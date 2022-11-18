ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County

County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Investigators look for witnesses after Missouri hunter found dead

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. – The National Park Service is asking anyone who may have been camping or hunting near Cave Spring on the lower section of the Current River in Carter County during the opening week of deer season to help with an investigation. Phillip Carnell, 58, was reported...
CARTER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Police investigating deadly crash in Carbondale

A Caruthersville woman faces several charges, including credit card theft. Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), crews are on the scene of a deadly crash at the southbound 75.8 mile marker of I-55. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Boil advisory in effect in parts of Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A boil water advisory has been issued in parts of Scott County. The advisory is in effect for the areas north and west of Oran and south and west of Chaffee due to a main line leak, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat.

Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Lego League Challenge...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

SEMO Food Bank nears opening new building in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Another resource for food distribution is on the horizon as the SEMO Food Bank draws closer to opening their new facility in Jackson. Crews are working on finishing up with installing furniture, baseboards and getting everything into place. “We’re kind of finishing up the cosmetic aspect...
JACKSON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

18-year-old killed in Carbondale crash

CARBONDALE, IL — A single-vehicle accident in Carbondale claimed the life of an 18-year-old on Saturday evening. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, 18-year-old Trace Bittle of Marion was seriously injured when his car was overturned on Walnut St. Police say Bittle was immediately taken by...
CARBONDALE, IL
wevv.com

Hardin County man without home after fire

HARDIN COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A man is hospitalized and without a home after a fire. Rosiclare fire crews were called out Sunday around 6 p.m. to Spivey Road. When firefighters arrived, they found the owner in the woods with smoke inhalation. Fire officials say, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
HARDIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, November 20. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 10:18 a.m. They said two people were taken to an area hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries.”
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Preview of holiday events in Cape Girardeau

It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center. Three craft fairs are taking place this weekend in Cape Girardeau. Cape Central teachers receive more...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau

Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Water main break...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Lego League Challenge held in Cape Girardeau

Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Crews repaired a water...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

City leaders approve plan to rebuild The Bubble

Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights. Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights. Old Town Cape Christmas tree lighting Friday night, Broadway & Fountain. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Old Town Cape Christmas tree lighting Friday night, Broadway & Fountain. Cheaper gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving. Updated:...
JACKSON, MO

