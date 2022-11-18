ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

‘Rotten eggs’: $1.1M fine signed off against New Indy paper mill

By Connor Lomis
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sw7Dx_0jFtxcup00

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A federal court signed off a $1.1 million fine Thursday against a South Carolina paper mill after spawning nearly 50,000 odor complaints in less than two years.

New Indy, the paper mill on which the fine was signed off, had a class action lawsuit filed against it in May of 2021.

PREVIOUS | Class action lawsuit filed against paper mill causing foul odor in York County NEW-INDY-LAWSUIT Download

The odors, which were described to smell like ‘rotten eggs,’ were said to have been caused by H2S exposure.

What is H2S?

H2S is a flammable, colorless gas that stinks . Exposure to the gas could cause irritation to the eyes, nose, or throat. Additionally, it could cause difficulty breathing for individuals with asthma.

PREVIOUS | ‘Fix the problem’: York County neighbors demand paper mill take action on odor

The U.S. Attorney’s Office claims this violated Section 303 of the Clean Air Act as New Indy was “presenting an imminent and substantial endangerment to public health or welfare, or the environment.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

York County South Carolina Paper Mill Agrees To Pay Huge Fine

The New Indy paper mill in York County is back in the news. This time the news is they have agreed to pay a huge 1.1 million dollar penalty due to all those stinky odors. They also agreed to a consent decree to resolve a lawsuit filed against them due to those awful odors emitting from the plant and what caused them.
WBTW News13

South Carolina man found passed out in car with child inside

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

1 hurt in shooting at Food Lion in Gaston County, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in custody in connection with a shooting that injured one person at a Food Lion in Gaston County on Sunday, investigators said. Police believe the suspect, 25-year-old Jaterra Deborah Malisa Grant, was having an argument with her 24-year-old boyfriend in a car in the Food Lion parking lot on New Hope Road Sunday around 9 p.m. Police said at one point during the argument, Grant got out of the car and fired shots into the car, striking her boyfriend once.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire

CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department. The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
CONCORD, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Rock Hill (SC)

Just next to the Catawba River in South Carolina is the stunning and well-developed city of Rock Hill. It is the biggest city in York county and South Carolina’s fifth-largest city, having a population of over 74,000. Rock Hill has outstanding topographical characteristics and a long and exciting history....
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy