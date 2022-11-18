Read full article on original website
Cyber Week Starts Early at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner for savvy bargain shoppers, and the Coral Springs Center for the Art offers online deals for several of their upcoming shows. Buy Three Get One Free. Buy three tickets, and get one free to the following shows by entering the...
Winter Magic Returns With the 10th Annual Light Up the Night Holiday Party
Annual Light Up The Night event at Zimmerman and Frachtman. It may not be snowing, but Winter Wonderland magic is coming back to Parkland. Hosted by the Law Offices of Zimmerman and Frachtman, the 10th Annual Light Up The Night Party includes an impressive display of lights, activities for the whole family, great raffles, and, for the first time, a VIP Tent by Funky Buddha Brewery, featuring a variety of beer and hard seltzer, a sampling of Channé Rosé, hors d’oeuvres provided by Bravo Peruvian Kitchen, games, and an exclusive gift for each guest.
Chabad of Coral Springs Offers Thanksgiving Boxes to Families in Need
Chabad of Coral Springs is offering Thanksgiving boxes to local families in need. The boxes may include turkey, pasta, stuffing or mashed potatoes, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, corn, and dessert. Distribution takes place on Tuesday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Chabad encourages residents to register...
Is Ocean One Bar & Grille’s $5.99 Lunch Too Good to Be True? Dan I. Cook Investigates
Like most people, I’ve been shocked by rising restaurant prices within the last two years. I’ve questioned some of these high prices and have felt the wrath of some restaurant employees. All of a sudden, like seeing land after a long voyage across the sea, comes Ocean One...
Rain no obstacle for revelers of all ages at Winterfest’s Family Fun Day in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy conditions couldn’t stop some early winter fun for dozens of families in Fort Lauderdale. Winterfest’s Family Fun Day welcomed revelers of all ages to Esplanade Park, located at 400 SW 2nd Ave., Sunday. The annual event, sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital...
West Palm Beach food pantry to host annual turkey giveaway
A South Florida food pantry is once again stepping up to put a turkey on the table for those in need. Monday, Liberty Movement Food Pantry in West Palm Beach is hosting its annual Turkey Giveaway.
Ocean One Restaurant Grand Opening Makes a Splash in Coral Springs
Ocean One Bar and Grille has officially opened its newest location, making a splash and serving over 600 customers on opening day. Located at 2444 N University Dr. in Coral Springs, the American contemporary restaurant is fresh and ready to serve. “We’ve been developing the Ocean One concept for over...
Christmas in West Palm Beach 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in West Palm Beach this year? This post covers Christmas West Palm Beach 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in West Palm Beach, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses.
Tucci’s Fire N Coal Pizza Expanding with Second Location
Tucci’s second location will replace Seafood Street Eatery on Yamato Road early next year
Pummarola Pizzeria Napoletana to Open in Fort Lauderdale
It’s the sixth U.S. location for the family owned pizza chain
South Florida food giveaways providing Thanksgiving meals for those in need
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As we enter the vacation season, it’s vital to recollect all of the issues that we’re grateful for. It’s additionally vital to not overlook the many individuals in South Florida that will not be as lucky. On Monday, Local 10 News visited...
DeMarco Real Estate Group gives back to community with Thanksgiving food giveaway
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A real estate agency helped families in need ahead of the holidays. The DeMarco Real Estate Group hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway in Hollywood where they gave out more than 200 free meal kits. Kits included a whole turkey, canned goods, a pie and a $50...
Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends
Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
Delray Beach’s Seagate Hotel & Spa Balances Upscale Boutique and Laid-Back Escape
Immediately upon stepping into the lobby of the luxurious Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Florida, which has stood the test of time for nearly 100 years, guests come face-to-face with dozens of tropical fish (in an aquarium, of course, one of five featured at the property). Aside from the lobby aquarium, the hotel hosts two in the common areas, one actual shark tank in the restaurant, and one jellyfish tank in the bar).
Grocery store gift cards distributed for Project Thanksgiving
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away and thanks to the community’s support, including some of our very own CBS12 viewers, families in need will now be able to enjoy a wholesome meal on Thursday. Our 32nd annual Project Thanksgiving, a partnership between...
Huey Magoo's opens in North Ft Lauderdale
Huey Magoo's opened a store Monday in North Lauderdale, Florida, marking its 37th location, according to a company press release. The 2,000-square-foot end-cap restaurant is the fourth of six restaurants in South Florida, joining Sunrise, Coral Springs and Oakland Park, that Huey Magoo's franchisees and construction, manufacturing and sales professionals Tyler and Bob Cafferty and family will open. Other target areas include Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale. North Lauderdale will offer dine-in/out, take-out, curbside pickup, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.
Rib Spherical Up taking place right this moment in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 2022 Rib Round Up gets underway Saturday at noon at the iThink Financial Amphitheater with all the finger-lickin’ BBQ and live country music. Rib Round Up set to open gates at noon in West Palm Beach. Saturday morning vendors started putting meat...
Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River
Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
Boca Raton “Light The Lights” Set For Saturday Night
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tis the season for the Boca Raton Holiday Light Lighting. Yes, that’s what we’re calling it to be sensitive to everyone. The light lighting is set for Saturday night at the Mizner Park Amphitheater — 590 Plaza Real. In […]
REMINDER: Tonight Is City Of Boca Raton Holiday Lighting Ceremony
Expect Traffic Issues In, Around Mizner Park All Evening. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder to anyone wanting to take part in the City of Boca Raton holiday lighting festivities, or anyone who thinks they’re going to easily get in and out […]
