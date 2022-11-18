ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

“Treated by T” hosts second annual turkey giveaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cars lined up in downtown Mobile Monday afternoon, to receive a free turkey. Two hundred and fifty of the gobblers were given away. The second annual turkey drive put on by “Treated by T” was held outside Kanary Bar on Jackson Street. The owner...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard solid waste collection Thanksgiving schedule

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Prichard Public Works Department has released a schedule advisory pertaining to solid waste collection during the Thanksgiving holiday period. 1. Those originally scheduled for garbage pickup on (Thanksgiving) Thursday will have their garbage picked up one day earlier on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

A milder start to the day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a much milder start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40s as of 5 a.m. The sky has become mostly cloudy and will stay that way with only peeks of sunshine mixed in. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s...
MOBILE, AL
IndieWire

‘Descendant’ Isn’t the Movie Director Margaret Brown Had in Mind

In her 2008 documentary “The Order of Myths,” director Margaret Brown explores segregated Mardi Gras celebrations in Mobile, Alabama. In the process, she also deals with the last slave ship, the Clotilda, which was sunk in the Mobile Bay over 160 years ago. She never expected to return to that story — and then “Descendent” happened. After “The Order of Myths,” Brown was drawn like a magnet to the unfolding search for the Clotilda, along with her “The Order of Myths” consultant, African American studies professor and folklorist Kern Jackson, who became the co-writer and co-producer of “Descendant.” “We never stopped...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Holiday Rain Chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today was a beautiful day across the Gulf Coast. Heading into tonight, clouds will build. An isolated shower is possible for our inland counties later this evening. Temperatures will dip down into the upper-30s for our inland areas, and elsewhere will mainly see the mid-40s. Your...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

We start a slow warming trend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We start a slow warming trend between now and Thanksgiving. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to low 60s later today. Some cold rain to the west of I-55 is tracking East and we’ll have to monitor that carefully over the next few hours to see if any of it can reach us. It’s unlikely to but we are expecting some cold rain to arrive this evening. Rain coverage will be at 30%. We won’t be as cold tonight with an overnight low in the mid 40s.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife dies trying to cross Old Shell Road

UPDATE: Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife killed crossing road, driver stayed on scene: Mobile Police For updates on this story, clink the link above. For our previous reporting, read below: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The wife of the owner of a popular restaurant has died after being hit and killed trying to cross Old Shell […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Semmes business a ‘total loss’ in fire: Semmes Fire Rescue

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gill’s Glass in Semmes was completely burnt down after the building caught fire Monday afternoon, according to Semmes Fire Rescue Department officials. Officials said three fire engines from Semmes responded to Gill’s Glass on Lott Road after receiving reports about a fire. Firefighters with SFRD found out that chemicals were involved […]
SEMMES, AL
courierjournal.net

Poarch Creek Nation Evolves

BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
AL.com

WAWA leases land in Fairhope

Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

The Watson Law Firm gives out 1,000 turkeys to those in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of cars lined the crown plaza Sunday night and early Monday morning to receive a free thanksgiving meal, provided by the Watson Law Firm. The firm, in partnership with their sponsors and the Escambia County Sheriffs Office, gave away 1,000 meals as part of their annual Thanksgiving food drive. “I […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Mobile hosts fist-ever STEM Fest for k-12th grade students

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a Saturday full of learning and exploring at the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall. The Port City hosted a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM event for local students. Students of all ages immersed themselves in the world of stem at the first-ever...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle man dies in Sand Ridge Road crash

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Citronelle man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash just after 1 p.m. Monday resulted in the death of John D. Talbott. He was killed when the 2006 Honda VT750 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree, ALEA said.
CITRONELLE, AL

