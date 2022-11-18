MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We start a slow warming trend between now and Thanksgiving. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to low 60s later today. Some cold rain to the west of I-55 is tracking East and we’ll have to monitor that carefully over the next few hours to see if any of it can reach us. It’s unlikely to but we are expecting some cold rain to arrive this evening. Rain coverage will be at 30%. We won’t be as cold tonight with an overnight low in the mid 40s.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO