learned in the initial investigation into the shooting in the 1600 block of Martinsville St.
ktalnews.com
Officials: 5-year-old Overton boy at center of Amber Alert found safe
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 5-year-old last seen on Sunday morning in Overton. Zachariah Sutton, an Arp Elementary pre-k student, was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 23400 block of FM 838 wearing a gray jumpsuit, and black and white tennis shoes. He is 3’5″ and weighs about 60 pounds.
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
ktalnews.com
Victim in Caddo Parish head-on collision identified
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police searching for runaway teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Shreveport are asking the public for help in finding a teenager missing since late September. Family members reported Dayna Zoey Bogany as a runaway on Sep. 20. Officials say she has been seen near Huntington Ave. and Wyngate Blvd. wearing a pink bonnet.
KSLA
Head-on collision near Mooringsport sends elderly man, woman to the hospital
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A head-on collision sent an elderly man and woman to the hospital. The wreck happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Road. That’s six miles west of Blanchard and almost 6 miles south-southwest of Mooringsport.
wslmradio.com
Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023
A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
KLTV
Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was shot and killed at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Saturday; another woman has been arrested and charged with her murder. Officers responded to a 911 call at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday and found a woman had been shot and killed in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department.
ktalnews.com
Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting
Historic church, other structures burned in Haynesville …. Three structures were burned in the town of Haynesville last night, including a historic Methodist church, a home on McDonald Street, and a mobile home on Zion Street, according to Chief Mark Furlow of the Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department. Traveling on Thanksgiving?...
KSLA
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ended up getting shot, and another man was shot at while parked near apartments. On Nov. 20 at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was...
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k+ Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on November 18, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man after reportedly discovering illegal drugs, packing material, and a handgun in his residence. Caddo narcotics...
WATCH: Video of men taunting police officers goes viral, chief responds
The video may be graphic for some audiences and includes explicit language that has been omitted. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A video from Longview showing a group of men taunting police officers began to go viral Monday night. The incident started with a traffic stop leading to the group mocking the officers repeatedly, ranging from […]
KTRE
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested following a shooting on June 6 at CitiTrends, a store in Marshall, shot himself when law enforcement arrived at a home where he was located on Thursday to find out why he failed to appear in court, the sheriff’s office says.
KTBS
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested following domestic assault investigation, narcotics and weapon seized
A domestic assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on several charges including the seizure of a firearm and narcotics according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday evening Nov. 15, shortly after 6 pm, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were following up on a...
