Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri early Tuesday morning, November 22. The crash happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the 75.8 mile marker, just south of the Benton exit 80. According...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
KFVS12
Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County
County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
KFVS12
Crews work to repair pipes after sewer overflow in Jackson near Klaus Park Village
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rupture resulted in a sanitary sewer overflow near Klaus Park Village Subdivision. The lift station was shut down and the leak was stopped. At 4:30 p.m., crews reported that repairs would be completed later Monday night. Residents and families living near the subdivisions of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Investigators look for witnesses after Missouri hunter found dead
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. – The National Park Service is asking anyone who may have been camping or hunting near Cave Spring on the lower section of the Current River in Carter County during the opening week of deer season to help with an investigation. Phillip Carnell, 58, was reported...
KFVS12
Police investigating deadly crash in Carbondale
A Caruthersville woman faces several charges, including credit card theft. Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), crews are on the scene of a deadly crash at the southbound 75.8 mile marker of I-55. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on...
KFVS12
Drivers going to notice lower prices at the pump for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The busiest travel day of the year is almost upon us and those hitting the road this Thanksgiving will notice cheaper prices at the pump. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. According...
kbsi23.com
Boil advisory in effect in parts of Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A boil water advisory has been issued in parts of Scott County. The advisory is in effect for the areas north and west of Oran and south and west of Chaffee due to a main line leak, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
KFVS12
Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat.
Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Lego League Challenge...
KFVS12
West Frankfort firefighters investigate ventilation smoke issue at junior high school
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - School leaders and firefighters are reassuring parents that their students are safe as they investigate an issue with an HVAC unit at Central Junior High School. According to the school, junior high students were evacuated to the Frankfort Intermediate School (FIS) gymnasium shortly after 8:30...
KFVS12
SEMO Food Bank nears opening new building in Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Another resource for food distribution is on the horizon as the SEMO Food Bank draws closer to opening their new facility in Jackson. Crews are working on finishing up with installing furniture, baseboards and getting everything into place. “We’re kind of finishing up the cosmetic aspect...
wpsdlocal6.com
18-year-old killed in Carbondale crash
CARBONDALE, IL — A single-vehicle accident in Carbondale claimed the life of an 18-year-old on Saturday evening. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, 18-year-old Trace Bittle of Marion was seriously injured when his car was overturned on Walnut St. Police say Bittle was immediately taken by...
wevv.com
Hardin County man without home after fire
HARDIN COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A man is hospitalized and without a home after a fire. Rosiclare fire crews were called out Sunday around 6 p.m. to Spivey Road. When firefighters arrived, they found the owner in the woods with smoke inhalation. Fire officials say, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
KFVS12
I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, November 20. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 10:18 a.m. They said two people were taken to an area hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries.”
KFVS12
Preview of holiday events in Cape Girardeau
It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center. Three craft fairs are taking place this weekend in Cape Girardeau. Cape Central teachers receive more...
KFVS12
48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau
Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Water main break...
KFVS12
Lego League Challenge held in Cape Girardeau
Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Crews repaired a water...
KFVS12
City leaders approve plan to rebuild The Bubble
Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights. Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights. Old Town Cape Christmas tree lighting Friday night, Broadway & Fountain. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Old Town Cape Christmas tree lighting Friday night, Broadway & Fountain. Cheaper gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving. Updated:...
Comments / 3