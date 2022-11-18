ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

New Britain Herald

State police investigating assault at CTfastrak station in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – One man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in the back at the CTfastrak station in New Britain. State police late Tuesday said Joseph Falcon, 23, of Hartford, faces charges of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree breach of peace after police found him with suspected fentanyl following the incident.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Ansonia police seeking information on armed smoke shop robbery

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at the Smoke Vibe shop on Bridge Street. Police are asking the public to identify a woman they believe has relevant information regarding the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411. […]
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested following tense standoff

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
NAUGATUCK, CT
darientimes.com

Naugatuck felon wanted for killing child, 1, spotted in New Haven, police say

NAUGATUCK — Police say the man wanted in the killing of a 1-year-old child remains at large Saturday and is believed to be in the New Haven area. Naugatuck police released images of a man they believe is Christopher Francisquini, who was seen around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on security footage on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. Police said the person seen in the footage "matches the clothing description and is believed by investigators to be Francisquini."
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hamden police arrest three New Haven men in connection to carjacking incident

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested three New Haven men in connection to an Oct. 27 carjacking on Townwalk Drive in Hamden Tuesday. 19-year-old Naszier Beall, 20-year-old Levante Player and 21-year-old Kevin Wilfong-Dixon were arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant at Meriden Superior Court for their involvement in the carjacking. Beall, Player and Wilfong Dixon […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Woman killed in New Hartford accident

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. Police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver involved, Stephen Miller Mcdonald, 53, of Hartford was possibly injured in the accident and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two teenage girls reported missing out of Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday, two teenage females were reported missing to the Waterbury Police Department. Police say the two teens know each other and may be together in the Waterbury or Hartford area. A silver alert was issued earlier this week for both girls. Glory Cerron is 15-years-old,...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

1 dead in Cheshire after traffic stop turns into a multi-vehicle crash

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that happened when police were trying to conduct a traffic stop, according to Connecticut State Police. The crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue, south of West Johnson Avenue, in Cheshire, according to police. A Volkswagen Jetta was driving south […]
CHESHIRE, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bank robbed Friday in Enfield

ENFIELD — The M&T Bank on Enfield Street was robbed Friday afternoon, police say. The Police Department received a call at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, reporting a robbery in progress at the bank, 855 Enfield St. Police didn’t immediately have additional details, but officers were searching for the suspect,...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing East Lyme nurse found

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - **UPDATE: Baccus has been found. A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The...
EAST LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police identify suspect who shot undercover cop

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A police officer was treated for minor injuries after being shot during an undercover operation in Waterbury late Wednesday night. A suspect was identified on Friday morning as Jason Perez. He faces a number of charges. Perez was arrested and held on a $500,000 bond. More...
