‘Rotten eggs’: $1.1M fine signed off against New Indy paper mill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A federal court signed off a $1.1 million fine Thursday against a South Carolina paper mill after spawning nearly 50,000 odor complaints in less than two years.

New Indy, the paper mill on which the fine was signed off, had a class action lawsuit filed against it in May of 2021.

The odors, which were described to smell like ‘rotten eggs,’ were said to have been caused by H2S exposure.

What is H2S?

H2S is a flammable, colorless gas that stinks . Exposure to the gas could cause irritation to the eyes, nose, or throat. Additionally, it could cause difficulty breathing for individuals with asthma.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office claims this violated Section 303 of the Clean Air Act as New Indy was “presenting an imminent and substantial endangerment to public health or welfare, or the environment.”

