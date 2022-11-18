Read full article on original website
‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
Scruffy the Schnoodle needs a new home
Our Pet of the Week is a 10-year-old Schnoodle name Scruffy.
WALA-TV FOX10
“Treated by T” hosts second annual turkey giveaway
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cars lined up in downtown Mobile Monday afternoon, to receive a free turkey. Two hundred and fifty of the gobblers were given away. The second annual turkey drive put on by “Treated by T” was held outside Kanary Bar on Jackson Street. The owner...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard solid waste collection Thanksgiving schedule
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Prichard Public Works Department has released a schedule advisory pertaining to solid waste collection during the Thanksgiving holiday period. 1. Those originally scheduled for garbage pickup on (Thanksgiving) Thursday will have their garbage picked up one day earlier on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Thinking it’s been a bit colder than usual this past week? You’re right.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Have you felt like it has been a bit colder around the Gulf Coast in the last couple of weeks? That’s because it has been. One way you have probably noticed this is heading out the door in the morning. The average low temperature for Mobile at this time of the […]
Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
Dog freed from plastic jug after 5 weeks on the run in Alabama
“His body conditions show that he was trying to eat, find food, water,” said Bay Minette Animal Control Officer Ashlynn Hale.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Sheriffs Office looking for missing juvenile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Baldwin County Sheriffs Office Ava Elizabeth Maudlin was last seen on November 21, 2022 around 12:00 P.M. at the Valley View Mobile Home Park in Elberta. BCSO does not believe she is in danger and asks that If you see Ava or know of...
Inflation one of the drivers for families at food distribution in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of local families have food for thanksgiving thanks to a collaborative effort between Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Senior Bowl. The large turnout at these food distributions is a tangible reminder of how badly inflation is impacting families. As people load up vehicles with boxes of food, there almost […]
WALA-TV FOX10
A milder start to the day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a much milder start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40s as of 5 a.m. The sky has become mostly cloudy and will stay that way with only peeks of sunshine mixed in. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s...
‘Descendant’ Isn’t the Movie Director Margaret Brown Had in Mind
In her 2008 documentary “The Order of Myths,” director Margaret Brown explores segregated Mardi Gras celebrations in Mobile, Alabama. In the process, she also deals with the last slave ship, the Clotilda, which was sunk in the Mobile Bay over 160 years ago. She never expected to return to that story — and then “Descendent” happened. After “The Order of Myths,” Brown was drawn like a magnet to the unfolding search for the Clotilda, along with her “The Order of Myths” consultant, African American studies professor and folklorist Kern Jackson, who became the co-writer and co-producer of “Descendant.” “We never stopped...
WALA-TV FOX10
Holiday Rain Chances
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today was a beautiful day across the Gulf Coast. Heading into tonight, clouds will build. An isolated shower is possible for our inland counties later this evening. Temperatures will dip down into the upper-30s for our inland areas, and elsewhere will mainly see the mid-40s. Your...
WALA-TV FOX10
We start a slow warming trend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We start a slow warming trend between now and Thanksgiving. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to low 60s later today. Some cold rain to the west of I-55 is tracking East and we’ll have to monitor that carefully over the next few hours to see if any of it can reach us. It’s unlikely to but we are expecting some cold rain to arrive this evening. Rain coverage will be at 30%. We won’t be as cold tonight with an overnight low in the mid 40s.
Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife dies trying to cross Old Shell Road
UPDATE: Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife killed crossing road, driver stayed on scene: Mobile Police For updates on this story, clink the link above. For our previous reporting, read below: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The wife of the owner of a popular restaurant has died after being hit and killed trying to cross Old Shell […]
Semmes business a ‘total loss’ in fire: Semmes Fire Rescue
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gill’s Glass in Semmes was completely burnt down after the building caught fire Monday afternoon, according to Semmes Fire Rescue Department officials. Officials said three fire engines from Semmes responded to Gill’s Glass on Lott Road after receiving reports about a fire. Firefighters with SFRD found out that chemicals were involved […]
courierjournal.net
Poarch Creek Nation Evolves
BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
WAWA leases land in Fairhope
Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
The Watson Law Firm gives out 1,000 turkeys to those in need
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of cars lined the crown plaza Sunday night and early Monday morning to receive a free thanksgiving meal, provided by the Watson Law Firm. The firm, in partnership with their sponsors and the Escambia County Sheriffs Office, gave away 1,000 meals as part of their annual Thanksgiving food drive. “I […]
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile hosts fist-ever STEM Fest for k-12th grade students
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a Saturday full of learning and exploring at the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall. The Port City hosted a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM event for local students. Students of all ages immersed themselves in the world of stem at the first-ever...
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle man dies in Sand Ridge Road crash
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Citronelle man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash just after 1 p.m. Monday resulted in the death of John D. Talbott. He was killed when the 2006 Honda VT750 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree, ALEA said.
