Eyewitness News
Package store robbery with ‘AR-15 type rifle’ in Shelton leads to pursuit and arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A robbery suspect flashed an “AR-15 type rifle” to a clerk at a package store in Shelton before he was pursued to and arrested in Hartford. Jose Balseiro, 49, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and violation of probation. Shelton police said they...
Man who pulled gun during garage burglary gets 8 years
A man who pulled a gun on a Tolland resident last year during an attempted garage burglary, then led state police on a vehicle chase, crashed into a police cruiser, and was captured after a foot chase, was sentenced Friday in Vernon Superior Court to eight years in prison. DEFENDANT:...
Bristol Press
New Britain man gets seven years in prison for violent robbery in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man is expected to serve seven years in prison for his role in a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars in connection with multiple criminal cases – one of which involved the armed robbery of a man in Southington.
New Britain Herald
State police investigating assault at CTfastrak station in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – One man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in the back at the CTfastrak station in New Britain. State police late Tuesday said Joseph Falcon, 23, of Hartford, faces charges of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree breach of peace after police found him with suspected fentanyl following the incident.
Ansonia police seeking information on armed smoke shop robbery
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at the Smoke Vibe shop on Bridge Street. Police are asking the public to identify a woman they believe has relevant information regarding the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411. […]
Police investigate double shooting near downtown Hartford
Two people were shot near Buckingham and Wadsworth streets in Hartford.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested following tense standoff
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
sheltonherald.com
Boy, 14, thrown from SUV that went down embankment off Route 2 in East Hartford, police say
EAST HARTFORD — A Norwich 14-year-old was seriously injured Sunday when he was thrown from a car as it plummeted down an embankment off Route 2, state police said. The driver also appeared to have serious injuries, while the front-seat passenger had injuries that appeared to be minor, police said.
darientimes.com
Naugatuck felon wanted for killing child, 1, spotted in New Haven, police say
NAUGATUCK — Police say the man wanted in the killing of a 1-year-old child remains at large Saturday and is believed to be in the New Haven area. Naugatuck police released images of a man they believe is Christopher Francisquini, who was seen around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on security footage on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. Police said the person seen in the footage "matches the clothing description and is believed by investigators to be Francisquini."
Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: Naugatuck police give update on search for homicide suspect
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday starts cold but will be sunny. Then, Tuesday looks great. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 21, including when Naugatuck police plan to hold an update on a suspect search.
Hamden police arrest three New Haven men in connection to carjacking incident
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested three New Haven men in connection to an Oct. 27 carjacking on Townwalk Drive in Hamden Tuesday. 19-year-old Naszier Beall, 20-year-old Levante Player and 21-year-old Kevin Wilfong-Dixon were arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant at Meriden Superior Court for their involvement in the carjacking. Beall, Player and Wilfong Dixon […]
Eyewitness News
Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
Women From Bridgeport Accused Of Stealing $2,642 Worth Of Items From Local Store
Two Fairfield County women have been charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $2,600 in goods from a Connecticut Boscov. The incident took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Boscov at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford. Yeni Cuatencos, age 21, and Maricela Cortez, age 41,...
Woman killed in New Hartford accident
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. Police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver involved, Stephen Miller Mcdonald, 53, of Hartford was possibly injured in the accident and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
Eyewitness News
Two teenage girls reported missing out of Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday, two teenage females were reported missing to the Waterbury Police Department. Police say the two teens know each other and may be together in the Waterbury or Hartford area. A silver alert was issued earlier this week for both girls. Glory Cerron is 15-years-old,...
1 dead in Cheshire after traffic stop turns into a multi-vehicle crash
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that happened when police were trying to conduct a traffic stop, according to Connecticut State Police. The crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue, south of West Johnson Avenue, in Cheshire, according to police. A Volkswagen Jetta was driving south […]
Bank robbed Friday in Enfield
ENFIELD — The M&T Bank on Enfield Street was robbed Friday afternoon, police say. The Police Department received a call at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, reporting a robbery in progress at the bank, 855 Enfield St. Police didn’t immediately have additional details, but officers were searching for the suspect,...
Eyewitness News
Missing East Lyme nurse found
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - **UPDATE: Baccus has been found. A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police identify suspect who shot undercover cop
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A police officer was treated for minor injuries after being shot during an undercover operation in Waterbury late Wednesday night. A suspect was identified on Friday morning as Jason Perez. He faces a number of charges. Perez was arrested and held on a $500,000 bond. More...
