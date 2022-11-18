ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joaquin, TX

ktalnews.com

NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

SPSO investigating string of overnight thefts

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to lock their doors to cars and garages after a string of thefts early Monday morning. Officials say several residents on LA Hwy 6 East reported that their vehicles were broken into and items missing. Items were also taken from a garage in the Fort Jesup area. Deputies say many of the items taken include purses and firearms.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KTRE

27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police on Saturday arrested a man accused of stealing an internet service provider’s work truck. According to a report by City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, at 12:06 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that a man’s Optimum work truck had just been stolen from Comfort Inn & Suites in the 4400 block of South First Street. The vehicle – a maroon Ford Lariat truck with company stickers – was reportedly inbound on South First Street with the suspect behind the wheel.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of the victim and circumstances of investigation in a homicide that took place Saturday. Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, was arrested and charged with the murder of Deion Ladana Barrett, 23, police said. They stated this arrest was based upon information learned in the initial investigation into the shooting in the 1600 block of Martinsville St.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
ktalnews.com

Officials: 5-year-old Overton boy at center of Amber Alert found safe

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 5-year-old last seen on Sunday morning in Overton. Zachariah Sutton, an Arp Elementary pre-k student, was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 23400 block of FM 838 wearing a gray jumpsuit, and black and white tennis shoes. He is 3’5″ and weighs about 60 pounds.
OVERTON, TX
ktalnews.com

Victim in Caddo Parish head-on collision identified

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police searching for runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Shreveport are asking the public for help in finding a teenager missing since late September. Family members reported Dayna Zoey Bogany as a runaway on Sep. 20. Officials say she has been seen near Huntington Ave. and Wyngate Blvd. wearing a pink bonnet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
wslmradio.com

Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023

A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was shot and killed at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Saturday; another woman has been arrested and charged with her murder. Officers responded to a 911 call at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday and found a woman had been shot and killed in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
ktalnews.com

Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting

Historic church, other structures burned in Haynesville …. Three structures were burned in the town of Haynesville last night, including a historic Methodist church, a home on McDonald Street, and a mobile home on Zion Street, according to Chief Mark Furlow of the Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department. Traveling on Thanksgiving?...
SHREVEPORT, LA

