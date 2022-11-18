ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Talk Media

Winter Magic Returns With the 10th Annual Light Up the Night Holiday Party

Annual Light Up The Night event at Zimmerman and Frachtman. It may not be snowing, but Winter Wonderland magic is coming back to Parkland. Hosted by the Law Offices of Zimmerman and Frachtman, the 10th Annual Light Up The Night Party includes an impressive display of lights, activities for the whole family, great raffles, and, for the first time, a VIP Tent by Funky Buddha Brewery, featuring a variety of beer and hard seltzer, a sampling of Channé Rosé, hors d’oeuvres provided by Bravo Peruvian Kitchen, games, and an exclusive gift for each guest.
PARKLAND, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends

Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
matadornetwork.com

Delray Beach’s Seagate Hotel & Spa Balances Upscale Boutique and Laid-Back Escape

Immediately upon stepping into the lobby of the luxurious Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Florida, which has stood the test of time for nearly 100 years, guests come face-to-face with dozens of tropical fish (in an aquarium, of course, one of five featured at the property). Aside from the lobby aquarium, the hotel hosts two in the common areas, one actual shark tank in the restaurant, and one jellyfish tank in the bar).
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Fast Casual

Huey Magoo's opens in North Ft Lauderdale

Huey Magoo's opened a store Monday in North Lauderdale, Florida, marking its 37th location, according to a company press release. The 2,000-square-foot end-cap restaurant is the fourth of six restaurants in South Florida, joining Sunrise, Coral Springs and Oakland Park, that Huey Magoo's franchisees and construction, manufacturing and sales professionals Tyler and Bob Cafferty and family will open. Other target areas include Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale. North Lauderdale will offer dine-in/out, take-out, curbside pickup, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River

Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton “Light The Lights” Set For Saturday Night

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tis the season for the Boca Raton Holiday Light Lighting. Yes, that’s what we’re calling it to be sensitive to everyone. The light lighting is set for Saturday night at the Mizner Park Amphitheater — 590 Plaza Real. In […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: Tonight Is City Of Boca Raton Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Expect Traffic Issues In, Around Mizner Park All Evening. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder to anyone wanting to take part in the City of Boca Raton holiday lighting festivities, or anyone who thinks they’re going to easily get in and out […]
BOCA RATON, FL
